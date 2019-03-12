CLOSE Iowa coach Tom Brands recaps the Hawkeyes' third-place finish at the Big Ten Championships Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

There will officially be nine Iowa wrestlers headed to the 2019 NCAA Championships next week in Pittsburgh.

The NCAA Wrestling Committee announced its at-large selections for the national tournament on Tuesday. Sam Stoll, Iowa’s senior heavyweight, was among the 45 wildcard picks.

Stoll failed to earn an automatic bid at the Big Ten Championships over the weekend in Minneapolis. He needed a seventh-place finish to automatically qualify, but went 1-2 and failed to do so.

Now, Stoll will make his third appearance at the national tournament. He carries a 9-5 record into next week’s competition. He earned All-American honors last season, placing fifth at 285 pounds and earning the Gorriarian Trophy award for the most pins in the least amount of time at the NCAA Championships.

Buy Photo Iowa senior 285-pound Sam Stoll waves to fans during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Stoll gives the Hawkeyes nine wrestlers for next week’s competition. The other eight — Spencer Lee (125), Austin DeSanto (133), Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165), Cash Wilcke (184) and Jacob Warner (197) — all qualified through the Big Ten tournament this past weekend.

The only Iowa wrestler who didn’t qualify was Mitch Bowman. The senior ultimately finished 10th at 174 pounds at the conference tournament and was not awarded an at-large bid.

Iowa State will take nine to the NCAA Championships — Alex Mackall (125), Austin Gomez (133), Ian Parker (141), Jarrett Degen (149), Chase Straw (157), Marcus Coleman (174), Sam Colbray (184), Willie Miklus (197) and Gannon Gremmel (285) — the most since the Cyclones qualified all 10 during the 2009-10 season.

Northern Iowa will take six: Jay Schwarm (125), Josh Alber (141), Max Thomsen (149), Bryce Steiert (165), Taylor Lujan (174) and Drew Foster (184). Both the Panthers and Iowa State all qualified their wrestlers through the Big 12 Championships this past weekend.

The NCAA Championship brackets will be released on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. at NCAA.com.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.