The Northern Iowa Panthers softball team spoils the Iowa Hawkeyes home finale

With Wednesday night serving as the final home game for the Iowa Hawkeyes (30-23, 10-10) this season, they had their work cut out for them if they were going to walk out victorious.

Standing in their way were the University of Northern Iowa Panthers (35-11, 23-1) who had just secured their second-straight Mississippi Valley Conference regular season championship last week.

Pushing his team to be better every day, Panthers' head coach Ryan Jacobs said that their hard work has paid off.

"Our goal as coaches is to make sure they walk out of practice a little frustrated so they are ready to come back and work hard the next day," Jacobs said. "We don't get to always see that in the batting cages or in practice, but it is great to see it happen on the field when it matters."

That hard work helped them to beat the Hawkeyes 4-2, in a defensive contest.

The following takeaways shine a light on how they came out on top and how the Hawkeyes will move on from the loss:

Northern Iowa uses a big fourth inning to separate themselves on the scoreboard

After three straight innings where they went three-up, three-down, the Panthers' bats started to get hot midway through the game.

They had four hits in the inning, including a trio of doubles that led to four RBIs.

Their first runs of the night came from a two-RBI double from centerfielder Addison McElrath.

"We talked about making adjustments after our first time through our lineup," McElrath said. "Their pitcher [Denali Loecker] was really getting us with that drop ball, so finding a way to get the ball in the air and hit it hard helped us to win the game."

Tory Bennett establishes herself as a force to be reckoned with

One of 10 freshmen on the roster, it could have been very difficult for Tory Bennett to find a spot in the lineup.

However, she made a strong impression on the coaching staff during off-season practices to earn the starting job at shortstop.

53 games later, Bennett has not only held onto the job but has become one of the most reliable players on the team.

That was evident in Wednesday's game where she went 1-3 with two runs scored, the most of any player on the team.

Feeling a lot less nervous as the season has gone on, Bennett said that those around her have helped her make the transition.

"Playing a bunch of games has definitely put me in a comfortable spot," Bennett said. "Plus, knowing that my teammates always have my back, even when I make a mistake is helpful. I just now that I can go to anyone on the team whenever I need some advice or someone to pick me up when I'm down."

Iowa officially sets its sights on winning a tight race for the Big Ten's fifth seed

With this game behind them, the Hawkeyes have completed their nonconference schedule, finishing with a 20-13 record.

This weekend, they will have their final regular-season Big Ten series, as they will travel to Madison, WI to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

Currently, in a three-team race for the fifth seed, a series win would help to strengthen their position in next week's conference tournament.

However, that is much easier said than done knowing that their so much riding on their performance.

"No matter what the scenario is, we still have to be our best when we come out onto the field," Hawkeyes' head coach Renee Gillispie said. "We are fortunate enough to know that we are going to have a chance to compete in the tournament and we want to have a good seed. As coaches, that puts the pressure on us to make sure that we get that fifth seed."

Still, the team remains optimistic that they can go on a long run once the tourney begins.

"These last few games, we have not always had it go our way," Hawkeyes' catcher Tristin Doster said. "But we have still had that mentality and belief that we can win games and be better than the way we are playing right now."

That first game of the series will be on May 5 and will air on Big Ten Network at 6:30 p.m.