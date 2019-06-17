Hawkeye Wrestling Club's Alli Ragan makes her seventh Senior World Team. She beat fellow HWC wrestler Lauren Louive, two matches to none, at Final X. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com
With the conclusion of Final X this past weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska, all of the United States’ age-level world teams are set for the 2019 season — and many of them include wrestlers with Iowa ties.
Here, we offer a breakdown of all the Iowa wrestlers on each world team: Senior, U23, Junior and Cadet. We’ve included a quick rundown of how each wrestler qualified, as well as dates for each world championship event.
Senior
World Championships Date: Sept. 14-22, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
Alli Ragan, Women’s Freestyle, 59 kilos
Ragan has made the women’s freestyle world every year since 2013. That’s seven-straight world teams. Come September, the Illinois native will compete in her sixth world championships (she missed last year’s with an injury after initially making the team).
A member of the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, Ragan swept the best-of-three series over fellow HWC member Lauren Louive at Final X in Lincoln over the weekend. She won a world silver in both 2016 and 2017, and is a threat to medal again this year.
Kayla Miracle, Women’s Freestyle, 62 kilos
A second Hawkeye Wrestling Club member on the world team. Miracle broke through and made her first Senior-level World Team in Lincoln. The Indiana native has been successful on other age-level world teams, but struggled when it came to making it on the Senior level.
On Saturday, Miracle dominated Mallory Velte, a returning world bronze medalist, in a Final X rematch, winning the first match by a 12-2 technical fall, then the second, 4-0. At one point last year, Miracle was ranked No. 1 in the world. She’ll finally get a chance to prove it in September.
Forrest Molinari, Women’s Freestyle, 65 kilos
A third Hawkeye Wrestling Club member on the world team. Molinari won a thrilling three-match series two weekends ago at Final X at Rutgers over the young, up-and-coming Maya Nelson. Molinari took the second and third matches, 12-2 and 4-0, after losing the first, 5-3.
The California native came up just short of earning a medal last year, falling in the bronze-medal match on criteria. Molinari is now ranked No. 4 in the world in the latest United World Wrestling rankings, and is expected to contend for a medal again in September.
Pat Downey, Men’s Freestyle, 86 kilos
Perhaps the most intriguing and unlikely member of the United States’ world team. Downey, a 2016 NCAA All-American for Iowa State and 2015 junior college national champ at Iowa Central, won the U.S. Open and the world team trials challenge tournament to reach Final X.
There, the Maryland native was scheduled to wrestle David Taylor, the Penn State graduate who won a world title in 2018. But an injury forced Taylor to miss the wrestle-off, giving Downey the spot. He will be something of a darkhorse in Kazakhstan.
U23
World Championships Date: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, in Budapest, Hungary
Felicity Taylor, women’s freestyle, 53 kilos
The first of two Iowa natives to go global later this year. Taylor, a South Winneshiek grad, served as the girls’ wrestling torchbearer in Iowa during her prep career, wherein she won 100 matches as well as a Junior national title last summer.
Taylor followed that by reaching the finals of the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association national tournament during her freshman year at McKendree, then stormed through the U23 world team trials in May. This is her first age-level world team.
Kayla Miracle, women’s freestyle, 62 kilos
Yes, Miracle also made the U23 team earlier this year. This will be her third appearance at the U23 world championships. She’s fallen in the bronze-medal match each of the last two years.

Junior
World Championships Date: Aug. 12-18, in Tallinn, Estonia
Michaela Beck, women’s freestyle, 59 kilos
A fourth Hawkeye Wrestling Club member on a world team. Beck went 6-0 and outscored her opponents by a combined 59-7 to win the Junior trials in May. This is her first age-level world team, and she will be a threat to win it.
Beck, a native of New York, is one of America’s brightest young talents. Last year, she reached the U.S. Open finals and also finished as the runner-up at the world team trials challenge. This year, she nearly qualified for Final X, but ultimately fell to Louive in the Senior trials finals.
David Carr, men’s freestyle, 74 kilos
Carr, a freshman at Iowa State, spent his redshirt year wrestling a lot of freestyle. He reached the semifinals of the prestigous Dave Schultz Memorial, then took fourth at the Cerro Pelado International in Cuba. He competed against Senior-level post-graduates in both tournaments.
Then, in April, Carr stormed to a Junior national title, which helped set him up to make the Junior world team in May. The Ohio native is a past Cadet world bronze medalist. A junior world title will only inflate expectations further for the future Cyclone star.
Tanner Sloan, men’s freestyle, 97 kilos
The second of two Iowa natives going global — and perhaps the most surprising. Sloan’s redshirt season was filled with excellent moments. The Alburnett graduate went 24-2 overall and reached the finals of the Midlands Championships while competing for South Dakota State.
Sloan’s only gotten better since then. He finished second at Junior nationals, then reached stormed through the Junior trials to make the team. He also recently won a gold medal at the Junior Pan-American Championships. A bright future has very quickly arrived.
Cadet
World Championships Date: July 29-Aug. 4, in Sofia, Bulgaria
Ryan Sokol, men’s freestyle, 65 kilos
Sokol, an Iowa commit, rolled through the field at the Cadet world team trials to make his first age-level world team. He went 7-0 and outscored his opponents by a combined 65-17. He recorded three technical falls and two pins along the way.
The Minnesota prep, when healthy, has been one of the nation’s best at his age — he’s a 2021 recruit — and his performance in Akron at the trials only provided further evidence (he took third in the Greco-Roman competition, too). He could be a threat to medal in Bulgaria.
Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.
