Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling vs. Indiana Hoosiers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa seniors Perez Perez, Mitch Bowman and Sam Stoll head to the mat as captains during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa seniors Perez Perez, Mitch Bowman and Sam Stoll head to the mat as captains during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, gets a near fall while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, gets a near fall while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee pins Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Spencer Lee pins Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto gives head coach Tom Brands a high-five before his match at 133 a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin DeSanto gives head coach Tom Brands a high-five before his match at 133 a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Indiana's Paul Konrath at 133 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Indiana's Paul Konrath at 133 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto shakes hands with Indiana's Paul Konrath at 133 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Austin DeSanto shakes hands with Indiana's Paul Konrath at 133 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin jumps onto the mat before his match at 141 against Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Max Murin jumps onto the mat before his match at 141 against Indiana during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Indiana's Kyle Luigs at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Max Murin, left, wrestles Indiana's Kyle Luigs at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin, right, wrestles Indiana's Kyle Luigs at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Max Murin, right, wrestles Indiana's Kyle Luigs at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Indiana's Kyle Luigs pins Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Indiana's Kyle Luigs pins Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Indiana's Kyle Luigs reacts after pinning Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Indiana's Kyle Luigs reacts after pinning Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Indiana's Kyle Luigs reacts after pinning Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Indiana's Kyle Luigs reacts after pinning Iowa's Max Murin at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo, right, wrestles Indiana's Fernie Luigs at 149 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Pat Lugo, right, wrestles Indiana's Fernie Luigs at 149 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo, right, wrestles Indiana's Fernie Luigs at 149 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Pat Lugo, right, wrestles Indiana's Fernie Luigs at 149 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo has his hand raised after pinning Indiana's Fernie Luigs at 149 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Pat Lugo has his hand raised after pinning Indiana's Fernie Luigs at 149 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jeren Glosser, right, wrestles Indiana's Jake Danishek at 157 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jeren Glosser, right, wrestles Indiana's Jake Danishek at 157 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Indiana's Jake Danishek wrestles Iowa's Jeren Glosser at 157 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Indiana's Jake Danishek wrestles Iowa's Jeren Glosser at 157 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Indiana's Dillon Hoey at 165 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Indiana's Dillon Hoey at 165 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, back, wrestles Indiana's Dillon Hoey at 165 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, back, wrestles Indiana's Dillon Hoey at 165 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Indiana's Dillon Hoey at 165 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Indiana's Dillon Hoey at 165 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli reacts after pinning Indiana's Dillon Hoey at 165 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Marinelli scored a fall in 2:10.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Alex Marinelli reacts after pinning Indiana's Dillon Hoey at 165 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Marinelli scored a fall in 2:10. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Mitch Bowman high-fives a fan while walking out to the mat before a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Mitch Bowman high-fives a fan while walking out to the mat before a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Mitch Bowman, top, wrestles Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Mitch Bowman, top, wrestles Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu, left, wrestles Iowa's Mitch Bowman at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu, left, wrestles Iowa's Mitch Bowman at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Mitch Bowman celebrates after scoring a decision over Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Mitch Bowman celebrates after scoring a decision over Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Mitch Bowman celebrates after scoring a decision over Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Mitch Bowman celebrates after scoring a decision over Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Mitch Bowman celebrates with assistant Bobby Telford and Ryan Morningstar after scoring a decision over Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Mitch Bowman celebrates with assistant Bobby Telford and Ryan Morningstar after scoring a decision over Indiana's Jacob Cavaciu at 175 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Indiana's Norman Conley at 184 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, right, wrestles Indiana's Norman Conley at 184 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Indiana's Norman Conley at 184 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cash Wilcke has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Indiana's Norman Conley at 184 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Indiana's Jake Kleimola at 197 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Indiana's Jake Kleimola at 197 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands, assistants Bobby Telford and Ryan Morningstar, 141-pounder Max Murin and head coach Tom Brands watch a match from the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands, assistants Bobby Telford and Ryan Morningstar, 141-pounder Max Murin and head coach Tom Brands watch a match from the bench during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands, center, talks with 141-pounder Max Murin, left, while head coach Tom Brands watches a match during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands, center, talks with 141-pounder Max Murin, left, while head coach Tom Brands watches a match during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner has his hand raised after scoring a major decision over Indiana's Jake Kleimola at 197 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jacob Warner has his hand raised after scoring a major decision over Indiana's Jake Kleimola at 197 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sam Stoll is introduced before his match at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sam Stoll is introduced before his match at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sam Stoll, right, shakes hands with Indiana's Fletcher Miller at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sam Stoll, right, shakes hands with Indiana's Fletcher Miller at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sam Stoll, right, wrestels Indiana's Fletcher Miller at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sam Stoll, right, wrestels Indiana's Fletcher Miller at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sam Stoll, right, wrestels Indiana's Fletcher Miller at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sam Stoll, right, wrestels Indiana's Fletcher Miller at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Sam Stoll, right, has his hand raised after scoring a major decision over Indiana's Fletcher Miller at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Sam Stoll, right, has his hand raised after scoring a major decision over Indiana's Fletcher Miller at 285 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior 125-pounder Perez Perez, left, talks with Sammy Brooks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa senior 125-pounder Perez Perez, left, talks with Sammy Brooks during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, gives Iowa senior manager Moriah Stickley a hug during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, gives Iowa senior manager Moriah Stickley a hug during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior 125-pounder Perez Perez is acknowledged during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa senior 125-pounder Perez Perez is acknowledged during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands gets a takedown on senior 125-pounder Perez Perez during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands gets a takedown on senior 125-pounder Perez Perez during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands gets a takedown on senior 125-pounder Perez Perez during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands gets a takedown on senior 125-pounder Perez Perez during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands hugs senior 125-pounder Perez Perez after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands hugs senior 125-pounder Perez Perez after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands talks to senior 174-pounder Mitch Bowman while he waves to the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands talks to senior 174-pounder Mitch Bowman while he waves to the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands embraces senior 285-pounder Sam Stoll during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands embraces senior 285-pounder Sam Stoll during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior 285-pound Sam Stoll jokes around with assistant Bobby Telford during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa senior 285-pound Sam Stoll jokes around with assistant Bobby Telford during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior 285-pound Sam Stoll waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa senior 285-pound Sam Stoll waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands walks out to the mat during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa head coach Tom Brands walks out to the mat during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands joins Iowa 125-pounders Perez Perez, second from left, and Spencer Lee after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands joins Iowa 125-pounders Perez Perez, second from left, and Spencer Lee after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior 285-pounder Sam Stoll gets a hug from family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa senior 285-pounder Sam Stoll gets a hug from family members after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa senior 285-pounder Sam Stoll signs autographs for fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa senior 285-pounder Sam Stoll signs autographs for fans after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

    IOWA CITY, Ia. — With two road duals upcoming and the postseason looming, Iowa didn’t need any drama Friday night. No problems there.

    The Hawkeyes capped a perfect home slate with a 37-9 senior night win over Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa (13-0, 8-0 Big Ten Conference) picked up wins at eight of 10 weights. The usual suspects rolled through their matches with little resistance.

    Spencer Lee kicked off the night at 125 pounds with a fall in three minutes and change. Austin DeSanto had 133 wrapped up in less than a period, tech falling in 2:47. Pat Lugo (149) and Alex Marinelli (165) both delivered swift pins.

    The only real suspenseful match was at 174, where senior Mitch Bowman delivered a dramatic takedown for a 3-1 win over Indiana’s Jacob Covaciu. The decisive move came with 4 seconds to go.

    "It feels incredible to get a win on senior night, the last time out," Bowman said. "Ton of fans out here, and that was awesome to go out to that. Carver is known for great finishes, and I thought that was a pretty good finish.

    "I thought that was a really hard-fought match. It was low-scoring, but there was a lot of action, a lot of shots, a lot of could-be scores. I just thought it was a great way to go out."   

    Bowman’s win was the first of two senior victories in the final four matches. After Cash Wilcke's 5-2 victory over Norman Conley at 184 and Jacob Warner’s win at 197, heavyweight Sam Stoll capped the senior dominance with a 16-6 triumph over Fletcher Miller.

    "It was just another night, except everyone telling me it was last night in Carver," Stoll said. "I'm like, 'I'm not dead.' Tonight's over, but I'll be back tomorrow. I think more people probably thought about it than I did, but there's still wrestling to be had."  

    Indiana (5-11, 1-7) did pick up two victories at 141 and 157. Hoosiers redshirt freshman Kyle Luigs picked up a fall over Max Murin midway through the third period. Indiana initiated a coaches review in the second, asking that a Murin takedown be reviewed. It was ultimately overturned.

    Indiana’s Jake Danishek landed the other Hoosiers win over Jeren Glosser, who slid in at 157 for Kaleb Young.

    "When you get beat, you have to be able to get back on the horse and gallop," Iowa coach Tom Brands said,."You have to gallop with a purpose."  

    With the victory, Iowa keeps alive its chance for the program’s first perfect dual season since going 23-0 in 2009-10. The Hawkeyes didn’t lose a dual the following year either, but they did have a tie.

    The current squad finishes with Sunday’s match at Wisconsin and the Feb. 24 biggie at Oklahoma State.      

    "We've got to know that when we wrestle, teams are going to give us everything they have," Stoll said. "That's something for our young guys that I think they're picking up on. It's a big deal when teams wrestle the Iowa Hawkeyes. They don't want you to feel good. This will be a big, big test for us."    

    No. 3 Iowa 37, Indiana 9

    125: No. 2 Spencer Lee (IA) pinned Elijah Oliver (IN), 4:12; 6-0                          133: No. 3 Austin DeSanto (IA) tech. fall Paul Konrath (N), 18-3; 11-0                141: Kyle Luigs (IN) pinned No. 14 Max Murin (IA), 6:15; 11-6                            149: No. 12 Pat Lugo (IA) pinned Fernie Silva (IN), 1:22; 17-6                                    157: Jake Danishek (IN) dec. Jeren Glosser (IA), 5-1; 17-9                                        165: No. 2 Alex Marinelli (IA) pinned Dillon Hoey (IN), 2:10; 23-9                              174: Mitch Bowman (IA) dec. Jacob Covaciu (IN), 3-1; 26-9                                      184: No. 10 Cash Wilcke (IA) dec. Norman Conley (IN), 5-2; 29-9                              197: No. 5 Jacob Warner (IA) major dec. Jake Kleimola (IN), 16-5; 33-9                   285: No. 7 Sam Stoll (IA) major dec. Fletcher Miller (IN), 16-6; 37-9

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11