CLOSE

Iowa coach Tom Brands praises heavyweight Sam Stoll after beating Iowa State on Saturday, 19-18, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — A day removed from the action, and there’s still so much to unpack from Saturday’s Cy-Hawk wrestling dual.

The action spoke for itself. The dual unfolded like a 10-part play, each match seemingly taking on a life of its own and captivating the 9,571 fans inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa ultimately edged out Iowa State, 19-18.

Here are another 14 things we learned from Saturday’s dual.

1. Iowa and Iowa State have now wrestled 83 times, but Saturday’s dual was the first time a dual was decided by a single point. There have been two ties. 

2. In total match points, Iowa held a 72-50 advantage. Breaking it down, the Hawkeyes scored 42 total match points in the first period. They scored just 30 the rest of the way — 14 in the second period, 13 in the third, and three more via riding time.

“We have to get better in the third period,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “… We have to move forward in a lot more ways than just one.”

3. Iowa State, meanwhile, scored 27 total match points in the third period, compared with 14 in the first and six in the second. If it looked like the Cyclones had a little more juice in the third period, it’s probably because they did.

“I loved the fight of the 10 guys we put out there,” Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser said. “That’s what we coach and that’s what we preach, to fight. But we also preach winning.”

► GAME STORY: Iowa edges out Iowa State in thrilling Cy-Hawk wrestling dual

4. Iowa also led in total takedowns, 17-10. This is interesting because, of Iowa State’s 10 takedowns, seven came in the third period. Of those seven, four led directly to victories.

5. Ian Parker took down Max Murin with seven seconds left, erased Murin’s riding time and won 5-4 at 141 pounds. Great action in this match. Both of these guys will be in the mix to make a run in March.

6. Sam Colbray scored with five seconds left to beat Cash Wilcke 7-6, at 184. Colbray has made a lot of strides in the last couple of years under Dresser. He could be a factor if he puts everything together.

7. Jarrett Degen scored a takedown against Pat Lugo with less than a minute left at 149, which helped force overtime. Degen added another in the first tiebreaker and won, 7-4. Degen’s a gamer. That bloodround run last year looked more like a sign of things to come.

8. At 133 pounds, Austin Gomez had two third-period takedowns. The first put him up 7-6. An Austin DeSanto reversal followed by a Gomez escaped knotted the match at 8-all. Gomez then scored another when he took DeSanto to his back, scoring six points and winning 14-9.

This was the match of the afternoon, and everything was on the line. Gomez is going to be a problem for other 133-pounders around the country. He’s good.

Photos: Iowa wrestling vs. Iowa State
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Jacob Warner celebrates after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner celebrates after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, right, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, right, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, right, wrestles Iowa's Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, right, wrestles Iowa's Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates after pinning Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates after pinning Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen celebrates after scoring a decision during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen celebrates after scoring a decision during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands looks on while Iowa's Pat Lugo wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands looks on while Iowa's Pat Lugo wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli (back) wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli (back) wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sam Stoll, left, is introduced as Iowa head coach Tom Brands walks out ahead of him during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sam Stoll, left, is introduced as Iowa head coach Tom Brands walks out ahead of him during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin looks up at the scoreboard while wretling at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Max Murin looks up at the scoreboard while wretling at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Ian Parker has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Ian Parker has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, back, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, back, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, left, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, left, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, top, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, top, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen is seen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen is seen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State assistant coach Brent Metcalf looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State assistant coach Brent Metcalf looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, right, high-fives teammate Chase Straw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, right, high-fives teammate Chase Straw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kaleb Young is introduced before his match at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Kaleb Young is introduced before his match at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kaleb Young, back, wrestles Iowa State's Chase Straw at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Kaleb Young, back, wrestles Iowa State's Chase Straw at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Chase Straw, left, wrestles Iowa's Kaleb Young at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Chase Straw, left, wrestles Iowa's Kaleb Young at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Chase Straw, left, wrestles Iowa's Kaleb Young at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Chase Straw, left, wrestles Iowa's Kaleb Young at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State assistant coach Derek St. John talks with Chase Straw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State assistant coach Derek St. John talks with Chase Straw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kaleb Young, center, has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Chase Straw at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Kaleb Young, center, has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Chase Straw at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is introduced before his match at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is introduced before his match at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is introduced before his match at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is introduced before his match at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, right, calls out while assistant coach Ryan Morningstar looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, right, calls out while assistant coach Ryan Morningstar looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli pins Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli pins Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, left, celebrates after pinning Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, left, celebrates after pinning Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Myles Wilson, right, scores a takedown on Iowa State's Marcus Coleman at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Myles Wilson, right, scores a takedown on Iowa State's Marcus Coleman at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, right, gets an escape while wrestling Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, right, gets an escape while wrestling Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, left, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, left, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, right, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, right, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, center, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 while Iowa State assistant coach Derek St. John calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, center, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 while Iowa State assistant coach Derek St. John calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, top, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, top, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic trainer Jesse Donnewerth checks on Myles Wilson during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa athletic trainer Jesse Donnewerth checks on Myles Wilson during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa athletic trainer Jesse Donnewerth checks on Myles Wilson while head coach Tom Brands gestures to an official during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa athletic trainer Jesse Donnewerth checks on Myles Wilson while head coach Tom Brands gestures to an official during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman has his arm raised after Iowa has an injury default at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman has his arm raised after Iowa has an injury default at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Sam Colbray, left, wrestles Iowa's Cash Wilcke at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Sam Colbray, left, wrestles Iowa's Cash Wilcke at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser claps during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser claps during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser, left, talks with Sam Colbray after he scored a decision at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser, left, talks with Sam Colbray after he scored a decision at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, right, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner, right, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Willie Miklus, left, wrestles Iowa's Jacob Warner at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Willie Miklus, left, wrestles Iowa's Jacob Warner at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 while Iowa volunteer assistant coach Bobby Telford gestures in the background during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 while Iowa volunteer assistant coach Bobby Telford gestures in the background during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, top, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner, top, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, gets a reversal on Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 with 5 seconds remaining in their match during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, gets a reversal on Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 with 5 seconds remaining in their match during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, back, celebrates as Jacob Warner claps after getting a reversal during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, back, celebrates as Jacob Warner claps after getting a reversal during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner has his arm raised after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner has his arm raised after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sam Stoll, left, wrestles Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sam Stoll, left, wrestles Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel, left, wrestles Iowa's Sam Stoll at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel, left, wrestles Iowa's Sam Stoll at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sam Stoll pumps up the crowd after his match at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sam Stoll pumps up the crowd after his match at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, high-fives head coach Tom Brands while being introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, high-fives head coach Tom Brands while being introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands, volunteer assistant coach Bobby Telford, and assistant coach Ryan Morningstar call out while Spencer Lee wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands, volunteer assistant coach Bobby Telford, and assistant coach Ryan Morningstar call out while Spencer Lee wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a major decision over Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a major decision over Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, front, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, front, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, gets an escape while wrestling Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, gets an escape while wrestling Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez is seen at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Austin Gomez is seen at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, left, gets a near fall on Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, left, gets a near fall on Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, left, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, left, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar, left, and head coach Tom Brands call out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Buy Photo
Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar, left, and head coach Tom Brands call out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    9. The way the dual unfolded dictated Iowa’s lineup

    “There’s a lot of communication that has to happen to several people,” Brands said afterward. “Paul Glynn was ready to go. At the last second, we made the call to go with DeSanto. (Aaron) Costello was ready to go.”

    Iowa didn’t plan on wrestling heavyweight Sam Stoll, who took the mat wearing a bulky knee brace, or DeSanto, who had his left shoulder wrapped and his left knee taped. Carter Happel weighed in at 149 alongside Lugo, and Perez Perez also listed at 125 pounds with Spencer Lee.

    “They had to play all their cards today, right?” Dresser said. “I didn’t expect it early, but as the dual went on, I nudged (assistant coach Brent Metcalf) and said, ‘They’re probably going to have to wrestle Stoll.”

    CLOSE

    Iowa heavyweight Sam Stoll explains what went into the decision to wrestle against Iowa State on Saturday. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

    10. The injury default at 174 pounds was a big break for Iowa State. Before leaving the mat with a right knee injury, Myles Wilson led Marcus Coleman 4-3 after two takedowns in the first period. Whether he hung on or if Coleman came back, it looked like a decision was coming. 

    11. Jacob Warner turned in a gutsy debut. The redshirt freshman finally took the mat for Iowa this season, and scored a late reversal to beat Iowa State’s Willie Miklus 5-4. This result came after Warner appeared to injure his left leg in the first period. He carried a limp the rest of the match.

    “I’m all good,” Warner said afterward. “Just a little tweak. Nothing too big. I had to reel in my emotions. I let my emotions get away from me a little bit. When I found myself down, I had to realize that I wasn’t hurt, that I’m fine, I’m ready to go.”

    “This is what I train for. I train when I’m sick. I train when I’m hurt. I train when I feel my best. Like (associate head coach Terry Brands) always says, when it’s your time, you’re ready to go, and I was ready to go today.”

    12. Spencer Lee gassed hard after the first period. He went up 11-0 against Alex Mackall on a takedown, some back points and two stall calls against Mackall. After that, he just didn’t have the energy, and ended up winning 13-4. Looked like he was fighting through a leftover illness.

    13. Iowa State is on the rise. Second-year coach Kevin Dresser has the Cyclones trending upward, and quickly. Only four guys entered Saturday’s dual ranked nationally by Trackwrestling, but the talent is there to perhaps surprise some people in March.

    14. For Iowa, some guys showed some real heart on Saturday, but it’s clear this Hawkeye team is not where it needs to be, health-wise, to make another run at an NCAA trophy. There’s plenty of time to heal and fine-tune some things before the national tournament.

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE