Iowa athletic trainer Jesse Donnewerth checks on Myles Wilson during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Tom Brands delivered another somber piece of news regarding the health of one of his wrestlers.

The Iowa wrestling coach said Tuesday that the program is “not having good news” regarding Myles Wilson’s knee injury from last Saturday’s dual against Iowa State. Wilson injury defaulted from his match against Marcus Coleman at 174 pounds.

“That’s very unfortunate because he is a great ambassador for our program,” Brands said. “He’s a great representative of our program. But we’re going to move on. We’re huddling with our medical team to figure out the next course of action.”

Wilson had built a 4-3 lead against Coleman in the first period thanks to two takedowns. Coleman scored on a reversal near the end of the opening frame, after which Wilson came up limping. He laid on the mat while trainers attended to his right knee.

The redshirt freshman from Junction, Colorado, forfeited, which gave the Cyclones a 12-9 lead at that point. Iowa rallied for a 19-18 victory. At the intermission, Wilson was seen putting next to no weight on his right leg in the tunnel underneath Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Sometimes, freak things happen,” Brands said. “Myles Wilson’s situation was freaky. He wasn’t even out of position. Like I said, it’s a shame, because what a representative of our program, but sometimes those things happen. You turn it over to the higher power and we’re going forward.”

The Hawkeyes (5-0) host Lehigh (0-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., BTN Plus). Brands said there are many options to replace Wilson, who took over after Brands announced last week that junior Michael Kemerer would be shut down for the 2018-19 season because of an injury.

“We have a lot of possibilities there,” Brands said. “We’re going to fill it with someone, and that someone will go out there to win matches in a very entertaining fashion, in the right way, just like if Kemerer or if Myles Wilson was out there.

“We’re going to operate within our roster and we’re going to find somebody that will do the job and that wants to get better every day and marches to the right beat of the drummer that way.”

On the team’s probable lineups, released Tuesday, the 174-pound lineup spot was left blank, but Jeremiah Moody was listed next to Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds.

Moody, a junior, boasts a 28-11 career record. He has competed at 165 for the majority of his career but made an appearance at 184 in 2016 against Iowa Central’s Anthony Jones, recording a 70-second pin. He found plenty of freestyle success this past spring and summer, winning a UWW Junior national title as well as a gold medal at the Junior Pan-American games.

Iowa's Jeremiah Moody (right) wrestles Kaleb Young at 157 during the wrestle-offs on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Another option Brands noted moving forward could be senior Mitch Bowman. The North Scott product has competed anywhere from 174 to heavyweight during his Iowa career. Brands hinted that Bowman couldn’t go until later in the year, as he’d have to follow a weight descent plan.

“We have guys coming up from lower weight classes,” Brands said, “and we have the possibility of guys going down from heavier weight classes. Right now, the guys coming down, the math doesn’t work out with the weigh-in certification rules. You know how that goes.”

“I actually had one of our athletes volunteer to go 174, and he was a weight class way lower than that. That shows you, and it shows me, that guys want to be out there wrestling.”

Bowman said Tuesday he’s had conversations with coaches about possibly dropping down to 174 when the descent plan allows, but that it’ll be a few weeks. He went 10-5 with seven bonus-point victories at that weight as a redshirt freshman in 2015-16.

Until then, Bowman said he’s focused on his role, which is serving as support at both 184 and 197 pounds. He was also listed on the probable lineups for Saturday’s dual.

“You can never be too ready to have people as backup just in case, like if something freaky were to happen this week,” Bowman said. “Those are the conversations we’ve had, and that’s where my head is right now. That’s all I’m looking forward to right now.”

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.