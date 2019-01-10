CLOSE

Drake Ayala, Julien Broderson, Cade DeVos, Cael Happel, Caleb Rathjen, Aden Reeves, Cullan Schriever, Spencer Trenary. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

The Iowa wrestling program picked up another big in-state commitment Thursday.

Lisbon senior Cobe Siebrecht announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes Thursday morning. He is a two-time state finalist in Iowa's Class 1A and is currently ranked No. 18 nationally at 138 pounds by Flowrestling. He projects at 149 pounds in college.

“I’ve dreamed of being a Hawkeye every since I was little,” Siebrecht told the Des Moines Register. “I feel like every little kid’s dream, if they grow up in Iowa, they want to be a Hawkeye. It’s like a dream come true.”

Siebrecht is Iowa’s third 2019 commitment, joining Illinois standout and Cadet freestyle world medalist Abe Assad and Minnesota state champ Zach Glazier, both of whom have already signed.

This season, Siebrecht is 33-0 with 17 pins, according to Trackwrestling. He is the unanimous No. 1-ranked 138-pounder in 1A. He boasts a career record of 164-27. He reached the 1A state finals as a sophomore in 2017 at 106 pounds, then again as a junior last season at 126 pounds. The Lions won the state team title both years.

Siebrecht has been a mainstay in Flowrestling’s national rankings since he beat Missouri standout Wyatt Henson, a Junior freestyle All-American this past summer, by an 11-2 major decision at the Independence Invitational in December. He was named The Open Mat’s national high school wrestler of the week as a result.

“We’ve been wrestling real well as a team,” Siebrecht said. Lisbon is currently ranked No. 3 as a team in 1A with five ranked wrestlers, according to the Predicament. “Later in the season, we’re going to be grinding it out, trying to get back to the top of the podium.

“I think we have a team that’s capable of doing that.”

Lisbon is only 25 miles away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and Siebrecht made the trip often. He trains with the Eastern Iowa Wrestling Club in the spring and summer, and he spent extra time watching the Iowa program and Hawkeye Wrestling Club during open practices.

Siebrecht took an official visit in September. He enjoyed seeing the campus and hanging out with other members of the team. All of it left an impression. The only other real competition for his services, he said, was Minnesota State-Mankato, where his older brother, Cooper, is currently a freshman.

“Iowa’s coaches were a big part of my decision,” Siebrecht said. “I watched their open practices, and I saw how into it everybody is. That’s where I wanted to be. I want to train with guys who want to win national titles.”

With Siebrecht's commitment, the Hawkeyes have received five verbals in as many months. Mason City’s Cullan and Colby Schriever, as well as Arizona prep Jesse Ybarra, all committed as part of Iowa’s 2020 haul in September. Minnesota prep Ryan Sokol then became the Hawkeyes’ first 2021 commitment in October.

From the archives: Four-time Iowa wrestling state champions
Bob Steenlage of Britt was the first four-time state
Bob Steenlage of Britt was the first four-time state champion in Iowa, winning titles from 1959 through 1962. Register file photo
Jeff Kerber won four state titles for Emmetsburg from
Jeff Kerber won four state titles for Emmetsburg from 1976 through 1979. He was the first to win all four at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, and went on to become a three-time all-American at Iowa. Register file photo
Jeff Kerber, who won four state titles for Emmetsburg
Jeff Kerber, who won four state titles for Emmetsburg from 1976 through 1979. He was the first to win all four at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, and went on to become a three-time all-American at Iowa. Register file photo
Jeff Kerber is pictured with his son Justin before
Jeff Kerber is pictured with his son Justin before the 2004 state meet. Justin Kerber joined the Cornell University team. Register file photo
Scott Morningstar of Lisbon, top, became the third
Scott Morningstar of Lisbon, top, became the third wrestler to win a fourth state title in 1980. In this 1979 photo from the state tournament, he is competing against Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Ed Fischels. Morningstar finished with a high school record of 115-1-1. Register file photo
Lisbon's Scott Morningstar is carried off the mat after
Lisbon's Scott Morningstar is carried off the mat after claiming his fourth state wrestling championship in 1980. He won the 126-pound Class 1-A title with a 4-3 victory against Midland of Wyoming's Tim DeLark. Register file photo
Scott Morningstar is pictured, left, with his son Ryan
Scott Morningstar is pictured, left, with his son Ryan in this 2004 photo during a workout in the Lisbon wrestling room. In 2003, Ryan became the first son of a four-time champion to win a state title. Harry Baumert/Register file photo
Joe Gibbons, right, who wrestled for Waterloo Columbus
Joe Gibbons, right, who wrestled for Waterloo Columbus and Ames, became the fourth athlete to win a fourth state title in 1981. In this 1986 photo, he is wrestling for Iowa State, with the opponent being Iowa's Kevin Dresser. Register file photo
From 1982: Mount Vernon's 132-pounder Greg Randall
From 1982: Mount Vernon's 132-pounder Greg Randall acknowledges the fans after he won his fourth straight state wrestling championship. Randall became the fifth prep in Iowa history to win four titles. Register file photo
Mark Schwab of Osage became the sixth member of the
Mark Schwab of Osage became the sixth member of the four-time state champion club in 1985 ? three years after Mount Vernon's Greg Randall became No. 5. Register archives do not include any photos of Randall. Register file photo
Osage's Mark Schwab is pictured in this 1984 photo
Osage's Mark Schwab is pictured in this 1984 photo pinning Steve Hamilton of Emmetsburg in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Schwab became the head coach at North Iowa Area Community College. Register file photo
From 1987: Dan Knight of Clinton gets his hand raised
From 1987: Dan Knight of Clinton gets his hand raised after winning his first match of the 1987 state wrestling tournament against Mike Matheson of Davenport North. Knight went on to become the seventh Iowa prep to win four state championships. Register file photo
Shane Light in 1990 became the second wrestler from
Shane Light in 1990 became the second wrestler from Lisbon to win a fourth title, joining Scott Morningstar. Light was the eighth wrestler to win four titles, following Clinton's Dan Knight, who claimed No. 4 in 1987. Register file photo
Jeff McGinness of Iowa City High, top, became the ninth
Jeff McGinness of Iowa City High, top, became the ninth wrestler to win a fourth state crown in 1993. He is pictured in this 1992 photo going against Joe Crum of Cedar Falls. Register file photo
Ogden's Jason Keenan, left, in 1995 became the 10th
Ogden's Jason Keenan, left, in 1995 became the 10th wrestler to win a fourth Iowa high school state title. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Maquoketa's Eric Juergens entered the 1996 state tournament
Maquoketa's Eric Juergens entered the 1996 state tournament trying to become the 11th member of the four-timer club. He held a part-time job at a store at the time. Harry Baumert/Register file photo
Maquoketa's Eric Juergens, top, beat Davenport Assumptions
Maquoketa's Eric Juergens, top, beat Davenport Assumptions Mike Corsiglia in the Class 2-A 125-pound final in 1996, capturing his fourth state crown. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Maquoketa's Eric Juergens shares a moment with his
Maquoketa's Eric Juergens shares a moment with his coach, Jeff Tampir, after winning a fourth state championship in 1996. Juergens finished his career with a 144-0 record. He became the head coach at Augustana of Illinois. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Eric Juergens went on to win two national championships
Eric Juergens went on to win two national championships for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He is pictured in this 2001 photo after winning the 133-pound title after beating Oklahoma State's Johnny Thompson in Iowa City. Rodney White/Register file photo
Ogden's Jesse Sundell entered the 2001 state tournament
Ogden's Jesse Sundell entered the 2001 state tournament with the goal of becoming the 12th wrestler to win a fourth state title in Iowa. Doug Wells/Register file photo
Chris Helgeson of Lake Mills, right, tried to deny
Chris Helgeson of Lake Mills, right, tried to deny Jesse Sundell of his fourth title in this 2001 championship match, but Sundell prevailed in the Class 1-A 119-pound final. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Jesse Sundell, left, and Ogden coach Brian Reimers
Jesse Sundell, left, and Ogden coach Brian Reimers take a moment after Sundell claimed his fourth state title in 2001 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. He finished high school with a 134-1 record. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
After winning four titles at Ogden, Jesse Sundell went
After winning four titles at Ogden, Jesse Sundell went on to become a two-NCAA Championships qualifier at Iowa State. In this 2005 photo he is wrestling Iowa's Daniel Dennis. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Mack Reiter entered the
Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Mack Reiter entered the 2003 state tournament hoping to become the 13th wrestler to claim a fourth state title. His coach, at right, was Tom Kettman. Harry Baumert/Register file photo
Mack Reiter of Don Bosco, right, puts the squeeze on
Mack Reiter of Don Bosco, right, puts the squeeze on Gannon Hjerleid of Wapello in their Class 1-A 112 pound final in 2002. Reiter won his third state title. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Mack Reiter of Don Bosco works on Niles Mercer of Van
Mack Reiter of Don Bosco works on Niles Mercer of Van Buren of Keosauqua in their Class 1-A 125-pound semifinal in 2003. Reiter won, setting up the final step to win title No. 4. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Mack Reiter of Don Bosco won his fourth state championship
Mack Reiter of Don Bosco won his fourth state championship in 2003. He finished high school with a 182-3 record and 134 pins. His brother Bart would go for his fourth title after. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Minnesota's Mack Reiter reacts after pinning Bloomsburg's
Minnesota's Mack Reiter reacts after pinning Bloomsburg's Richard Donald during the second period of a wrestling match during the 2007 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Hudson's C.J. Ettelson joined Mack Reiter as hoping
Hudson's C.J. Ettelson joined Mack Reiter as hoping to win a fourth title in the 2003 state tournament. Harry Baumert/Register file photo
C.J. Ettelson of Hudson, left, flips over Chad Hutchinson
C.J. Ettelson of Hudson, left, flips over Chad Hutchinson of Mediapolis during their Class 2-A 130-pound final at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in 2002. Ettelson won his third state title. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Hudson's C. J. Ettelson, left, defeated Joey Verschoor
Hudson's C. J. Ettelson, left, defeated Joey Verschoor of Kingsley-Pierson in the Class 1-A 135-pound semifinals in 2003. Doug Wells/Register file photo
UNI's C. J. Ettelson, right, hangs on during 141-pound
UNI's C. J. Ettelson, right, hangs on during 141-pound match against Michigan's Kellen Russell in preliminary round in 2008. Ettelson won the match, 9-3. Michigan won the dual, 30-6. HARRY BAUMERT/THE REGISTER
North Linn of Troy Mills' Daniel LeClere, top, beat
North Linn of Troy Mills' Daniel LeClere, top, beat Klint Kersten of Logan-Magnolia in the Class 1-A semifinals at 140-pounds in 2005, setting him up to become the 15th wrestler in Iowa high school history to win a fourth state title. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
North Linn's Daniel LeClere, top, beat Brett Rose of
North Linn's Daniel LeClere, top, beat Brett Rose of Woodbury Central of Moville and won his fourth state championship in 2005 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Andrea Melendez/Register file photo
Daniel LeClere walked off the Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Daniel LeClere walked off the Veterans Memorial Auditorium floor as the 15th four-time state champion. Later in the night, Linn-Mar of Marion's Jay Borschel became No. 26. Register file photo
Jay Borschel gets some help in celebrating title No.
Jay Borschel gets some help in celebrating title No. 4 in 2005 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. He spent a season at Virginia Tech before transferring to the University of Iowa. Andrea Melendez/Register file photo
Iowa's Dan Leclere is tripped up by Arizona State's
Iowa's Dan Leclere is tripped up by Arizona State's Chris Drouin during their 141-pound consolation match during the second round of the 2008 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships in 2008. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst, Matthew Holst
Before you get No. 4, you need to get No. 1, and that
Before you get No. 4, you need to get No. 1, and that is what Linn-Mar of Marion's Jay Borschel accomplished in 2002 as a freshman. He won the 103-pound in Class 3-A, defeating Joey Slaton of Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Doug Wells/Register file photo
Jay Borschel, right, beat Iowa City High's Kyle Anson
Jay Borschel, right, beat Iowa City High's Kyle Anson 6-1 in the 125-pound semifinals in 2003. The match featured two returning state champions. Borschel went on to win title No. 2. Register file photo
Three years after winning a title at 103 pounds, Linn-Mar
Three years after winning a title at 103 pounds, Linn-Mar of Marion's Jay Borschel won the 171-pound crown in 2005 and became the 16th four-time champion. Daniel LeClere claimed his fourth championship earlier in the evening. Borschel's opponent was Austin Boehm of Urbandale. Bill Neibergall/Register file photo
Iowa's Jay Borschel has his arm raised after defeating
Iowa's Jay Borschel has his arm raised after defeating Nebraska's Brandon Browne in their 174-pound wrestleback match in the 2008 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships in 2008. Borschel won to place third in the tournament. Press-Citizen / Matthew Holst, Matthew Holst
Centerville's T.J. Sebolt, top, won his first state
Centerville's T.J. Sebolt, top, won his first state title as a freshman in 2003. He is pictured wrestling against Benton of Van Horne's Matt Ludwick in a Class 2-A 103-pound match at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Doug Wells/Register file photo
Centerville's T.J. Sebolt, right, earned title No.
Centerville's T.J. Sebolt, right, earned title No. 2 in 2004. In this photo, he is going against West Liberty's John Odeen in the semifinals. Register file photo
T.J. Sebolt of Centerville in 2006 became the first
T.J. Sebolt of Centerville in 2006 became the first wrestler to win his fourth state title at Wells Fargo Arena. Andrea Melendez/Register file photo
T.J. Sebolt celebrates with Centerville coach Kevin
T.J. Sebolt celebrates with Centerville coach Kevin Cochran after winning a fourth individual title in 2006. Sebolt finished high school with a 207-1 record, 137 pins and a 192-match winning streak to 192. He became an assistant coach at North Iowa Area Community College for fellow four-timer Mark Schwab. Andrea Melendez/Register file photo
Bart Reiter (SR) of Don Bosco Gilbertville beats Bryce
Bart Reiter (SR) of Don Bosco Gilbertville beats Bryce Dietz (SR) of Riverside Oakland at the 135-pound semifinals Class 1A state wrestling at Wells Fargo Arena in 2009. Reiter became the eighteenth four-time state champion. Doug Wells/Des Moines Register
Bart Reiterof Don Bosco (Gilbertville) celebrates his
Bart Reiterof Don Bosco (Gilbertville) celebrates his fourth state title championship over Cameron Wagner of Belle Plaine in the Class 1-A 135-pound wrestling finals in 2009. Christopher Gannon/The Register
Bart Reiterof Don Bosco (Gilbertville) celebrates his
Bart Reiterof Don Bosco (Gilbertville) celebrates his fourth state title championship over Cameron Wagner of Belle Plaine in the Class 1-A 135-pound wrestling finals in 2009. Christopher Gannon/The Register
Bart Reiter (left) and his brother Mack Reiter (right)
Bart Reiter (left) and his brother Mack Reiter (right) became the first brothers to both be state champions. DAN McCOOL/THE REGISTER
Iowa City West's Nick Moore beats Indianola's Spencer
Iowa City West's Nick Moore beats Indianola's Spencer BeLieu for his fourth state title during the 160-pound Class 3A championship match at Wells Fargo Arena in 2010. Justin Hayworth/The Register
Iowa City West's Nick Moore jumps into the arms of
Iowa City West's Nick Moore jumps into the arms of coach Mark Reiland after defeating Indianola's Spencer BeLieu during the 160-pound Class 3A championship match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. It was the fourth consecutive state title for Moore. Justin Hayworth/The Register,
West High senior wrestler and four-time state champion
West High senior wrestler and four-time state champion Nick Moore, center, poses with previous four-time state champions, from left, Dan Knight, Shane Light, Mark Schwab and Scott Morningstar as Moore is honored for being only the 19th wrestler to reach that accomplishment before the championship round at the Iowa state duals Saturday, Feb. 27, 2010, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson, Press-Citizen / Dan Williamson
John Meeks becomes the twentieth wrestler to win a
John Meeks becomes the twentieth wrestler to win a fourth state title after his 138-pound match against Connor Ryan of Bettendorf . Justin Hayworth/The Register
John Meeks receives his fourth state championship medal
John Meeks receives his fourth state championship medal after his 138-pound match against Connor Ryan of Bettendorf. Justin Hayworth/The Register, Justin Hayworth/The Register
John Meeks celebrates becoming the twentieth wrestler
John Meeks celebrates becoming the twentieth wrestler to win a fourth state title after his 138-pound match against Connor Ryan of Bettendorf . Justin Hayworth/The Register
John Meeks won his fourth state title after beating
John Meeks won his fourth state title after beating Connor Ryan of Bettendorf in their 138-pound match at the Wells Fargo Arena.. Justin Hayworth/The Register
Cory Clark of Southeast Polk becomes a four-time state
Cory Clark of Southeast Polk becomes a four-time state champion at Wells Fargo Arena in 2012. He is the twenty first wrestler to achieve a fourth state title. ADAM WILSON / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Cory Clark of Southeast Polk becomes a four-time state
Cory Clark of Southeast Polk becomes a four-time state champion at Wells Fargo Arena in 2012. He is the twenty first wrestler to achieve a fourth state title. ADAM WILSON / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Cory Clark of Southeast Polk becomes a four-time state
Cory Clark of Southeast Polk becomes a four-time state champion at Wells Fargo Arena in 2012. He is pictured with coach Jason Christenson. ADAM WILSON / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Southeast Polk senior Cory Clark, top, beat Waverly-Shell
Southeast Polk senior Cory Clark, top, beat Waverly-Shell Rock's Eric DeVos 6-2 for the 126-pound championship on Feb. 18, 2012 at Wells Fargo Arena. ADAM WILSON / REGISTER FILE PHOTO
Creston's Jake Marlin, bottom, rolls Charles City's
Creston's Jake Marlin, bottom, rolls Charles City's Tyler Mitchell, top, during the Class 2A 135lbs semifinal at the Wells Fargo Arena. Rodney White/The Des Moines Register
Jake Marlin of Creston/Orient-Macksburg beats Logan
Jake Marlin of Creston/Orient-Macksburg beats Logan Thomsen of Union-La Porte City in the Class 2A state championship match to become at the Wells Fargo Arena in 2012. David Purdy/The Register
Jake Marlin of Creston/Orient-Macksburg beat Jake Keller
Jake Marlin of Creston/Orient-Macksburg beat Jake Keller of Columbus, Columbus Junction in the class 2A state championship match in 2010 for his first of four state titles. ANDREA MELENDEZ/THE REGISTER
Jake Marlin of Creston-OM celebrates his fourth state
Jake Marlin of Creston-OM celebrates his fourth state title after defeating Adam Staudt of Charles City in the 138-pound final at the Iowa state wrestling tournament in 2013. Charlie Litchfield/The Register
Denver-Tripoli's Brandon Sorensen battles Spirit Lake
Denver-Tripoli's Brandon Sorensen battles Spirit Lake Park's Dylan Bryce in the 130-pound weight class during the second round of class 2A State Wrestling at Wells Fargo Arena. Justin Hayworth/The Register
Brandon Sorensen of Denver-Tripoli beats Topher Carton
Brandon Sorensen of Denver-Tripoli beats Topher Carton of Davenport Assumption in the Class 2A state championship match. David Purdy/The Register
Brandon Sorensen of Denver - Tripoli, left facing camera,
Brandon Sorensen of Denver - Tripoli, left facing camera, beat Jacob England of Winterset, right, in their 130-pound match in Class 2A action for his second state title at the state wrestling tournament in 2011. BILL NEIBERGALL/The
Brandon Sorensen of Denver-Tripoli celebrates his fourth
Brandon Sorensen of Denver-Tripoli celebrates his fourth state title after beating Zach Muller of West Delaware in the 145-pound final at the Iowa state wrestling tournament in 2013 at Wells Fargo Arena. Charlie Litchfield/The Register
Max Thomsen celebrates after winning his first state
Max Thomsen celebrates after winning his first state title at 113 pounds in Class 2-A at the Iowa state wrestling tournament on Feb. 18, 2012. Register file photo
Max Thomsen of Union (La-Porte City) celebrates after
Max Thomsen of Union (La-Porte City) celebrates after beating Kyle White of Central Springs in the 126-pound final at the Iowa state wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2013. Charlie Litchfield/The Register, Charlie Litchfield/ The Register
Union of LaPorte City's Max Thomsen holds up three
Union of LaPorte City's Max Thomsen holds up three fingers, signaling his t third state championship, after a win over Clear Lake's Andres Gonzalez in their 138-pound match during their 2-A state title wrestling match on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Union senior Max Thomsen celebrates his fourth Iowa
Union senior Max Thomsen celebrates his fourth Iowa state wrestling championship after beating Bondurant-Farrar senior Caleb Coleman at 145 pounds in Class 2-A on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015 at the Iowa state wrestling tournament. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Lisbon's Carter Happel celebrates his win in the 145
Lisbon's Carter Happel celebrates his win in the 145 title match Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016 during the Class 1A state wrestling tournament finals in Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Lisbon's Carter Happel celebrates his win in the 145
Lisbon's Carter Happel celebrates his win in the 145 title match Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016 during the Class 1A state wrestling tournament finals in Des Moines. Michael Zamora/The Register
Alex Thomsen of Underwood beat Cobe Siebrecht of Lisbon
Alex Thomsen of Underwood beat Cobe Siebrecht of Lisbon in the state championship at 126 pounds Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. He won his fourth Iowa state wrestling title with the victory. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fort Dodge's Brody Teske celebrates after beating Kaleb
Fort Dodge's Brody Teske celebrates after beating Kaleb Olejniczak of Perry during their class 3A 126 pound championship match at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, in Des Moines. This was Teske's his fourth state title. Brian Powers/The Register
    Additionally, Siebrecht is now the 12th Iowa senior with plans to wrestle Division I, and just the fifth to go to an in-state school. Albia’s Aden Reeves and Assumption’s Julien Broderson have both signed with Iowa State, while Southeast Polk’s Lance Runyon and Perry’s Kaleb Olejniczak are both headed to Northern Iowa.

    The other seven are headed out of the state. South Dakota State scooped up Southeast Polk’s Cade DeVos, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Spencer Trenary, Don Bosco’s Daniel Kimball and Ballard’s Skyler Noftsger. Additionally, Dowling’s Greg Hagan signed with Indiana, Akron-Westfield’s John Henrich is bound for Nebraska, and Waukee’s Anthony Zach is headed to Northern Illinois.

    Siebrecht is also the latest Lisbon wrestler to join the Hawkeyes. Carter Happel, one of the many 141-pounders in the Iowa room, was a four-time state champion for the Lions from 2013-16. Even more, assistant coach Ryan Morningstar is also a Lisbon graduate.

    Lisbon wrestles both Alburnett and Starmont on Thursday night, then will compete at the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational at Solon this Saturday. The No. 3 Hawkeyes wrestle at No. 5 Minnesota on Sunday.

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

