PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Here’s a rundown of results from the Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa wrestling teams from Session 4 of the 2019 NCAA Championships at PPG Paints Arena. Session 5 begins at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. CT) and will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Team Scores after Session 4

1. Penn State, 120.5

2. Ohio State, 88.5

3. Oklahoma State, 73.5

4. Iowa, 68

5. Mizzou, 54

13. Northern Iowa, 36.5

15. Iowa State, 31

Iowa

Iowa put six wrestlers on the podium for the fourth time in the last six years. One reached the finals, two more are still alive for third and three others will wrestle for seventh on Saturday.

Semifinals

125: No. 3 Spencer Lee dec. No. 2 Nick Piccininni (Oklahoma State), 11-4

Lee continued his impressive run through the 125-pound bracket with a convincing win over Piccininni, who pinned him last month when Iowa visited Oklahoma State. Lee scored a takedown in the first period, then escaped and scored another in the second. Piccininni reversed him to come within 5-3, but Lee escaped right as the second period ended to lead 6-3.

In the third, Piccininni escaped after a mean Lee ride, then Lee took Piccininni to his back for two and two backs as time expired. He advances to the NCAA finals, where he’ll wrestle Virginia’s Jack Mueller, the 5-seed, who upset top-seeded Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern in the other semifinal.

157: No. 2 Tyler Berger (Nebraska) dec. No. 6 Kaleb Young, 5-3

Young struggled getting to his offense in this one, while Berger scored takedowns in the first and second periods. Methodical match from Berger, who advances to the finals. Young falls to tomorrow’s wrestlebacks, where he could finish anywhere from third to sixth.

Wrestlebacks

133: No. 7 Austin DeSanto maj. dec. No. 13 Austin Gomez (Iowa State), 16-5

Crazy match that was almost nothing like their first meeting back in December. DeSanto took Gomez down and to his back twice in the first period for a 12-1 lead, then rolled through a throw attempt by Gomez in the second period. DeSanto is an All-American for the first time in his career.

DeSanto dec. No. 6 Ethan Lizak (Minnesota), 4-2 (SV1)

DeSanto advanced to the top six at his weight class with an overtime win over Lizak. DeSanto scored a takedown in the first period, but Lizak added an escape and a riding time point to force overtime. DeSanto corralled Lizak’s legs for another takedown to win and remain alive for third. Iowa was deducted a team point afterward for “athlete swearing,” according to Trackwrestling.

141: No. 16 Chad Red (Nebraska) dec. Max Murin, 4-1

Red scored a takedown in the first period and added an escape and riding time. Murin is eliminated, finishing one win shy of becoming an All-American.

149: No. 10 Pat Lugo dec. Tommy Thorn (Minnesota), 4-0

After a scoreless first and a second-period rideout, Lugo tacked on an escape and a takedown in the third to win. He’s an All-American for the first time in his career.

No. 3 Mitch Finesilver (Duke) dec. Lugo, 6-3

Lugo started strong, taking a 3-0 lead on a hands-to-the-face call in the first period and a reversal in the second. But Finesilver took over from there, scoring an escape and a takedown to tie it at 3, then another escape and a takedown in the third to win.

Lugo will wrestle Iowa State’s Jarrett Degen for seventh place on Saturday.

165: No. 1 Alex Marinelli dec. No. 6 Logan Massa (Michigan), 5-3

Excellent response from Marinelli after losing in the quarterfinals. Scored takedowns in the first and second periods, and was in control at all times. Marinelli is now a two-time All-American.

No. 5 Chance Marsteller (Lock Haven) dec. Marinelli, 9-6

Marsteller came out guns blazing and didn’t let up. Tow takedowns in the first period gave him a 4-2 lead. Marinelli escaped and scored a takedown for a 5-4 lead, but Marsteller reversed him with 10 seconds left to take the lead again. Marsteller added another takedown in the third to ice it.

Marinelli will wrestle Northern Iowa’s Bryce Steiert for seventh place on Saturday.

197: No. 5 Jacob Warner dec. No. 10 Tom Sleigh (Virginia Tech), 6-2

Solid match from Warner. Takedowns in the second and third period. When Sleigh came at him in desperation in the third, Warner calmly handled everything. He is now an All-American for the first time in his career.

No. 12 Josh Hokit (Fresno State) over Warner, 5-4

Exciting match, all things told. Hokit led 2-1 on a takedown in the first. Warner then led 4-2 after an escape and takedown in the second, but Hokit tied the match on a reversal, the won on an escape in the third.

Warner will wrestle Cornell’s Ben Honis for seventh place on Saturday.

285: No. 10 Youssif Hemida (Maryland) dec. Sam Stoll, 7-4

Hemida scored three takedowns against Stoll — one in the first and two in the third. You could tell Stoll’s knee issues caught up with him here. He wasn’t moving as fast as Hemida. Stoll is eliminated, and finishes one win shy of becoming an All-American.

Iowa State

Wrestlebacks

133: No. 7 Austin DeSanto maj. dec. No. 13 Austin Gomez (Iowa State), 16-5

Gomez went down early and attempted to get back in it with some big moves, but DeSanto was ready for them. Gomez scored a takedown in the third period, but by then, it was too late. Gomez is eliminated, and finishes one win shy of becoming an All-American.

149: No. 8 Jarrett Degen dec. No. 13 Anthony Artalona (Penn), 6-5

Degen made a little history with his win here. Two takedowns in the first, then a crucial escape in the second period after an Artalona takedown helped him become Kevin Dresser’s first All-American as Iowa State’s coach.

No. 4 Brock Mauller (Mizzou) dec. Degen, 10-7

Degen had twice beaten Mauller this season, but on Friday, the Mizzou freshman got his revenge. He led 6-3 after the first thanks to two takedowns and a set of backs. Degen tied it on an escape and takedown in the second, but Mauller iced it with a takedown in the third.

Degen will wrestle Iowa’s Pat Lugo for seventh place on Saturday.

184: No. 4 Emery Parker (Illinois) dec. No. 10 Sam Colbray, 5-2

Parker controlled this match from the start. Scored takedowns in the first and second period, and was ready for every single Colbray shot attempt when in neutral. Colbray is eliminated, and comes one win shy of becoming an All-American.

197: No. 6 Willie Miklus over No. 8 Nathan Traxler (Stanford) by fall, :28

Miklus scored a quick takedown and stepped over for the quick pin. He pointed to the sky afterward with the biggest smile. He is now a four-time All-American.

Miklus dec. No. 9 Ben Honis (Cornell), 7-5

Miklus continued his run through the wrestlebacks and finished Friday with a 4-0 record. Against Honis, he scored a takedown in the first and another in the third, then hung on thanks to a couple of escapes and riding time. Miklus can still finish as high as third.

Northern Iowa's Drew Foster at 184 during a NCAA Big 12 wrestling dual on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at the West Gymnasium in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Northern Iowa

Semifinals

184: No. 6 Drew Foster dec. No. 15 Chip Ness (North Carolina), 7-4

Unbelievable match by Foster to continue an unbelievable run through the 184-pound bracket. Against Ness, the 15-seed, Foster scored a takedown and two backs in the second for a 4-1 lead. Ness countered with two backs in the third, but Foster escaped and tacked on another takedown to become Northern Iowa’s first NCAA finalist since 2005.

Foster will wrestle Cornell’s Max Dean, the 5-seed, in Saturday night’s finals.

Wrestlebacks

149: No. 4 Brock Mauller (Mizzou) over No. 15 Max Thomsen by fall, 7:57

Mauller scored two first-period takedowns, but Thomsen muscled his way back to a 5-5 tie to force overtime. There, Thomsen got in on a shot, but Mauller fed him some heavy hips and took him to his back. Thomsen is eliminated, and finishes one win shy of becoming an All-American.

165: No. 11 Bryce Steiert maj. dec. Gordon Wolf (Lehigh), 10-2

Steiert jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Scored two takedowns and a full set of backs, then added another takedown in the second. He is an All-American for the first time in his career.

No. 7 Isaiah White (Nebraska) dec. Steiert, 5-0

White was just too much for Steiert later in the session. White scored a takedown and two backs for a 4-0 lead in the first. It was the first time since a December loss to Wisconsin’s Evan Wick that Steiert failed to score a point.

Steiert will wrestle Iowa’s Alex Marinelli for seventh place on Saturday.

174: No. 6 David McFadden (Virginia Tech) maj. dec. No. 8 Taylor Lujan, 20-9

This was something of a takedown clinic through the first two periods. McFadden ended up scoring seven, and countered every type of funk Lujan threw at him. Lujan is eliminated, and finishes one win shy of becoming an All-American.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.