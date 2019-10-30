CLOSE

The Des Moines Register's Cody Goodwin is pleased to introduce the first-ever Des Moines Register wrestling podcast.

This will be a weekly thing, featuring interviews, storytelling, in-depth breakdowns and the like for wrestling fans across the state.

In this first episode, Cody and Register columnist Chad Leistikow break down the Iowa wrestling team's media day and preview the 2019-20 season. They even include some audio of Iowa coach Tom Brands.

You can listen to the full podcast below. Stories from Cody and Chad can be found further down.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

