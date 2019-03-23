CLOSE

Iowa's Spencer Lee beat Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni, 11-4, to advance to the finals of the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — If doubt festered at any point this season regarding Spencer Lee’s wrestling abilities, the Iowa sophomore put those worries to bed here inside PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night.

Lee defeated Virginia’s Jack Mueller, 5-0, to win his second consecutive national title at 125 pounds. He is the 22nd Iowa wrestler to win multiple individual NCAA championships, and caps his second collegiate season with a 23-3 record.

Just one minute into the first period, Lee shot in and hipped his way through a flurry for a takedown. He attempted his bars, but Mueller held firm. The Virginia junior accumulated a stall call in the process, but Lee racked up more than two minutes of riding time.

In the second, Lee began on bottom, and Mueller immediately threw a leg in and locked up a cradle. Lee stayed strong in his base and didn’t allow Mueller to use it. The official called a stalemate midway through the frame. On the restart, Mueller continued to keep Lee down, but accepted another stall call in the process, giving Lee a 3-0 lead.

They began the third in neutral, where Lee held off every Mueller attempt. He tacked on a takedown with less than 15 seconds remaining, the exclamation point on another national title.

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Spencer Lee, two-time national champion
Iowa's Spencer Lee, celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds.
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4.
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4. Cam Kramer/Special to the Register
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds.
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds. Cam Kramer / Special to the Register
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee heading to the mat to face Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships final at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee reacts after defeating Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125 pound national championship over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right,
Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right, Alex Marinelli and other teammates after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling
Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling Purdue's Luke Welch at 125 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lee won by tech fall, 18-0. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma
Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Lee won by decision, 10-5. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's
Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's Rayvon Foley after his pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the
Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the rest of the wrestling season before practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    With the win, Lee is now halfway to four NCAA titles, something only four other wrestlers have ever done: Oklahoma State’s Pat Smith, Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson, Cornell’s Kyle Dake and Ohio State’s Logan Stieber. It will be a hard thought to ignore as Lee continues his career at Iowa.

    This week, Lee outscored his five opponents by a combined 55-7. He authored another chapter in his story, one that already ranks up as one of the best in the program's history with still two years to go.

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

    Photos: Semifinals of NCAA Championships wrestling
      NCAA Wrestling Championships, Day 1 at Pittsburgh
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, left, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, left, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Princeton's Kevin Parker, right, and Penn State's Shakur Raseed battle during their 184 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Princeton's Kevin Parker, right, and Penn State's Shakur Raseed battle during their 184 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Ohio State's Myles Martin, right, works to take down Oregon State's Bob Coleman during their 184 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Ohio State's Myles Martin, right, works to take down Oregon State's Bob Coleman during their 184 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, and Oklahoma State's Joseph Smith battle during their 165 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, and Oklahoma State's Joseph Smith battle during their 165 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Oregon State's Ronnie Bresser, left, takes on Ohio's Christian Moody in their 125 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Oregon State's Ronnie Bresser, left, takes on Ohio's Christian Moody in their 125 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Penn State'a Mark Hall, right, lifts North Carolina's Devin Kane in their 174 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Penn State'a Mark Hall, right, lifts North Carolina's Devin Kane in their 174 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Princeton's Kevin Parker, left, and Penn State's Shakur Raseed battle during their 184 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Princeton's Kevin Parker, left, and Penn State's Shakur Raseed battle during their 184 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Ohio State's Myles Martin, right, tangles with Oregon State's Bob Coleman during their 184 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Ohio State's Myles Martin, right, tangles with Oregon State's Bob Coleman during their 184 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Princeton's Kevin Parker, bottom, and Penn State's Shakur Raseed battle during their 184 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Princeton's Kevin Parker, bottom, and Penn State's Shakur Raseed battle during their 184 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Princeton's Kevin Parker, left, and Penn State's Shakur Raseed battle during their 184 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Princeton's Kevin Parker, left, and Penn State's Shakur Raseed battle during their 184 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, bottom, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, bottom, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, right, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, right, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, left, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, left, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, left, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, left, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, right, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
      Oklahoma State's Derek White, right, and West Virginia's Brandon Ngati tangle during their 285 lb. match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP
      Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and Northern Illinois' Bryce West grapple during a 125 pounds weight class match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
      Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and Northern Illinois' Bryce West grapple during a 125 pounds weight class match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
      Michigan's Malik Ashnault, bottom, holds the leg of Chattanooga's Tanner Smith as the two grapple in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
      Michigan's Malik Ashnault, bottom, holds the leg of Chattanooga's Tanner Smith as the two grapple in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
      Michigan's Stevan Micic, left, tries to control Stanford's Mason Pengilly during their 133 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
      Michigan's Stevan Micic, left, tries to control Stanford's Mason Pengilly during their 133 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
      Michigan's Malik Amine, left, gets turned over by Rutgers' Anthony Ashnault in their 149 pound match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
      Michigan's Malik Amine, left, gets turned over by Rutgers' Anthony Ashnault in their 149 pound match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
      Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis, bottom, grabs the leg of Rutgers' Pete Lipari in their 141 pound match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
      Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis, bottom, grabs the leg of Rutgers' Pete Lipari in their 141 pound match in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
      Iowa's Alex Marinelli, bottom, and Oklahoma State's Joseph Smith tangle on the mat during their 165 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
      Iowa's Alex Marinelli, bottom, and Oklahoma State's Joseph Smith tangle on the mat during their 165 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
      Penn State'a Mark Hall, right, lifts North Carolina's Devin Kane in their 174 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
      Penn State'a Mark Hall, right, lifts North Carolina's Devin Kane in their 174 lbs. match in the first round of the NCAA college wrestling championship, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Keith Srakocic, AP
      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

