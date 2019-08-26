CLOSE Iowa coach Tom Brands reacts to Spencer Lee's second straight national title. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

Jason Renteria's stay in Iowa City lasted all of one year.

Renteria is no longer on the Iowa wrestling team, an Iowa spokesman informed the Des Moines Register on Monday.

No additional details were given as to why he left the program. Renteria could not be reached for comment. He is not listed in the University of Iowa's online student directory as of Monday afternoon. Iowa coach Tom Brands did not immediately return a phone call or text message from the Register.

Renteria transferred to Iowa ahead of the 2018-19 season, but didn't wrestle a single match all year, unattached or otherwise. He spent his true freshman season at Nebraska in 2017-18, and went 8-4 overall, took fifth at the Big Ten Championships, and qualified for the 2018 NCAA Championships at 133 pounds, where he infamously missed weight and did not compete.

Prior to his year in Lincoln, Renteria was among the nation's best high school prospects. He was a four-time state finalist and two-time state champ for Oak Park and River Forest High School in Illinois. He was Flowrestling’s No. 32 overall recruit in the 2017 class, and the seventh-ranked 132-pounder in the country according to Intermat.

As a prep, Renteria was a one-time Iowa commit, but backed out of his verbal pledge the July before his senior season at Oak Park and River Forest. He went to Nebraska instead, but asked for a full release shortly after the 2017-18 season.

Iowa immediately re-recruited the star lightweight. At the time, Renteria talked glowingly about taking advantage of a second chance.

"First off, we just connected again — we talked; we both apologized for the way it went down the first time," Renteria said when he announced his recommitment to Iowa in June 2018. "We started talking, and we both had a second chance at something we wanted the first time. Nothing was going to screw it up this time."

Buy Photo Jason Renteria stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (Photo: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register)

► MORE IOWA WRESTLING COVERAGE FROM THE DES MOINES REGISTER

Renteria's exit means the Hawkeyes' depth at the lighter and middle weights will take a hit. Despite wrestling 133 as a true freshman for Nebraska, he projected more as a 141- or 149-pounder while at Iowa.

The question regarding Renteria ahead of the 2019-20 campaign wasn't where he'd crack Iowa's starting lineup, but if he would at all. The Hawkeyes return nine of 10 postseason starters from last year, including All-Americans Austin DeSanto and Pat Lugo at 133 and 149, respectively, and Max Murin, who reached the bloodround at 141.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal