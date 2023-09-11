Leistikow's DVR Monday: Cade McNamara's potential and Iowa football's well-schooled defense

For the second straight Saturday, the game’s final score didn’t accurately reflect Iowa’s total control of a football game.

The Hawkeyes’ 20-13 road victory against Iowa State was impressive but also a reminder that Kirk Ferentz’s team has twice failed to put the game out of reach when given many chances to do so.

Iowa’s defense gave a great effort against the Cyclones but wouldn’t have had to log 75 snaps if the offense could’ve sustained more drives. Trying to lighten the defense’s workload needs to be a priority starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Western Michigan (Iowa is a 26-point favorite in the Big Ten Network game) and moving forward.

But there’s promising news on that front. That’s where this week’s DVR Monday begins.

Iowa has a quarterback with potential to deliver a special season.

Cade McNamara’s elite footwork and accuracy were on display on a key third-quarter drive that lifted the Hawkeyes’ offense out of a lull. While the Michigan transfer’s scrambling ability is limited due to his quad injury, he is a trained expert at making small movements to create a cushion in the pocket. He showed that on a 14-yard completion to Seth Anderson – looping the ball in between four defenders, where only his player could elevate to make the catch – to set the tone on that drive, which started at Iowa’s 15. Later, he coolly drifted backward in the heat of pressure on a third-and-1, buying enough time to spring Erick All free for a 23-yard gain.

McNamara’s final stats were pedestrian, at 12-for-22 for 123 yards. But he was oh-so-close to having a monster day through the air. I found five instances of close calls, itemized here:

Incomplete to Luke Lachey, second quarter. On third-and-long, McNamara had the right read. Lachey was breaking open toward the left sideline against safety Malik Verdon but a happenstance collision with T.J. Tampa briefly stalled his route just enough that the ball was out of reach. This should’ve been, by my estimation, a 25-yard gain.

Incomplete to All, second quarter. This one was on McNamara. A slightly low throw on what should’ve been an easy completion over the middle for 7 yards.

Zero-yard completion to Nico Ragaini, third quarter. Ragaini had a step on a shallow cross on third-and-8, but McNamara’s throw was a touch behind him. This could’ve been a catch-and-run big gainer with that side of the field wide open except for one defender.

Incomplete to Addison Ostrenga, third quarter. McNamara was livid after this one. On third-and-2 from Iowa State’s 16, Ostrenga went over the middle and was going to break out to find the ball in his mitts for a touchdown. But he collided with Lachey, who broke in, and the ball fell incomplete. Iowa settled for three points.

Incomplete to Anderson, third quarter. A missed 91-yard touchdown is going to leave a mark. For the second straight week, a double move by Anderson caused his man (Jontez Williams, in this case) to fall down. Iowa State’s pass rush hurried McNamara’s deep throw, which fell one yard long of Anderson’s diving attempt. So close. That would’ve made it 27-3.

These narrow misses are more of an encouraging sign than a concern. Don’t forget, McNamara’s quad injury began Aug. 12. Tuesday marks Sept. 12. He has missed most of a month of key practice time, and he’s behind in getting the reps he needs to be crisp at this point of the season. He reported a “no-setbacks” Saturday in Ames. There should be optimism that if McNamara can keep climbing with his leg injury, he will develop into a potent passer for crucial games down the line. The plays are there, and he’s got the skills.

Breaking down the best play call of the day for Brian Ferentz

In one of my long summer interviews with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, he referenced one of his favorite play calls … that didn’t work. It was a third-and-short play-action throw to tight end T.J. Hockenson at Penn State in 2018. Nate Stanley’s fake handoff had hooked the Nittany Lions defense, and Hockenson was running all alone downfield … but Stanley overshot him in a second-quarter moment that could have seen Iowa seize control of what would become a maddening 30-24 loss.

Perhaps Saturday’s third-and-2 call by Ferentz was a nod to that moment, but this time it worked … thanks to terrific execution.

Iowa State was ready for the run, with all 11 defenders bunched around the ball and none more than six yards off the line of scrimmage, having been burned by a Jaziun Patterson 59-yard burst earlier on third-and-1. Iowa had Patterson lined up behind fullback Hayden Large, and tight end Addison Ostrenga came in motion and stopped in the backfield to create the illusion of a two-fullback look.

McNamara faked to Patterson, who then made a critical low block of 295-pound defensive end Tyler Onyedim. That slowed Onydeim enough to give McNamara time to reach back and loop a gorgeous downfield throw to this year’s version of Hockenson, junior Luke Lachey. Lachey had a step on middle safety Beau Freyler, and the ball was on the money. Lachey did a great job holding on to the ball, as Freyler did his best to disrupt the catch, for a 35-yard gain. That was the final play of the first quarter, quite an opening statement from the Hawkeyes’ offense, which would turn that completion into seven points three plays later.

Defensive communication produces another gem

Iowa defensive players are always talking about the importance of film study, how coordinator Phil Parker teaches them to know what play is coming at a very high rate. Seeing that on-field communication take place is a treat, and there were a few examples of it Saturday.

Facing an early third-and-1 on its second drive, Iowa State wound up running a dead play into a well-schooled defense. The communication was like a speedy game of telephone.

It looked like inside linebacker Nick Jackson first noticed something, and then cornerback Cooper DeJean waved his arms wildly. Outside linebacker Kyler Fisher quickly moved in from covering the slot receiver on the left side, and strong safety Xavier Nwankpa scurried out to fill Fisher’s spot. Middle linebacker Jay Higgins reacted by patting Logan Lee on the rear, moving the defensive tackle to his right to bottle up what Iowa could see was going to be run. Fisher crashed from the right, DeJean from the left. Deontae Craig got penetration to bottle up Norton, who bounced backward to try to scoot left. DeJean’s speed, which was on display all game, tracked him down quickly and the play ended with Norton taking a 4-yard loss and six Hawkeyes surrounding him.

“The cavalry comes for Phil Parker’s defense. It always does,” Fox’s Brock Huard remarked.

Communication showed up to slow Iowa State’s third drive, too. Highly touted running back Abu Sama entered the game and rattled off nice carries of 5 and 6 yards to start. On the third play, Sama – who announcers said coach Matt Campbell told them three times how much Sama reminded him of former star (now on the New York Jets) Breece Hall – lined up left but came into the backfield pre-snap. That set off a commotion on Iowa’s defense, as Higgins frantically called out an adjustment to get cornerback Deshaun Lee into the box. Jackson was all over it, too.

Right defensive end Ethan Hurkett crashed inside, allowing Lee to be totally freed up and in position to collect Sama for a 1-yard gain. Jackson was there to help, too. A second-and-long became another punt after two fruitless passes.

The first five times Sama was in the Iowa State backfield, the Cyclones called a run. You think Iowa didn't detect that tell? Sama, the explosive product of Southeast Polk, was stalled for a five-yard loss by Joe Evans on his fourth carry and for a two-yard loss by Hurkett on his fifth.

And on Iowa State's final snap of the day, a fourth-and-1 from its own 40 with a chance to set the stage for a tying score? Hurkett and the whole Hawkeye defense seemed to know a handoff to Norton was coming, engulfing him for a tackle that clinched Kirk Ferentz's 200th career coaching win.

Joe Evans' big moments in his hometown

Joe Evans kept his cellphone at a distance last week, knowing the distractions from back home could be plentiful. The Ames native sure was locked in on this football game, and it showed in a heroic 66-snap performance.

Evans, a sixth-year senior, was once a pass-rush specialist. And he’s been a good one at that, with 18½ career sacks. But now he’s become a more complete defensive end. That showed on Iowa State’s long first drive, which lasted 15 plays but produced zero points.

Evans pinballed off tight end Gabe Burkle, shedding the freshman on his way to stuffing running back Cartevious Norton for a 3-yard gain. Then he sent a message with two quarterback hits of Rocco Becht on third down – first beating right tackle Tyler Miller to the inside to make contact with Becht as he completed a 7-yard pass on second-and-10. On a third-and-7 from Iowa’s 18, Evans was credited with a hurry as he chased down Becht, who had rolled left, and forced a throw-away incompletion.

FOX's Jason Benetti made the comment that Evans in pregame “looked like a screen saver” the way he was bouncing around the team huddle. Evans always gives the pregame speech to his teammates and puts a lot of thought into it. FOX got audio of it, but couldn’t share it.

“I pushed for playing his pregame speech, but I understand why we can’t. FCC rules,” Huard said. “He was some kind of live wire.”

Evans wanted this one badly. He was credited with just two QB hurries and on tackle for loss, but he was in Becht’s space all day long. That included on Iowa State's penultimate play, on third-and-1. A quick out pass was read perfectly by Evans, who stuck up his left hand and deflected the ball incomplete. He was no Ordinary Joe on this special day.

Hawkeyes columnist Chad Leistikow has covered sports for 28 years with The Des Moines Register, USA TODAY and Iowa City Press-Citizen. Follow @ChadLeistikow on Twitter.