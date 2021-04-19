Iowa women's soccer team looks to continue winning streak in NCAA Tournament, will face Campbell in opening match

Fresh off its first Big Ten Tournament championship, the Iowa women's soccer team will continue its improbable postseason run in the NCAA Tournament against the Big South's Campbell.

The Hawkeyes (6-8-1 overall; 2-8-1 conference) will next head to Cary, North Carolina, for an April 27 match against the Fighting Camels (8-3-1, overall; 6-2-1, conference). The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CT.

The winner of the game will face No. 3 seed UCLA (12-1-2, overall; 9-1-1, conference). The Bruins, who have a bye, have outscored their opponents 33-11.

As the Big Ten Tournament champions, the Hawkeyes earned an automatic bid. Campbell, which won the Big South Tournament, also received an automatic bid.

After the matchup was released Monday, Iowa's head coach Dave DiIanni said the Hawkeyes have been in a tournament mindset for weeks.

"We had to win," DiIanni said. "We had to a build a little bit of culture."

The team is full of confidence now, though, he said.

"We're a team that momentum is riding pretty high right now for us," DiIanni said.

The Hawkeyes have won four straight games, including Sunday's 1-0 championship game against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes upset Penn State 1-0 to reach the conference championship.

The Hawkeyes look to continue their winning streak next week in the NCAA Tournament, which will be played April 27 through May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding area. It is the second straight NCAA Tournament for the Hawkeyes, but last year's team had 14 seniors.

What to know about the Campbell Fighting Camels

Campbell University is located in Buies Creek, North Carolina. That’s about 45 minutes north of Fayetteville.

The university, founded in 1887, has 6,600 students.

Led by head coach Samar Azem, Campbell ended the regular season with an 8-3-1 record and have won their last six matches. The Fighting Camels won the Big South tournament title after taking down top-ranked High Point. Now, the team is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2004.

The Fighting Camels have held opponents to just 10 goals and 65 shot attempts. Offensively, Campbell has scored 26 goals this season.

Jessica Donald is the team’s leading scorer with seven goals, including four game-winning goals. The 5-foot-8 junior forward was recently named an all-conference first-team selection for the Fighting Camels along with teammates Cazzi Norgren and Laney Peabody.