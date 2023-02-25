What college basketball world is saying about Iowa's improbable comeback over Michigan St.

Iowa captured all of college basketball's attention Saturday afternoon by erasing an 11-point deficit with a minute remaining, then toppling Michigan State 112-106 in overtime for one of the greatest comebacks in program history.

The Hawkeyes hit five 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of regulation, including an off-balance, contested heave from Connor McCaffery and a game-tying swish from Payton Sandfort in the final seconds.

The win ended Iowa's two-game losing streak and has the Hawkeyes back on track with March looming.

Here's how the college basketball world reacted to Saturday's improbable Iowa victory:

