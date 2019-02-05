CLOSE Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands recaps the Hawkeyes' win over Nebraska on Sunday in Lincoln. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

Austin DeSanto will miss Iowa's upcoming wrestling dual against Maryland.

Iowa coach Tom Brands announced on Tuesday that DeSanto, the Hawkeyes' starting 133-pounder, will serve a one-match suspension. The sophomore was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct following the Hawkeyes' 20-13 win over Nebraska on Sunday.

"Austin knows his behavior on and off the mat is a reflection of this university and program, and I am very pleased with his response to this matter," Brands said in a release. "I know he is eager to move forward."

DeSanto defeated Nebraska's Brian Peska by a 25-10 technical fall on Sunday. On the match-clinching takedown, DeSanto picked up Peska, walked toward the Iowa bench and gave a thumbs-up before planting Peska on the mat for two points. He then got up and made a shushing motion toward the Nebraska bench.

Sunday marked the third instance in which DeSanto has cost Iowa a team point in a dual this season. He was dinged for unsportsmanlike conduct after defeating Minnesota's Ethan Lizak on Jan. 13, then again after beating Rutgers' Nick Suriano on Jan. 18.

"I want to apologize to my opponents and teammates for my actions on the mat," DeSanto said in a release. "I know they are disrespectful, and there is no excuse.

"I accept the consequences of my behavior and the decision of coach Brands, and have assured my teammates and coaches that I will better represent our team when I return."

Paul Glynn, who started for Iowa last season, is expected to compete Friday in DeSanto's place. Glynn reached the semifinals of the 2018 Midlands Championships in December. More recently, he defeated Illinois's Dylan Duncan 3-1 in sudden victory on Jan. 25. He will likely wrestle Maryland's Orion Anderson, who is 5-13 overall.

DeSanto transferred to Iowa over the offseason after spending his true freshman season at Drexel. He went 29-7 and qualified for the NCAA Championships last year. He reached the bloodround, coming a win shy of All-American honors.

This year, DeSanto is 14-1 overall and currently ranked No. 3 in the country at 133 by Trackwrestling. He will return to the lineup Feb. 15, when the Hawkeyes host Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.