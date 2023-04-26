Hawkeyes softball falls to the Cyclones for the fourth straight game

No matter the sport the schools are competing in, when Iowa and Iowa State square off, it feels like one of the biggest games of the season.

That was the case on Wednesday evening when the Cyclones traveled to Bob Pearl Field to take on the Hawkeyes for the 18th game of the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.

Playing in front of a packed crowd made up of fans, the pep band and fellow Iowa athletes, Hawkeyes' head coach Renee Gillispie said that she hopes to make the rivalry game a regular occurrence.

"I heard that we broke a record for the largest crowd that the team has had in 10 years," Gillispie said. "I was talking to Jamie Pinkerton (Iowa State's head coach) after the game and told him that we need to do a home-and-home series because these games draw such great crowds."

Unfortunately, the Cyclones were able to silence the crowd when they took home the 7-4 win, their fourth straight victory over the Hawkeyes.

Following the up-and-down game, here are the biggest takeaways from the outing:

Hawkeyes' early runs do not lead to its usual success

So far this season, when Iowa has scored first, it has typically led to wins.

Coming into this game, they were 22-4 when they scored first and 11-0 when they scored first in the opening inning.

So, when they scored the first two runs of the game off of an RBI single from first baseman Sammy Diaz and another after an error from the Cyclones' defense, it appeared that it was going to be a good night.

However, that excitement was stifled after the team was blanked over the next four innings.

Still trying to piece together ways to keep their offense hot in the latter innings, senior right fielder Nia Carter said that the team's struggles right now are all mental.

"We just need to get out of our heads," Carter said. "We are a great hitting team and are more than capable of scoring more than four runs or getting four hits. As long as we keep it positive, simple, and follow our hitting coach, [Brian] Levin's plan we will be great."

Sammy Diaz provides much-needed runs

As the team has gone through its lengthy offensive slump, Sammy Diaz gave the team a big spark against Iowa State.

She went 2-4 at the plate with two RBI singles. Defensively, she led the team with nine putouts.

Driving in key runs for her team, Diaz said that the more that the offense can score, the better it is for their bullpen.

"I just go up there with the same approach every at-bat," Diaz said. "I am just trying to get hits for my team, especially my pitchers. Reassurance runs are always good for our pitchers."

Big changes in their batting lineup lead to slight improvements to Iowa's batting

In hopes of re-igniting their offense, Gillispie and her staff elected to change things around in their batting lineup.

While Carter had been the team's leadoff batter all season, she was moved to third in hopes that she would help drive in more runs.

For Carter, it was a welcome change.

"It was fun batting third," Carter said. "My approach stayed the same because for me, it just depends on the situation. That's how I determine how I want to hit. So, I just take things one play at a time and try to get my team in a good position."

Taking her place as the leadoff batter was left fielder Brylee Klosterman.

Other notable changes included catcher Tristin Doster moving from eighth in the lineup to fourth and shortstop Tory Bennett moving from third in the lineup to sixth.

Inspired by the advanced data that the team has collected over the season, Gillispie said that the adjustments to the lineups reflected those findings.

"Data analytics is pretty big in softball right now," Gillispie said. "So, we just went back and looked at how everybody was hitting depending on different scenarios. For example, we needed Nia in a spot where she was producing more RBIs and putting Brylee [Klosterman] back in that one spot helped us to put forth more runs."