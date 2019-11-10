CLOSE

Well, it was interesting, to say the least.

Painful, yes.

But you can't say Iowa's football team ... and Nate Stanley ... didn't give it a good run at Wisconsin this year.

If you receive this newsletter, we can assume you are aware how this movie ended.

But for those three people who aren't — Iowa's Nate Stanley was stopped about three millimeters short on a pivotal two-point conversion attempt late against Wisconsin in a 24-22 loss for the Hawkeyes.

It effectively took the Hawkeyes out of the Big Ten West race.

OK, enough of that ...

A new week awaits, including a key early season test for the Iowa men's basketball team.

Here's the latest review from the weekend and what lies ahead in this edition of the Hawk Central newsletter: