The Iowa wrestling program's recruiting efforts have been humming the last two weeks.

It began back Oct. 20, when Missouri star Wyatt Henson announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Five days later, Montana prep Leif Schroeder joined in. Three days after that, Florida standout Bretli Reyna committed, too.

On Sunday evening, Iowa picked up another commitment, this time from Colorado prep Cameron Lucero. He's a 2021 guy, and projects at 157/165 pounds at the next level. He announced his decision on his personal instagram account.

"I’m excited to announce that I’m going to continue to wrestle in the black and gold, as a hawk!!!!" he wrote.

Lucero is entering his junior season at Pagosa Springs — in the south-southwestern part of the state. He finished as a state runner-up at 132 pounds as a freshman, then won a state title at 145 last season. Per numbers kept by Trackwrestling, he is 76-8 overall.

There's not much on Lucero nationally, but he does compete in the Olympic styles. He finished third at the Colorado freestyle state tournament in 2018, and won the Greco-Roman state title that same year.

Lucero becomes Iowa's second 2021 commitment, joining Henson, who's considered the No. 22 overall recruit in the class (and recently finished third at the Clarion Open, against collegiate competition).

The beginning of this recruiting coup began when Iowa hosted numerous visitors on Oct. 19. All four of the recent commitments were on campus that weekend. Others may soon join them in the coming weeks.

