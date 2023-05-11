Iowa's Big Ten Championship hopes come to an end with loss to Northwestern

Despite the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes coming up short against the No. 1 Northwestern Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, 3-1, this season will be one that the Hawkeyes will always remember.

Their 31 wins have set a new Hawkeyes record, with their first-round victory over Maryland their first tournament win since 2018.

Crediting her young team for constantly getting better over the course of the season, Hawkeyes' head coach Renee Gillispie said that they never backed down from a challenge.

"The biggest thing this year was the freshmen coming in and being hungry to help Iowa win," Gillispie said. "You saw that across the board. Even though they had their ups and downs because they were so young, we are looking forward to seeing what these freshmen are going to do down the road."

Even against the Wildcats, they had several chances to turn the game in their favor.

They matched Northwestern's five hits but struggled to bring their runners home.

They left nine runners stranded throughout the game, bucking their recent trend of securing clutch hits.

"You can't determine where the ball is going to land," Gillispie said. "They [Northwestern] made some unbelievable catches when they needed to. The girls were hitting the ball with their runners in scoring position, they just weren't going through."

Though the loss is sure to sting for a while, the Hawkeyes can use this as a valuable learning experience for the future.

As of right now, they are projected to bring back all but three players on their current roster.

That means that freshmen like shortstop Tory Bennett, pitcher Jalen Adams, third baseman Avery Jackson and others will continue to gain valuable experience.

"I am super excited for what's to come," Bennett said. "We are not done yet; we could still have a few more games with this team. But no matter what, I am super excited for the coming years because I think that we are going to put Iowa on the map."

While the optimism for the team's youth is warranted, that does not take away the impact that the team's three seniors have had over the years.

Pitcher Breanna Vasquez was strong on the mound and Kalena Burns was one of the team's best power hitters, Nia Carter cemented herself as one of the greatest Hawkeyes to step onto Bob Pearl Field.

Unsure of what her future may hold, Carter said that she hopes that no matter what she left something to be remembered.

"It is crazy to even think about the impact that I have had here," Carter said. "My mom always says, 'Leave a legacy.' I hope that I have done that here. I will forever be proud to be a Hawkeye."