CLOSE Iowa sophomore Alex Marinelli discusses the Hawkeyes' upcoming road trip against Illinois and Northwestern. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

Friday night’s dual between the third-ranked Hawkeyes and 15th-ranked Illinois featured a battle between two former teammates.

In the end, it was the Iowa wrestler who prevailed — and emphatically at that.

The 165-pound bout between Alex Marinelli, Iowa’s third-ranked sophomore, and Illinois’s Joey Gunther, ranked 22nd nationally, ended in a disqualification. Marinelli forced Gunther into five stall calls, and the result was six team points for the Hawkeyes.

Ultimately, Iowa took the dual from Illinois, 31-5. The Hawkeyes won 7 of 10 bouts to improve to 9-0 overall and 4-0 against Big Ten competition. The Illini fall 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference action.

Buy Photo Iowa's Alex Marinelli shakes hands with Princeton's Dale Tiongson before their match at 165 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

It was a mostly dominating performance from the Hawkeyes, who travel north to Evanston to wrestle No. 9 Northwestern on Sunday at 2 p.m. Iowa received bonus points from three wrestlers, and two others who aren’t usually in the starting lineup made appearances — and won.

In addition to Marinelli’s disqualification victory, both Spencer Lee and Pat Lugo scored bonus points for the Hawkeyes. At 125 pounds, Lee built an 11-0 lead against Travis Piotrowski before pinning him in the third period. Lugo scored six takedowns, including three in the second period, en route to a 14-4 major decision over Mousa Jodeh at 149 pounds.

The two irregular faces were Paul Glynn and Keegan Shaw. Glynn, the starter at 133 pounds last year, got the nod in lieu of Austin DeSanto on Friday. Glynn then beat 18th-ranked Dylan Duncan, 3-1, scoring a takedown in sudden victory and shushing the Illinois crowd afterward.

Shaw provided similar theater, scoring two takedowns to defeat Nick Gasbarro, 6-2, at 174 pounds. Shaw, a junior from Southeast Polk, is listed as a 149-pounder on Iowa’s roster, but collected takedowns in the second and third periods to win.

Three Iowa wrestlers could not replicate that magic. At 141 pounds, 13th-ranked Max Murin led fourth-ranked Michael Carr, 3-1, after a takedown in the third period. Carr then escaped and took Murin to his back to ultimately win, 6-4.

At 157 pounds, Kaleb Young suffered his first loss of the season. The sophomore, ranked fourth nationally, went to sudden victory with Eric Barone, who’s ranked 16th. Barone scored a takedown to beat Young, 3-1. At 184, Cash Wilcke trailed second-ranked Emory Parker late in the third, but Parker tacked on a takedown to win, 4-1.

That was Iowa’s final loss of the evening, as Jacob Warner and Sam Stoll closed the dual with back-to-back wins at 197 and 285 pounds, respectively — Warner by a 5-1 decision over Andrew Lee, Stoll by a second-period fall over Deuce Rachal.

A year ago, Stoll needed a pin for the Hawkeyes to edge Illinois by a single point. On Friday, the senior pinned Rachal again to cap another dominant performance for Iowa.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

No. 2 Iowa 31, No. 15 Illinois 8

125: No. 2 Spencer Lee (IA) over No. 12 Travis Piotrowski (IL) by fall, 6:06

133: Paul Glynn (IA) dec No. 18 Dylan Duncan (IL), 3-1 (SV1)

141: No. 4 Michael Carr (IL) dec. No. 13 Max Murin (IA), 6-4

149: No. 10 Pat Lugo (IA) maj. dec. Mousa Jodeh (IL), 14-4

157: No. 16 Eric Barone (IL) dec. No. 4 Kaleb Young (IA), 3-1 (SV1)*

165: No. 3 Alex Marinelli (IA) over No. 22 Joey Gunther (IL), stalling disqualification

174: Keegan Shaw (IA) dec. Nick Gasbarro (IL), 6-2

184: No. 2 Emory Parker (IL) dec. No. 15 Cash Wilcke (IA), 4-1

197: No. 5 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. Andre Lee (IL), 5-1

285: No. 2 Sam Stoll (IA) over Deuce Rachal (IL) by fall, 4:37

Rankings from Trackwrestling.

*Illinois deducted a team point following the 157-pound match.