CLOSE Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands discusses the Hawkeyes' 48-0 win over Maryland on Friday night in Iowa City. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

IOWA CITY, Ia. — There were no surprises on Friday night when the Iowa wrestling team hosted Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes shut out the winless Terrapins, 48-0, before an announced crowd of 9,738. It marks Iowa’s second shutout victory this season (45-0 over Kent State in November), and its first perfect dual against a Big Ten opponent since beating Michigan State on Jan. 8, 2017 (44-0).

“It’s never as easy as it looks,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “Our guys made a lot of those matches look easy.”

Iowa, ranked third nationally by Trackwrestling, improves to 12-0 overall and 7-0 against the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes scored more takedowns (46) than Maryland had total match points (38). The Terps (0-9, 0-6) recorded just one takedown and scored the other 36 match points via escapes.

The Hawkeyes scored bonus points in eight of 10 matches and totaled 112 match points. Alex Marinelli (165), Mitch Bowman (174), Spencer Lee (125) and Paul Glynn (133, in lieu of starter Austin DeSanto) all recorded pins. Pat Lugo (149) and Jacob Warner (197) both scored technical falls. Cash Wilcke nearly had another at 184 pounds, but only won by a 23-9 major decision.

“It felt great to be back out there in Carver,” said Bowman, who hadn’t wrestled since Jan. 18, against Rutgers. “A lot of people came out. It was a good dual. We really showed what we’ve been training for the last couple of months.”

CLOSE Iowa's Mitch Bowman pinned Maryland's Josh Ugalde on Friday night. Bowman improved to 5-4 overall. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

The one intriguing match came at heavyweight, between Iowa’s Sam Stoll and Maryland’s Youssif Hemida. Stoll, ranked seventh nationally by Track, lost to Hemida, ranked 10th, at last year’s NCAA Championships. On Friday night, Stoll scored an escape in the third period to win 1-0, a positive sign after failing to escape against Nebraska’s David Jensen last week.

“I need to get in positions like that more in practice,” Stoll said. “It was probably something I haven’t worked on a lot this year compared to years past. It was good to get some work in there this week.

“I feel like I’m coming along. I’m just taking everything day by day, week by week, and doing what I can do to get better every day.”

CLOSE Iowa heavyweight Sam Stoll beat Maryland's Youssif Hemida, 1-0, on Friday night. The senior is currently ranked No. 7 in the country. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

Otherwise, the night belonged to the Hawkeyes. Lugo opened with 10 takedowns en route to a 23-8 technical fall over Pete Tedesco. Wilcke added another nine and Warner scored on 11. After scoring just four first-period takedowns against the Huskers, Iowa totaled 21 against Maryland.

Three of the four pins came in the first period. Lee shot in against Maryland’s Brandon Cray and scrambled his way into a turk position and settled for the fall. Bowman and Glynn both played catch-and-release before locking up cradles.

“Pretty happy with how I performed,” Glynn said. “I was just letting him up. I’ve been watching videos on Flowrestling of guys that score a lot of points, and there’s a lot of opportunities where you’re cutting a guy and they come up kind of nonchalant, and you can go for the cradle.

“I’m pretty long. I have long arms. I just tried it out, and it worked.”

CLOSE Iowa's Paul Glynn pinned Maryland's Orion Anderson on Friday night. Glynn stepped into the lineup at 133 pounds and is now 9-4 overall. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

Everything seemed to work on this night. This was a dual the Hawkeyes were supposed to dominate, and they did in nearly every facet. Only three remain before the postseason arr, and Brands wouldn’t mind if they replicated this performance moving forward.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

No. 3 Iowa 48, Maryland 0

149: No. 10 Pat Lugo (IA) tech. fall Pete Tedesco (MD), 23-8

157: No. 7 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Ryan Diehl (MD), 10-4

165: No. 2 Alex Marinelli (IA) over Philip Spadafora (MD) by fall, 3:50

174: Mitch Bowman (IA) over Josh Ugalde (MD) by fall, 2:44

184: No. 15 Cash Wilcke (IA) maj. dec. Kyle Jasenski (MD), 23-9

197: No. 5 Jacob Warner (IA) tech. fall Niko Cappello (MD), 24-9

285: No. 7 Sam Stoll (IA) dec. No. 10 Youssif Hemida (MD), 1-0

125: No. 2 Spencer Lee (IA) over Brandon Cray (MD) by fall, :30

133: Paul Glynn (IA) over Orion Anderson (MD) by fall, 2:46

141: No. 13 Max Murin (IA) maj. dec. Danny Bertoni (MD), 12-3

Rankings from Trackwrestling.