Football photos: Iowa Hawkeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to get past Iowa's Geno Stone during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to get past Iowa's Geno Stone during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. tries to get past Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. tries to get past Wisconsin's Rachad Wildgoose during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Iowa's Nate Stanley throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Nate Stanley throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate with the Heartland Trophy following the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate with the Heartland Trophy following the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) rushes for a touchdown after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) rushes for a touchdown after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) runs the football against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) runs the football against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs the ball after catching a pass against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs the ball after catching a pass against Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Matt Hankins (8) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) celebrate following a turnover against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) celebrate following a turnover against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) dives to score a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) dives to score a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Tyler Goodson #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs with the football in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass in the first half against Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers catches a pass in the first half against Jack Koerner #28 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Michael Ojemudia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Michael Ojemudia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Iowa's Matt Hankins breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Matt Hankins breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Mekhi Sargent runs past Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Iowa's Tyler Goodson runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Tyler Goodson runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to leap over Iowa's Jack Koerner during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to leap over Iowa's Jack Koerner during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn recovers a fumble in front of Iowa's Nate Stanley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn recovers a fumble in front of Iowa's Nate Stanley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Matt Hankins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus catches a pass in front of Iowa's Matt Hankins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin's Jack Coan throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jack Coan throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen sacks Iowa's Nate Stanley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen sacks Iowa's Nate Stanley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Wisconsin's Jack Coan fumbles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Jack Coan fumbles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash, AP
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers dives to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football to score a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates with Kendric Pryor #3, Cole Van Lanen #71 and David Moorman #68 of the Wisconsin Badgers after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates with Kendric Pryor #3, Cole Van Lanen #71 and David Moorman #68 of the Wisconsin Badgers after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers passes in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Jack Coan #17 of the Wisconsin Badgers passes in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the first half against Barrington Wade #35 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Danny Davis III #6 of the Wisconsin Badgers runs with the football in the first half against Barrington Wade #35 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris, Getty Images
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stands in front of the team prior to taking the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz stands in front of the team prior to taking the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks with Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz during warmups prior to the game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks with Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz during warmups prior to the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Well, it was interesting, to say the least. 

    Painful, yes. 

    But you can't say Iowa's football team ... and Nate Stanley ... didn't give it a good run at Wisconsin this year.

    If you receive this newsletter, we can assume you are aware how this movie ended.

    But for those three people who aren't — Iowa's Nate Stanley was stopped about three millimeters short on a pivotal two-point conversion attempt late against Wisconsin in a 24-22 loss for the Hawkeyes. 

    It effectively took the Hawkeyes out of the Big Ten West race. 

    OK, enough of that ... 

    A new week awaits, including a key early season test for the Iowa men's basketball team.

    Here's the latest review from the weekend and what lies ahead in this edition of the Hawk Central newsletter:  

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE