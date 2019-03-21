CLOSE Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands recaps Session I of the 2019 NCAA Championships Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Here’s a rundown of results from the Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa wrestling teams, as well as former Iowa high school wrestlers, from Session I of the 2019 NCAA Championships at PPG Paints Arena.

Session II begins at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Team standings after Session I

1. Penn State, 21

2. Ohio State, 15.5

3. Oklahoma State, 14.5

4. Iowa, 14

5. Minnesota, 13.5

Iowa

The Hawkeyes turned in a perfect opening session, going 9-0 with two technical falls and another win by stalling disqualification. Iowa sits fourth in the team race,

125: No. 3 Spencer Lee tech. fall Bryce West (NIU), 18-0

A workmanlike outing from the defending NCAA Champion. Lee recorded a takedown and tilt in the first period, reversal and tilt in the second, takedown and tilt in the third. He next wrestles No. 14 seed Sean Fausz of NC State.

133: No. 7 Austin DeSanto over Codi Russell (App. State) by stalling DQ

DeSanto won this one by stalling disqualification … in the first period. Seriously.

Here’s video of the final two stalling calls:

Austin DeSanto of @Hawks_Wrestling gets it done! He'll wrestle Roman Bravo-Young of @pennstateWREST in the round of 16!#NCAAWrestlingpic.twitter.com/WKxNITsZU2 — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 21, 2019

DeSanto will next face Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young, the 10-seed. DeSanto won their last meeting 12-8 at the Big Ten Championships.

141: Max Murin dec. No. 11 Tristan Moran (Wisconsin), 3-2

A very good opening match from Murin. A takedown in the second period was the difference. Murin moves on to face Michael Carr of Illinois, the 6-seed. Murin beat Carr 3-1 at the Big Ten Championships.

149: No. 10 Pat Lugo dec. Josh Maruca (Arizona State), 5-2

A solid start for Lugo, who scored two takedowns in the second period — including one with 9 seconds left in the frame — and added riding time. He will wrestle Virginia Tech’s Ryan Blees, who upset No. 7 seed Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State.

157: No. 6 Kaleb Young tech. fall Dan Reed (Columbia), 16-1

Young scored a quick first-period takedown and went tilt-happy to lead 12-0 after one. He added two more takedowns in the second to seal it. Young will wrestle Ohio State’s Ke-Shawn Hayes, seeded No. 11, his next time out. Young beat Hayes at the Big Ten Championships.

165: No. 1 Alex Marinelli dec. Joe Smith (Oklahoma State), 7-4

Smith advanced with a 10-5 pigtail win over Northwestern’s Tyler Morland. He scored two first-period takedowns to lead 4-2. Marinelli rode Smith out in the second, then escaped and added a takedown, a stalling point and riding time to advance. He will wrestle 16 seed Thomas Bullard of NC State.

Hear from Alex Marinelli following his NCAA Wrestling Session 1 victory. Highlights to follow after the conclusion of the session. pic.twitter.com/sLfAtDruAS — Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling (@Hawks_Wrestling) March 21, 2019

184: No. 12 Cash Wilcke dec. Nick Gravina (Rutgers), 3-2

This matchup was supposed to happen at the Big Ten tournament but was instead drawn at nationals. Wilcke scored a takedown in the second period to win. His left leg was wrapped up in black athletic tape. Gravina nearly had a takedown on a scramble late in the third, but the referee upheld the no-call on a challenge. Wilcke advances to wrestle No. 5 seed Max Dean of Cornell.

197: No. 5 Jacob Warner dec. Drew Phipps (Bucknell), 9-8

Warner scored four takedowns and racked up more than three minutes of riding time in this weird match. Then Phipps caught Warner in a funky position off a shot, scored two points and then four backs to make it close. Warner advances on riding time. He wrestles Cal Poly’s Thomas Lane, who upset 12-seed Rocco Caywood of Army, next.

285: Sam Stoll dec. No. 5 Mason Parris (Michigan), 8-5

This was a wild match. There were seven combined stalling calls, including four on Parris through two periods. But Stoll added a takedown in the second and another point for riding time to pull the upset. He wrestles the No. 12 seed, Conan Jennings of Northwestern, next. Stoll beat Jennings by injury default earlier this season.

Iowa State

Iowa State was roughed up a little, going 4-5 with two major decisions in the first session. The Cyclones scored 6 points, which ties them for 17th.

125: No. 14 Sean Fausz (NC State) dec. Alex Mackall, 8-2

An exciting first period. Fausz scored a takedown, then exchanged reversals. But that’s all Mackall could muster. Fausz added an escape in the second, then a takedown in the third, plus riding time. Mackall wrestles the wrestleback pigtail winner.

133: No. 13 Austin Gomez maj. dec. Brandon Paetzell (Lehigh), 11-0

Excellent debut for Gomez. Takedown and a tilt in the first for a 4-0 lead, scoreless second in neutral, then he scrambled his way to another takedown midway through the third and added four more backs for the major decision. He has Pittsburgh’s Micky Phillipi, the 4-seed, next.

141: No. 16 Chad Red (Nebraska) over Ian Parker by fall, 3:58

A rough opener for Parker. He wrestled well in the first, which ended scoreless, then Red started the second on top and ran a half for the pin. Parker wrestles Rutgers’ Pete Lipari in the wrestlebacks next.

149: No. 8 Jarrett Degen maj. dec. Russell Rohlfing (Cal-State Bakersfield), 14-3

Degen looked really good in this one. Five takedowns, including one in the third where he let Rohfling in deep, then wiggled free and cut the corner for two. He wrestles NC State’s Justin Oliver, the 9-seed, next.

157: No. 10 Steve Bleise (Minnesota) maj. dec. Chase Straw, 9-1

Bleise took Straw to his back in the second to lead 6-1. He added an escape and another takedown in the third to send Straw to the wrestlebacks. He wrestles Princeton’s Quincy Monday next.

174: No. 12 Matt Finesilver (Duke) dec. Marcus Coleman, 8-2

Coleman wrestled well at the start. Scoreless first, and even scored a takedown in the second to make it 2-2. But Finesilver overwhelmed him a little bit after that, rolling up two takedowns and a riding-time point. Coleman will face Edinboro’s Jacob Oliver in the wrestlebacks.

184: No. 10 Sam Colbray dec. Jackson Hemauer (Fresno State), 8-2

Colbray scored three takedowns and added an escape and riding time. He won this matchup in much closer fashion in the dual earlier this season. Colbray advances to wrestle Oklahoma State’s Dakota Geer, who upset 7-seed Nick Reenan of NC State.

197: No. 6 Willie Miklus dec. Joshua Roetman (Navy), 6-1

A strong outing from Miklus. He scored a takedown and two backs for a 4-1 lead after the first. Miklus added an escape and another point for riding time to advance. He wrestles Purdue’s Christian Brunner, the 11-seed, next.

285: No. 8 Demetrius Thomas (Pittsburgh) dec. Gannon Gremmel, 11-7

Another wild heavyweight bout. It was 4-3 in favor of Thomas after the first, then 7-7 after two periods. Thomas added an escape, takedown and a point for riding time to win. Gremmel falls to the wrestlebacks and faces Stanford’s Haydn Maley next.

CLOSE Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser recaps Session I of the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa went 5-1 with a pin and two major decisions. The Panthers scored 9 points and are tied for 9th.

125: No. 12 Michael McGee (Old Dominion) tech. fall Jay Schwarm, 18-3

Rough opener for Schwarm. McGee had two takedowns in the first, two more in the second, plus a full set of nearfall, then a reversal and four more back points in the third. He faces American’s Gage Curry next.

141: No. 4 Josh Alber dec. Corey Shie (Army), 10-3

Solid first match from Alber. Scored four takedowns, including two in the third, and added riding time. He wrestles Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop, the 13-seed, next. Alber has beaten Shoop twice in his career.

149: No. 15 Max Thomsen dec. Jared Prince (Navy), 9-8

Wild match here. It was tied 5-5 after the first, then Thomsen scored a late third-period takedown to win. He wrestles Ohio State’s Micah Jordan, the 2-seed, next.

165: No. 11 Bryce Steiert over Bryce Martin (Indiana) by fall, 2:35

Easy work for Steiert. Takedown to a quick turn. He wrestles Michigan’s Logan Massa, the 6-seed, next.

174: No. 8 Taylor Lujan maj. dec. Hayden Hastings (Wyoming), 15-7

Very solid outing for Lujan in his opener. Scored seven takedowns and added another point for riding time to get the major. He wrestles Minnesota’s Devin Skatzka, the 9-seed, next.

184: No. 6 Drew Foster maj. dec. Christian LaFragola (Brown), 10-0

A workmanlike outing from Foster. He scored two takedowns, a reversal, two nearfall points and rolled up more than four minutes of riding time. He wrestles Binghamton’s Lou Deprez, the 11-seed, next. Foster beat Deprez earlier this season.

Former Iowa high schoolers

The other three Iowa natives competing all lost their first match Thursday.

125: No. 3 Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall Bryce West (Highland/Solon, now at Northern Illinois), 18-0

West fought hard, but Lee was too much. West falls to the wrestleback pigtail match against Bloomsburg’s Willy Girard.

149: No. 11 Joshua Heil (Campbell) over Henry Pohlmeyer (Johnston, now SDSU) by fall, 4:59

Pohlmeyer nearly had Heil pinned in the second, but Heil rolled through, escaped, then took Pohlmeyer to his back for the pin at the end of the second. Pohlmeyer next wrestles George Mason’s Tejon Anthony in the wrestlebacks.

184: No. 8 Ryan Preisch (Lehigh) over Max Lyon (Western Dubuque, now Purdue) by fall, 4:04

Lyon ran into a buzzsaw. Preisch scored a takedown in the first, then led 6-1 at the time of the fall. Lyon wrestles American's Tanner Harvey next in the wrestlebacks.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.