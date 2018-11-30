CLOSE Cory Clark beat Tony Ramos, 8-0, in a battle of former Iowa wrestlers at the debut event for the American Wrestling League in Cedar Rapids on Friday. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

Iowa's Cory Clark celebrates after defeating South Dakota States Seth Gross in the 133-pound final at the NCAA Division I wresting championships on Saturday in St. Louis. (Photo: Tom Gannam/AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Ia. — There were many compelling storylines here at the American Wrestling League’s debut event at the U.S. Cellular Center. But from a pure on-the-mat standpoint, perhaps none provided more intrigue than the Cory Clark-Tony Ramos match.

Competing at 61 kilograms (134 pounds), Clark took the victory in emphatic fashion, 8-0. In a matchup of two former Hawkeyes, in front of an Iowa-heavy crowd, the young, up-and-comer (at least on the Senior freestyle circuit) took out the established veteran by a sizable, convincing margin.

“It’s always going to be tough against a guy that’s a good hand-fighter, a guy that’s strong, and I was ready for that,” Clark said afterward. “I just had to be patient and not rush things.”

This was always going to be the most interesting matchup, at least from an Iowa perspective. These guys were teammates at one point. Both were NCAA All-Americans in 2014 — Clark took fifth at 125 pounds while Ramos won a title at 133.

Even more, they were roommates. Clark went on to become a four-time All-American for the Hawkeyes, and he spent many days staring at Ramos’s commemorative bracket from his NCAA crown, which motivated him to win his own in 2017.

Ramos, of course, left the Hawkeye Wrestling Club for a coaching position at North Carolina after the 2016 Olympic Trials. Clark has stuck around Iowa City, and has found some freestyle success, both in the United States and internationally.

When the matchups for Friday’s event were announced, the noise grew around the Ramos-Clark bout. Clark did his best to tune it all out, focusing instead on another opportunity, and a big one, at that — winners on Friday went home with $7,500, according to founder Wayne Boyd, thanks to some generous donors.

“I’ve been wrestling my whole life,” Clark said. “I hear it, but I don’t. I hear what I want to hear. It’s something you might not ever master, but you get better at it year by year, day by day.”

The @AWLToday battle of former Iowa teammates and roommates goes to @iCoryClark. He downed Tony Ramos 8-0 at 61 kilograms. pic.twitter.com/x9EU1z63Fb — Trackwrestling (@trackwrestling) December 1, 2018

It turns out, Clark proved he was plenty better on this night. He led 1-0 after the first period thanks to a passivity call against Ramos. In the second, Ramos took a shot, and Clark slithered out to score a takedown of his own. He added a gut wrench on the edge to go up 5-0.

“I went to my corner and said, ‘I think I can get to my high-crotch,’” Clark said. “And (coach) David Taylor said, ‘Well get to it.’ I think me picking up my pace and acting like I wanted to shoot kind of made him pull the gun.

“That fed right into my defense. When I’m on offense, that’s when my defense is the best. I think that’s why I got so many defensive takedowns. I was just trying to open up a little bit.”

Clark added another push-out and takedown before time expired, and the crowd stood up to applaud his efforts. He felt good about the way he competed, and moments after stepping off the staged mat here, he was already looking ahead to the next challenge.

“It’s a good feeling,” Clark said. “But I have work to do. I need to get back to the room and help these college guys get ready. The better I can compete with them, the better I’m going to be.

“If I want to be the best in the world, no one should be beating me. I always have work to do, and that’s what I look forward to doing.”

Iowa's Sammy Brooks celebrates after his stunning pin of Illinois' Emery Parker sent him into the NCAA semifinals at 184 pounds. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Darren Miller, Hawkeyesports.com)

Sammy Brooks storms back to beat Heflin

Sammy Brooks took the mat for the first time in a while on Friday night, and looked exceptional in an 11-4 comeback victory over former Ohio State star Nick Heflin at 86 kilograms (189 pounds).

Heflin scored a couple of takedowns in the first period to go up 4-0, but Brooks fed off the Hawkeye-heavy crowd and and stormed back with 11 unanswered points to win. He scored three takedowns, including one that went right into a leglace, as well as a few step-outs.

“We knew coming in that guy had a lot of firepower and he likes to score,” Brooks said. “But we also knew I could wrestle at a hell of a pace, and I live for those deep-water situations. That was how we drew it up.

“I’ve gotten in trouble in the past when it’s become a live by the sword, die by the sword type of thing. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to just get it one point at a time, and that stuff will pile on, as you guys saw.”

Team Taylor is on a roll. Sam Brooks reeled off 11 straight points to beat Nick Heflin 11-4 at 86 kilograms. pic.twitter.com/s59yxzncc0 — Trackwrestling (@trackwrestling) December 1, 2018

Sorensen falls to James Green

James Green may not have medaled at this year’s world championships, but the former Nebraska standout is still pretty dang good.

Brandon Sorensen found that out right off the bat.

In Friday night's opening match, Green rolled to a 10-0 technical fall over Sorensen at 70 kilograms (154 pounds). Green led 6-0 after the first and clinched the superiority midway through the second.

Green dictated the pace, looked quick on his feet and was just a little too much for Sorensen on this night. He’s a two-time world medalist for a reason, after all.

Team Dake is on the board first at AWL I with @WhoIsJamesG's 10-0 win against Brandon Sorensen at 70 kilograms. pic.twitter.com/MBe8YoR4Hk — Trackwrestling (@trackwrestling) December 1, 2018

Gadson shows out, then bolts for the birth of his daughter

Kyven Gadson might’ve made a few world teams by now if not for some dude named Kyle Snyder. In a 5-3 win over Jacob Kasper, the former Cyclone star flashed his mat savviness and the ability to score when needed.

With the Iowa State wrestling team in the crowd, Gadson scored a takedown to lead 2-1 after the first. He added a push-out, then gave one up, and with 15 seconds left, Kasper took a shot. Gadson countered for a two-point exposure, which eliminated the threat and sealed victory.

“I loved it,” Gadson said of the event. “I wish I would have put on a better show. Mentally, I didn’t feel like I was all there, so I apologize for that, just because I’ve been training really hard, you know? I need to do a better job with that mental piece.”

The @AWLToday 97-kilogram match was wild, especially in the closing seconds. @GadsonStrong held off Jacob Kasper 5-3 to register another win for Team Taylor. pic.twitter.com/JHhpcoIJIJ — Trackwrestling (@trackwrestling) December 1, 2018

The best part? As soon as Gadson finished, he sped through his post-match interview and rushed to a local hospital to be with his wife for the birth of his daughter.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

AWL I: The Beginning

70 kg : James Green (D) tech fall Brandon Sorensen (T), 10-0

: James Green (D) tech fall Brandon Sorensen (T), 10-0 74 kg : Tommy Gantt (T) over Richie Lewis (D), 7-2

: Tommy Gantt (T) over Richie Lewis (D), 7-2 79 kg : Alex Dieringer (T) over Isaiah Martinez (D), 4-2

: Alex Dieringer (T) over Isaiah Martinez (D), 4-2 86 kg : Sammy Brooks (T) over Nick Heflin (D), 11-4

: Sammy Brooks (T) over Nick Heflin (D), 11-4 92 kg : Mike Macchiavello (T) over Deron Winn (D), 8-0

: Mike Macchiavello (T) over Deron Winn (D), 8-0 97 kg : Kyven Gadson (T) over Jacob Kasper (D), 5-3

: Kyven Gadson (T) over Jacob Kasper (D), 5-3 125 kg : Dom Bradley (D) over Zach Rey (T), 3-2

: Dom Bradley (D) over Zach Rey (T), 3-2 57 kg : Nico Megaludis (T) over Frank Perrelli (D), 7-2

: Nico Megaludis (T) over Frank Perrelli (D), 7-2 61 kg : Cory Clark (T) over Tony Ramos (D), 8-0

: Cory Clark (T) over Tony Ramos (D), 8-0 65 kg: Jordan Oliver (D) over Zain Retherford (T), 13-11

Team Score: Team Taylor 7, Team Dake 3