The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced on Monday volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky has been placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave due to an NCAA rules violation.
The university notified the NCAA on Monday, and the investigative process is ongoing.
A press conference with UI Athletics Director Gary Barta will be held Monday at 3 p.m.
