CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State made Iowa’s Big Ten Tournament run short, and it was anything but sweet for the Hawkeyes. An 87-66 win for the Buckeyes means the No. 20 Iowa women's team is left to await its NCAA Tournament seeding fate.

Ohio State shot 50% from the floor and held Iowa to 31% shooting. Iowa came into the game as the second-leading scoring team in the conference, averaging 79.9 points game. In a regular-season meeting, Iowa scored 77 points.

That's not it went Friday night.

Ohio State blitzed Iowa from the start, using a 19-0 run early in the first quarter to amass a 29-14 lead by the end of the period. The Buckeyes got contributions up and down the lineup in the dominant start, with three players scoring at least six points. Ohio State hit 10 of its first 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of its first 7 attempts from behind the arc. The Buckeyes had nine assists on their first 10 makes, including two each from four different players.

Iowa (23-7) managed to keep up better in the second quarter, holding Ohio State to 19 points while scoring 17, but the Buckeyes went into the locker room with a 17-point lead. Ohio State shot 63% in the first half, including 8-14 from distance. Iowa’s defensive pressure kept the Hawkeyes within shouting distance — the Buckeyes turned the ball over 10 times in the first 20 minutes, leading to 14 Iowa points.

The third quarter was more of the same for Ohio State, which hit 10-of-18 shots and held Iowa to four makes en route to a commanding 29-point leading heading into the fourth quarter. Ohio State led by as many as 34 with 9:20 to go.

Iowa’s fourth-quarter performance was better, as it outscored Ohio State 22-14 in the final period.

Kathleen Doyle led Iowa with 16 points. Monika Czinano and Alexis Sevellian scored 13 each. Ohio State finished with four players in double-figures, led by Kierstan Bell with 16.