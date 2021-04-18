Iowa women's soccer captures its first Big Ten Tournament championship in improbable, historic run

Hawk Central

The fantastic, improbable run continues for Iowa women's soccer team after the Hawkeyes knocked off Wisconsin 1-0 on Sunday to win the Big Ten Tournament championship.

The program's first conference tournament title means a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the Hawkeyes via the league's automatic bid.

So what made Sunday's victory in University Park, Pennsylvania improbable?

Let's take a look:

The Hawkeyes struggled in the regular season, finishing 2-8-1. It would need four wins in a row to reach the NCAA tournament and they'd be the underdog in each.

So what happened?

Just that.

After knocking off Illinois and Minnesota last week in the Big Ten Regional weekend to qualify for the conference tournament, the Hawkeyes posted two more upsets — 1-0 victories of each Penn State — considered heading into the tournament the top team in the Big Ten — and Wisconsin, which finished fourth in the regular season standings and beat Iowa earlier in the season.

In Sunday's final, Iowa's Jenny Cape scored from about 18 yards out in the 64th minute to give the game its deciding goal.

Now the Hawkeyes advance to the 48-team NCAA women's tournament starting April 27 in Cary, North Carolina.