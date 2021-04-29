2021 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: How to watch, stream Iowa vs. UCLA in the second round
The Iowa women's soccer team's magical postseason run will live to fight another day.
The Hawkeyes (7-8-1) followed up their Big Ten championship with a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Campbell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, thanks to an early goal from Sara Wheaton off a corner kick.
Iowa advances to Friday's second round where No. 3 seed UCLA awaits. The Bruins (12-1-2) moved on to the second round after a first-round bye. The teams clash at 2 p.m. CT on Friday in Buies Creek, North Carolina.
Both teams enter the matchup on a hot streak. The Bruins' last loss came March 26 against Arizona State; since then, UCLA has picked up four wins and a draw, all against Pac-12 foes. Iowa has stepped up its performance after a 2-8-1 regular season, winning five in a row since the start of postseason play.
Here's how you can follow along as the Hawkeyes take on UCLA.
How to watch, stream Iowa soccer vs. UCLA in the NCAA Tournament
When: 2 p.m. CT Friday, April 30
Stream: ESPN3/WatchESPN
Aaron Marner is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Mar32.