Iowa commit Patrick Kennedy wins at Flowrestling's Who's Number One. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

The Iowa wrestling program’s 2020 recruiting class is already considered one of the nation’s best.

The Hawkeyes reeled in one of the best remaining uncommitted senior prospects Monday night to make their incoming haul even better.

Bretli Reyna, a three-time Florida state champ, announced his commitment to Iowa. He becomes the Hawkeyes’ seventh commitment for 2020, and the fourth from outside the state. Reyna chose Iowa over Lehigh and projects at 149/157 pounds.

Reyna, who informed Flowrestling of his commitment first, is considered the No. 35 overall 2020 recruit, according to Flo. With him on board, the Hawkeyes now have four wrestlers ranked among the top 55 committed for their 2020 class, and five in the top 105.

In Reyna, the Hawkeyes are getting one of the nation’s fastest-rising talents. In Florida, he’s won state titles at 106, 120 and 132 pounds, compiling an overall record of 175-5 while competing for South Dade in Homestead, Florida — the same high school that Pat Lugo, Iowa’s All-American 149-pounder, attended.

Buy Photo Iowa's Pat Lugo has his hand raised after scoring a decision over Maryland's Pete Tedesco at 149 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Nationally, Reyna is a known commodity. This past summer, he placed seventh at the Junior Greco-Roman national championships at 138 pounds. As a sophomore, he took second at the NHSCA national championships at 120.

More recently, Reyna won the Super 32 Challenge, considered the toughest preseason high school wrestling tournament in the country, earlier this month. Competing at 145, he beat Missouri standout and future Cornell wrestler Josh Saunders, 8-7, in the finals. Saunders is considered the No. 11 pound-for-pound wrestler in the 2020 class.

Reyna is ranked No. 3 nationally at 145 pounds by Flo. He joins Minnesota prep Patrick Kennedy, ranked No. 1 at 170; Arizona standout Jesse Ybarra, No. 1 at 120; Montana state champ Leif Schroeder; as well as Southeast Polk’s Gabe Christenson (No. 15 at 220) and the Mason City twins Cullan (No. 8 at 126) and Colby Schriever in Iowa’s 2020 recruiting class.

He is also the third wrestler to commit to the Hawkeyes in the last eight days, joining Schroeder, who announced on Friday, and Missouri prep Wyatt Henson, who became Iowa’s lone 2021 commitment last Sunday.

