PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Here’s a rundown of results from the Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa wrestling teams, as well as former Iowa high school wrestlers, from Session II of the 2019 NCAA Championships at PPG Paints Arena. Session IiI begins at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. CT) and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Team Scores after Session II

1. Penn State, 32.5

2. Ohio State, 25.5

3. Iowa, 24

4. Minnesota, 20

5. Oklahoma State, 20

Iowa

The Hawkeyes went 7-2 in the second round, capping a 16-2 overall record for day one. Seven wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals. All nine are still ali

Second Round

125: No. 3 Spencer Lee maj. dec. No. 14 Sean Fausz (NC State), 10-1

Another solid match from Lee. Takedowns in the first and second periods helped build a 5-1 lead, then a full set of backs on a tilt in the third period, plus riding time, sealed another bonus-point win. Lee advances to the quarterfinals, where he’ll wrestle Minnesota’s Sean Russell, the 6-seed. Lee has beaten Russell twice this season.

133: No. 7 Austin DeSanto dec. No. 10 Roman Bravo-Young, 7-2

Crazy match. DeSanto led 3-2 in the third after a takedown in the first, then RBY nearly scored a takedown on a sequence that took them out of bounds. RBY took some injury time and Penn State coaches challenged because they thought RBY scored. The referees upheld the call, and on a restart, RBY drove forward, but DeSanto scored a takedown and two backs on a merkle in the waning moments. He advances to the quarterfinals against Michigan’s Stevan Micic, the 2-seed.

The Hawkeye faithful explode as Austin DeSanto keeps @Hawks_Wrestling undefeated through 11 matches! #NCAAWrestlingpic.twitter.com/3hxpdlnohk — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 21, 2019

141: Max Murin dec. No. 6 Michael Carr (Illinois), 4-3

Murin continues his run through the 141-pound bracket. Carr scored quickly in the first period, but Murin escaped and scored a takedown on the edge at the buzzer. That was the difference. Murin advances to the quarterfinals, where he’ll face Penn State’s Nick Lee, the 3-seed.

149: No. 10 Pat Lugo dec. Ryan Blees (Virginia Tech), 4-2 (SV2)

Lugo scrambled his way out of danger and into a takedown on the edge to beat Blees in the second sudden victory. Some decent action throughout regulation and the first sudden victory, but no finishes. Lugo advances to the quarterfinals, where he’ll face Ohio State’s Micah Jordan, the 2-seed.

Pat Lugo of @Hawks_Wrestling grits out an overtime win to advance to the quarterfinals! #NCAAWrestlingpic.twitter.com/koWx2YUZQ9 — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 22, 2019

157: No. 6 Kaleb Young maj. dec. No. 11 Ke-Shawn Hayes (Ohio State), 14-2

Young secures his second-straight bonus-point win. A takedown and four back points in the first led to a 6-0 lead. He added a reversal in the second and two more takedowns in the third, plus riding time. He advances to the quarterfinals, where he’ll face Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin, the 3-seed.

165: No. 1 Alex Marinelli maj. dec. No. 16 Thomas Bullard (NC State), 12-4

Marinelli was in full control here, scoring five takedowns and adding points for an escape and riding time to secure bonus points. He advances to the quarterfinals, where he’ll face Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, the 8-seed and reigning Junior men’s freestyle world champion.

184: No. 5 Max Dean (Cornell) dec. No. 12 Cash Wilcke, 6-4 (SV1)

Thrilling match. Wilcke led 3-0 after an escape and a takedown in the second period, but got dinged for stalling before a Dean escape. Dean escaped to open the third, then forced Wilcke into two stall calls. The match went to overtime because Wilcke scored another point on a hands-to-the-face call. Dean then scored a takedown on the edge midway through sudden victory. WIlcke will wrestle .

Returning All-American, Max Dean of @BigRedWrestling earns a takedown in overtime to keep himself in the championship bracket! #NCAAWrestlingpic.twitter.com/kpS2BAT71N — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 22, 2019

197: Thomas Lane (Cal Poly) dec. No. 5 Jacob Warner, 4-2 (SV1)

Warner looked good to start, scoring a quick takedown in the first period. He built up riding time, too, but Lane erased it and scored a takedown in the third to force overtime, then adjusted to score another to win. Warner drops to the wrestlebacks.

285: Sam Stoll dec. No. 12 Conan Jennings (Northwestern), 1-0

Boring match, all things considered. Scoreless first, Stoll escaped in the second, then chose neutral in the third and hand-fought his way to a win. Stoll advances to the quarterfinals, where he’ll face Lehigh’s Jordan Wood, the 4-seed.

Iowa State

The Cyclones went 2-2 on the championship side on Thursday night, but went 5-0 with a couple of pins in the wrestlebacks and moved into 11th in the team race with 14.5 points. All nine Iowa State wrestlers advanced to Friday.

Second Round

133: No. 4 Micky Phillippi (Pittsburgh) dec. No. 13 Austin Gomez, 1-0

Great match. Scoreless first, then Phillippi scored an escape in the second for the lead. In the third, Gomez forced Phillippi into a stall warning and got in on a handful of shots, even had a leg in the air on the edge as time expired, but couldn’t convert any of them. Gomez falls to the wrestlebacks.

149: No. 8 Jarrett Degen dec. No. 9 Justin Oliver (NC State), 11-8

Wild match. Oliver led 4-1 in the first, but Degen tied it up 5-5 in the second, then scored a late takedown in the third period to advance to the quarterfinals. Degen will face Rutgers’ Anthony Ashnault, the 1-seed, next.

184: No. 10 Sam Colbray dec. Dakota Geer (Oklahoma State), 7-4

Another workmanlike outing from Colbray. He scored three takedowns and was in control the whole way, even when Geer scored a reversal in the third period. Colbray advances to the quarterfinals, where he’ll face North Carolina’s Chip Ness, the 15-seed who defeated Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed, the 2-seed.

197: No. 11 Christian Brunner (Purdue) dec. No. 6 Willie Miklus, 6-2

Miklus struggled to find a rhythm against Brunner, who scored takedowns in the first and third period. Miklus added points on escapes, but nothing else. He drops to the wrestlebacks.

Wrestlebacks

125: Alex Mackall over Bryce West (NIU) by fall, 2:54

West scored a quick takedown to lead 2-0, but Mackall escaped and scored a takedown of his own secured the fall before the end of the first period. Mackall will wrestle Central Michigan’s Drew Hildebrandt next.

141: Ian Parker over Pete Lipari (Rutgers) by fall, 5:35

Make that two wrestleback pins for the Cyclones. Parker was up 11-0 at the time of the fall after a takedown and four backs in the first and two more takedowns in the second and third. Parker advances through the wrestlebacks, where he’ll face Oklahoma State’s Kaid Brock next.

157: Chase Straw dec. Quincy Monday (Princeton), 13-12 (TB1)

Crazy match here. Monday led 12-5 in the third after four takedowns, a reversal, and some nearfall, but Straw stormed back thanks to a reversal, four backs and a stalling point to force overtime. He nearly scored at the end of sudden victory, then rode out Monday to win in the tiebreakers. He advances through the wrestlebacks, and will face Lehigh’s Josh Humphreys next.

A late reversal helps Chase Straw of @CycloneWR fight back for an overtime win! #NCAAWrestlingpic.twitter.com/eOGrX9P5Tv — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 22, 2019

174: Marcus Coleman dec. Jacob Oliver (Edinboro), 9-4

A three-takedown performance allowed Coleman to advance through the wrestlebacks. It was a match he needed to step up and win after trading takedowns in the first period. Coleman will wrestle Virginia Tech’s David McFadden, the 6-seed, next.

285: Gannon Gremmel dec. Haydn Maley (Stanford), 7-4

Gremmel's victory came because of a a trio of takedowns, and is also ensured that all nine Cyclone wrestlers will advance to Friday. Gremmel will face Maryland's Youssif Hemida, the 6-seed, next.

Northern Iowa

The Panthers went 3-2 in the second round on the championship side, but picked up a pin in the wrestlebacks to ensure that all six advance to Friday. Three Northern Iowa wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals. As a team, the Panthers have 15.5 points, good for 10th in the team race.

Second Round

141: No. 13 Kyle Shoop (Lock Haven) maj. dec. No. 4 Josh Alber, 19-10

Alber scored the first takedown, then Shoop reversed him and scored four backs for a 6-2 lead. Shoop built a substantial lead, but Alber stormed back to within 13-10 in the third period, but Shoop took Alber to his back for six points to secure the win and the major. Alber drops to the wrestlebacks.

🚨 UPSET ALERT! 🚨



Kyle Shoop of @LockHavenWrstl puts up 19 points to advance to tomorrow's quarterfinal round! #NCAAWrestlingpic.twitter.com/t3ZS2Gjl09 — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 21, 2019

149: No. 2 Micah Jordan (Ohio State) maj. dec. No. 15 Max Thomsen, 17-4

Jordan controlled this one from the jump, scoring three first-period takedowns. He added another in the second, plus a full set of backs. Thomsen tacked on a takedown in the third, but he was in a huge hole by then. Thomsen drops to the wrestlebacks.

165: No. 11 Bryce Steiert dec. No. 6 Logan Massa (Michigan), 2-1

Excellent match from Steiert. Scoreless first, Massa escape in the second, then Steiert scored a reversal in the third and rode out to win. Steiert is into the quarterfinals, where he’ll face Arizona State’s Josh Shields, the 3-seed.

Bryce Steiert of @UNI_Wrestling rises to the occasion and will be the second Panther to advance to tomorrow's quarterfinal! #NCAAWrestlingpic.twitter.com/Ku2f7ftNvV — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 22, 2019

174: No. 8 Taylor Lujan over No. 9 Devin Skatzka (Minnesota) by fall, 3:22

Skatzka took an early lead on a first-period takedown, but Lujan led 3-2 after an escape and a takedown of his own. Then, 22 seconds into the second period, Lujan horsed Skatzka over for the fall. He’s into the quarterfinals against Penn State’s Mark Hall, the 1-seed.

Taylor Lujan with a fall in the second and scores bonus points for @UNI_Wrestling! #NCAAWrestlingpic.twitter.com/4SV5uSohkF — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 22, 2019

184: No. 6 Drew Foster dec. No. 11 Lou Deprez (Binghamton), 7-1

Workmanlike outing from Foster. Takedowns in the first and third periods, plus a reversal and a riding time point. He advances to the quarterfinals, where he’ll face Virginia Tech’s Zach Zavatsky, the 3-seed. Foster has beaten Zavatsky twice this year.

Wrestlebacks

125: Jay Schwarm over Gage Curry (American) by fall, 4:48

Schwarm was the lone Panther to lose during Session I, but bounced back with a second-period pin to advance through the wrestlebacks. This also ensures that all six Panther wrestles will advance to Friday. Schwarm face Illinois’s Travis Piotrowski next.

Former Iowa high schoolers

Iowa natives went 2-2 in Thursday night’s session. Two were eliminated from competition.

Wrestlebacks

125 (pigtail): Bryce West (Highland/Solon, now NIU) dec. Willy Girard (Bloomsburg), 10-7

West bounced back with a solid win in the pigtail wrestleback. He scored three takedowns and a full set of nearfall for a 10-2 lead after the first period, which was enough to advance through the wrestlebacks.

125: Alex Mackall (Iowa State) over West by fall, 2:54

West’s national tournament came to an end on Thursday night. He finished 1-2.

149: Tejon Anthony (George Mason) dec. Henry Pohlmeyer (Johnston, now SDSU), 3-1

After a scoreless first, Pohlmeyer gave up two stall calls and trailed 2-0 after Anthony scored an escape in the second. Pohlmeyer escaped and was hit with another stall call in the third. He was eliminated with an 0-2 record.

184: Max Lyon (Western Dubuque, now Purdue) dec. Tanner Harvey (American), 6-3

Lyon kept his national tournament alive by scoring two takedowns. He advances through the wrestlebacks, and will face Oklahoma State’s Dakota Geer next.

