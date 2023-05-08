Iowa softball earns No. 9 seed in Big Ten Tournament, will face Maryland on Wednesday

The Iowa softball team is headed to Champaign, Illinois, with the hope of pulling off some major upsets in the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season with a 30-26 record and a 10-13 mark in Big Ten play. That conference record earned them the 9-seed in the 12-team field. The two lowest-finishing schools in the conference, Michigan State and Purdue, didn't qualify for the tournament.

For Iowa to have any chance to make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009, coach Renee Gillispie's squad will likely have to win four straight games in this week's single-elimination conference tournament to claim the Big Ten title.

The Hawkeyes will open up the tournament against the 8-seeded Maryland Terrapins (30-16, 11-11 Big Ten) on Wednesday. Iowa lost two of the three meetings between those teams this season.

If they're able to pull off a win in the opener, things wouldn't get easier. They'd have to take on top-seeded Northwestern (35-11, 20-3 Big Ten) in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Wildcats have won the Big Ten's regular-season crown two years straight and made it to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series in 2022. The Hawkeyes went 1-2 against the Wildcats in the regular season.

The tournament, which is hosted by the University of Illinois, kicks off Wednesday at 11 a.m. The Hawkeyes will take on Maryland at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The entire tournament, which wraps up with the title game Saturday afternoon, can be seen on Big Ten Network and streamed through the Fox Sports app.