CLOSE Kriener and the Hawkeyes have won 13 straight at home, including six wins vs. ranked opponents. Hawk Central

The Iowa men's basketball team enters its final seven-day stretch of the regular season as the nation's No. 18 team in the country.

That's where the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Polls both had the 20-9 Hawkeyes on Monday morning.

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll had the Hawkeyes as the third-highest ranked team in the Big Ten, behind Maryland (No. 9) and Michigan State (No. 17). Iowa closes the regular season with games on Tuesday against Purdue and at No. 22 Illinois on Sunday.

The Register's Chad Leistikow, a voter in the AP poll, had the Hawkeyes at No. 16 on his ballot.

My @AP_Top25 MBB ballot:



1-Kansas

2-Gonzaga

3-Baylor

4-SDSU

5-Dayton

6-Kentucky

7-FSU

8-Louisville

9-Maryland

10-Seton Hall

11-BYU

12-Duke

13-Michigan St.

14-Oregon

15-Auburn

16-Iowa

17-Nova

18-Creighton

19-Ohio St.

20-Penn St.

21-Virginia

22-Illinois

23-Wisconsin

24-ETSU

25-UNI — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) March 2, 2020

Find the full polls below: