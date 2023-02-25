HAWK CENTRAL HOOPS

What college basketball world is saying about Iowa's improbable comeback over Michigan St.

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Iowa captured all of college basketball's attention Saturday afternoon by erasing an 11-point deficit with a minute remaining, then toppling Michigan State 112-106 in overtime for one of the greatest comebacks in program history.

The Hawkeyes hit five 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of regulation, including an off-balance, contested heave from Connor McCaffery and a game-tying swish from Payton Sandfort in the final seconds.

The win ended Iowa's two-game losing streak and has the Hawkeyes back on track with March looming.

Here's how the college basketball world reacted to Saturday's improbable Iowa victory:

