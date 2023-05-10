Hawkeyes' softball keeps their season alive with record-breaking first round win over Maryland

Determined to make the most of their Big Ten Softball Tournament appearance, the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes played one of their best games of the season in their 7-1 first-round win over the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins.

With the game tied at one run apiece heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Hawkeyes' offense exploded in the following two innings.

"With them [Maryland] switching their pitchers a lot, it can be hard to stay loose and warm," Hawkeyes' head coach Renee Gillispie said. "So, I think that they got a little bit flat and our girls were ready to t'd up on them and do something with those pitches."

They scored six runs on six hits, which included a two-RBI double from senior outfielder Nia Carter in the seventh inning.

Named to the Big Ten first-team earlier in the afternoon, her night only got better with that big play.

In addition to boosting her team's lead, the hit also further cemented her place in the Hakweyes' history books.

It gave her 94 hits on the season, breaking the all-time single-season mark that was set by Tasha Reents (93) back in 1995.

With the chance at history well within her grasp, Carter admitted that it was not on her mind when she was coming up to the plate.

"I feel so blessed to be in this position," Carter said. "Coming up to bat, I completely forgot that I was one hit away, I just knew that I needed to score these runs to give us more insurance."

She ended the game going 2-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs.

As impactful as Carter was at the plate, one could argue that freshman pitcher Jalen Adams was just as impressive at the mound.

Despite the immense pressure of the situation, she did not waver further showing why she was deserving of earning Big Ten all-freshman honors.

She pitched a complete game allowing just three hits and one run. The performance gave her the eighth win of her young career.

"Jalen [Adams] wanted the ball," Gillispie said. "You look at her as a freshman and even though she is just coming out, she is always wanting to do things. She has been that way since we played UCLA and Texas earlier this season."

Not only does the victory give Iowa its 31st of the season (a program record), but it seals their date with the No. 1 Northwestern Wildcats in Thursday's quarterfinals matchup.

The two teams will square off at 4:30 p.m. CST and the game will be live on the Big Ten Network.