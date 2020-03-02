Kriener and the Hawkeyes have won 13 straight at home, including six wins vs. ranked opponents. Hawk Central
The Iowa men's basketball team enters its final seven-day stretch of the regular season as the nation's No. 18 team in the country.
That's where the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Polls both had the 20-9 Hawkeyes on Monday morning.
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll had the Hawkeyes as the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, behind Maryland (No. 9) and Michigan State (No. 17). Iowa closes the regular season with games on Tuesday against Purdue and at No. 22 Illinois on Sunday.
The Register's Chad Leistikow, a voter in the AP poll, had the Hawkeyes at No. 16 on his ballot.
Find the full polls below:
