Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands delivered some bad news regarding Myles Wilson on Tuesday in Iowa City.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Tom Brands delivered another somber piece of news regarding the health of one of his wrestlers.

The Iowa wrestling coach said Tuesday that the program is “not having good news” regarding Myles Wilson’s knee injury from last Saturday’s dual against Iowa State. Wilson injury defaulted from his match against Marcus Coleman at 174 pounds.

“That’s very unfortunate because he is a great ambassador for our program,” Brands said. “He’s a great representative of our program. But we’re going to move on. We’re huddling with our medical team to figure out the next course of action.”

Wilson had built a 4-3 lead against Coleman in the first period thanks to two takedowns. Coleman scored on a reversal near the end of the opening frame, after which Wilson came up limping. He laid on the mat while trainers attended to his right knee.

The redshirt freshman from Junction, Colorado, forfeited, which gave the Cyclones a 12-9 lead at that point. Iowa rallied for a 19-18 victory. At the intermission, Wilson was seen putting next to no weight on his right leg in the tunnel underneath Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Sometimes, freak things happen,” Brands said. “Myles Wilson’s situation was freaky. He wasn’t even out of position. Like I said, it’s a shame, because what a representative of our program, but sometimes those things happen. You turn it over to the higher power and we’re going forward.”

Photos: Iowa wrestling vs. Iowa State
Iowa's Jacob Warner celebrates after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jacob Warner celebrates after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, right, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, right, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, right, wrestles Iowa's Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, right, wrestles Iowa's Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates after pinning Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates after pinning Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen celebrates after scoring a decision during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen celebrates after scoring a decision during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands looks on while Iowa's Pat Lugo wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands looks on while Iowa's Pat Lugo wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli (back) wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli (back) wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Sam Stoll, left, is introduced as Iowa head coach Tom Brands walks out ahead of him during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Sam Stoll, left, is introduced as Iowa head coach Tom Brands walks out ahead of him during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Iowa State's Ian Parker at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Max Murin looks up at the scoreboard while wretling at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Max Murin looks up at the scoreboard while wretling at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Ian Parker has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Ian Parker has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Iowa State's Jarrett Degen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, back, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, back, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, left, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, left, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, top, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, top, wrestles Pat Lugo at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen is seen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen is seen at 149 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State assistant coach Brent Metcalf looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State assistant coach Brent Metcalf looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, right, high-fives teammate Chase Straw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen, right, high-fives teammate Chase Straw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Kaleb Young is introduced before his match at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Kaleb Young is introduced before his match at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Kaleb Young, back, wrestles Iowa State's Chase Straw at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Kaleb Young, back, wrestles Iowa State's Chase Straw at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Chase Straw, left, wrestles Iowa's Kaleb Young at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Chase Straw, left, wrestles Iowa's Kaleb Young at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Chase Straw, left, wrestles Iowa's Kaleb Young at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Chase Straw, left, wrestles Iowa's Kaleb Young at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State assistant coach Derek St. John talks with Chase Straw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State assistant coach Derek St. John talks with Chase Straw during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Kaleb Young, center, has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Chase Straw at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Kaleb Young, center, has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Chase Straw at 157 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is introduced before his match at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is introduced before his match at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is introduced before his match at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is introduced before his match at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, right, calls out while assistant coach Ryan Morningstar looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, right, calls out while assistant coach Ryan Morningstar looks on during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli pins Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli pins Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, left, celebrates after pinning Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, left, celebrates after pinning Iowa State's Brady Jennings at 165 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Myles Wilson, right, scores a takedown on Iowa State's Marcus Coleman at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Myles Wilson, right, scores a takedown on Iowa State's Marcus Coleman at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, right, gets an escape while wrestling Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, right, gets an escape while wrestling Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, left, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, left, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, right, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, right, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, center, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 while Iowa State assistant coach Derek St. John calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, center, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 while Iowa State assistant coach Derek St. John calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, top, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman, top, wrestles Iowa's Myles Wilson at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa athletic trainer Jesse Donnewerth checks on Myles Wilson during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa athletic trainer Jesse Donnewerth checks on Myles Wilson during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa athletic trainer Jesse Donnewerth checks on Myles Wilson while head coach Tom Brands gestures to an official during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa athletic trainer Jesse Donnewerth checks on Myles Wilson while head coach Tom Brands gestures to an official during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman has his arm raised after Iowa has an injury default at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Marcus Coleman has his arm raised after Iowa has an injury default at 174 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Sam Colbray, left, wrestles Iowa's Cash Wilcke at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Sam Colbray, left, wrestles Iowa's Cash Wilcke at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Iowa State's Sam Colbray at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser claps during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser claps during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser, left, talks with Sam Colbray after he scored a decision at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser, left, talks with Sam Colbray after he scored a decision at 184 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, right, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, right, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Willie Miklus, left, wrestles Iowa's Jacob Warner at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Willie Miklus, left, wrestles Iowa's Jacob Warner at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 while Iowa volunteer assistant coach Bobby Telford gestures in the background during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 while Iowa volunteer assistant coach Bobby Telford gestures in the background during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, top, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, top, wrestles Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, gets a reversal on Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 with 5 seconds remaining in their match during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, gets a reversal on Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 with 5 seconds remaining in their match during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, back, celebrates as Jacob Warner claps after getting a reversal during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, back, celebrates as Jacob Warner claps after getting a reversal during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Jacob Warner has his arm raised after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Jacob Warner has his arm raised after scoring a decision over Iowa State's Willie Miklus at 197 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser calls out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Sam Stoll, left, wrestles Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Sam Stoll, left, wrestles Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel, left, wrestles Iowa's Sam Stoll at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel, left, wrestles Iowa's Sam Stoll at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Sam Stoll pumps up the crowd after his match at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Sam Stoll pumps up the crowd after his match at 285 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, high-fives head coach Tom Brands while being introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, high-fives head coach Tom Brands while being introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands, volunteer assistant coach Bobby Telford, and assistant coach Ryan Morningstar call out while Spencer Lee wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands, volunteer assistant coach Bobby Telford, and assistant coach Ryan Morningstar call out while Spencer Lee wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a major decision over Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a major decision over Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, front, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, front, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, gets an escape while wrestling Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, gets an escape while wrestling Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez is seen at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Austin Gomez is seen at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, left, gets a near fall on Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, left, gets a near fall on Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, left, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa State's Austin Gomez, left, wrestles Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Iowa State's Austin Gomez at 133 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar, left, and head coach Tom Brands call out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar, left, and head coach Tom Brands call out during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
MORE IOWA WRESTLING COVERAGE

    MORE IOWA WRESTLING COVERAGE

    The Hawkeyes (5-0) host Lehigh (0-3) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., BTN Plus). Brands said there are many options to replace Wilson, who took over after Brands announced last week that junior Michael Kemerer would be shut down for the 2018-19 season because of an injury.

    “We have a lot of possibilities there,” Brands said. “We’re going to fill it with someone, and that someone will go out there to win matches in a very entertaining fashion, in the right way, just like if Kemerer or if Myles Wilson was out there.

    “We’re going to operate within our roster and we’re going to find somebody that will do the job and that wants to get better every day and marches to the right beat of the drummer that way.”

    On the team’s probable lineups, released Tuesday, the 174-pound lineup spot was left blank, but Jeremiah Moody was listed next to Alex Marinelli at 165 pounds.

    Moody, a junior, boasts a 28-11 career record. He has competed at 165 for the majority of his career but made an appearance at 184 in 2016 against Iowa Central’s Anthony Jones, recording a 70-second pin. He found plenty of freestyle success this past spring and summer, winning a UWW Junior national title as well as a gold medal at the Junior Pan-American games.

    Another option Brands noted moving forward could be senior Mitch Bowman. The North Scott product has competed anywhere from 174 to heavyweight during his Iowa career. Brands hinted that Bowman couldn’t go until later in the year, as he’d have to follow a weight descent plan.

    “We have guys coming up from lower weight classes,” Brands said, “and we have the possibility of guys going down from heavier weight classes. Right now, the guys coming down, the math doesn’t work out with the weigh-in certification rules. You know how that goes.”

    “I actually had one of our athletes volunteer to go 174, and he was a weight class way lower than that. That shows you, and it shows me, that guys want to be out there wrestling.”

    Bowman said Tuesday he’s had conversations with coaches about possibly dropping down to 174 when the descent plan allows, but that it’ll be a few weeks. He went 10-5 with seven bonus-point victories at that weight as a redshirt freshman in 2015-16.

    Until then, Bowman said he’s focused on his role, which is serving as support at both 184 and 197 pounds. He was also listed on the probable lineups for Saturday’s dual.

    “You can never be too ready to have people as backup just in case, like if something freaky were to happen this week,” Bowman said. “Those are the conversations we’ve had, and that’s where my head is right now. That’s all I’m looking forward to right now.”

    Iowa senior Mitch Bowman discusses his current role and possibly dropping to 174 here:

    Mitch Bowman discusses his current role with the Iowa wrestling program and the possibility of dropping to compete at 174 pounds.

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

