PITTSBURGH, Penn. — If doubt festered at any point this season regarding Spencer Lee’s wrestling abilities, the Iowa sophomore put those worries to bed here inside PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night.

Lee defeated Virginia’s Jack Mueller, 5-0, to win his second consecutive national title at 125 pounds. He is the 22nd Iowa wrestler to win multiple individual NCAA championships, and caps his second collegiate season with a 23-3 record.

Just one minute into the first period, Lee shot in and hipped his way through a flurry for a takedown. He attempted his bars, but Mueller held firm. The Virginia junior accumulated a stall call in the process, but Lee racked up more than two minutes of riding time.

Iowa's Spencer Lee, celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday. (Photo: Keith Srakocic/AP)

In the second, Lee began on bottom, and Mueller immediately threw a leg in and locked up a cradle. Lee stayed strong in his base and didn’t allow Mueller to use it. The official called a stalemate midway through the frame. On the restart, Mueller continued to keep Lee down, but accepted another stall call in the process, giving Lee a 3-0 lead.

They began the third in neutral, where Lee held off every Mueller attempt. He tacked on a takedown with less than 15 seconds remaining, the exclamation point on another national title.

With the win, Lee is now halfway to four NCAA titles, something only four other wrestlers have ever done: Oklahoma State’s Pat Smith, Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson, Cornell’s Kyle Dake and Ohio State’s Logan Stieber. It will be a hard thought to ignore as Lee continues his career at Iowa.

This week, Lee outscored his five opponents by a combined 55-7. He authored another chapter in his story, one that already ranks up as one of the best in the program's history with still two years to go.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.