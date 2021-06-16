Hawkeyes' Jaylan McConico named Big Ten Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year

On Wednesday, a Hawkeyes senior earned the Big Ten's highest men track & field honor.

Jaylan McConico, a redshirt senior, was named Big Ten Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday. McConico set a school record in the 110-meter hurdles (13.23), winning an individual Big Ten championship and setting a Big Ten Championship meet record. Additionally, he finished runner up in the 110-meter hurdles to earn first-team All-American honors at the NCAA Championships.

Iowa's men's track & field team won the Big Ten outdoor championship in 2021.

A Bolingbrook, Illinois native, McConico is the fifth Hawkeye in school history to earn the honor and first since Justin Austin in 2013.

