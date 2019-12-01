CLOSE

Vicki Brown is tasked with restoring stability to Iowa volleyball

It was Senior Night in Iowa City and it wasn't just the final match for two Hawkeyes on the team. It was also the final match for the program at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"I told the team in the huddle: 'You will always be the team that won its final match inside Carver,' " first-year head coach Vicki Brown said after the 3-1 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hawkeyes got a final notch in the win column at Carver before they will start the 2020 season at the new, 5,100-seat, $50 million Xtream Arena in Coralville, just minutes from their current home.

Iowa volleyball photos: Hawkeyes get 3-1 senior day victory over Maryland
Iowa players celebrate after defeating Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players celebrate after defeating Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa volleyball head coach Vicki Brown talks with players after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Maryland, 3-1, in their final match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Next year Iowa will play at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Iowa volleyball head coach Vicki Brown talks with players after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Maryland, 3-1, in their final match at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Next year Iowa will play at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Iowa's Hannah Clayton (18) and Griere Hughes (10) put up a block against Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Hannah Clayton (18) and Griere Hughes (10) put up a block against Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Joslyn Boyer, Blythe Rients, Griere Hughes, and Hannah Clayton cheer on teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Joslyn Boyer, Blythe Rients, Griere Hughes, and Hannah Clayton cheer on teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Griere Hughes goes up for a kill during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Griere Hughes goes up for a kill during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans watch as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans watch as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players celebrate a point during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players celebrate a point during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players are introduced before their match against Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players are introduced before their match against Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Banners from 1989 and 1994 Iowa volleyball NCAA tournaments hang during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Banners from 1989 and 1994 Iowa volleyball NCAA tournaments hang during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland players celebrate a point during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland players celebrate a point during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Courtney Buzzerio serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Courtney Buzzerio serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
A sign reads, "Join the action! Please head down to the lower rows" with an arrow pointing towards the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
A sign reads, "Join the action! Please head down to the lower rows" with an arrow pointing towards the court during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Kyndra Hansen (8) high-fives teammates while checking in during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Kyndra Hansen (8) high-fives teammates while checking in during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans watch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans watch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players celebrate a point during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players celebrate a point during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Maddie Slagle (15) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Maddie Slagle (15) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland's Rebekah Rath goes up for an attack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland's Rebekah Rath goes up for an attack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa and Maryland players huddle up between points during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa and Maryland players huddle up between points during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players celebrate a point during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players celebrate a point during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Amiya Jones (9) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Amiya Jones (9) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland's Rebekah Rath, left, goes up for an attack against Iowa's Blythe Rients, (11) and Hannah Clayton (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland's Rebekah Rath, left, goes up for an attack against Iowa's Blythe Rients, (11) and Hannah Clayton (18) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland's Lexy Finnerty (5) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland's Lexy Finnerty (5) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Kyndra Hansen goes up for an attack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Kyndra Hansen goes up for an attack during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland's Jada Gardner (4) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Maryland's Jada Gardner (4) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Halle Johnston (4) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Halle Johnston (4) serves during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa and Maryland face off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa and Maryland face off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa and Maryland face off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa and Maryland face off during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players huddle up after defeating Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa players huddle up after defeating Maryland during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's volleyball match, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
    "I think it's really about maintaining perception," Brown said about the young team. "I think the biggest thing is just understanding that our team has lessons they have to learn in this season and then next season there will be new lessons to learn."

    Planning for the arena — which will be home to University of Iowa volleyball as well as concerts and other shows — began in 2015. The facility will open in the fall of 2020.

    ► More: Xtream Arena raises final beam

    "I think it will just offer something new for the community," Brown said. "I'm so happy our fans have stuck in with us, hung in there with us for the season, and I know they're excited and the one thing I keep hearing is 'We enjoy watching your team.' "

    Iowa finished with records of 10-21 and 4-16 in the Big Ten.

