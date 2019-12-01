CLOSE

Iowa's Austin DeSanto topped Wisconsin's Seth Gross, 6-2, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Austin DeSanto joined the Iowa wrestling program for moments like this, to wrestle matches like this in front of crowds like this. He came to get better and win national titles. He came to chase his wrestling dreams.

On Sunday night, before an announced 10,603, DeSanto provided another example that he’s closer than ever to achieving those dreams. The junior beat top-ranked Seth Gross, 6-2, the highlight of the Hawkeyes’ 32-3 win over the Badgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“That crowd, that arena, being in this spotlight, wrestling those top-ranked guys and competing at the highest level out there,” DeSanto said afterward. “I knew what I wanted when I came here.”

This victory pushes second-ranked Iowa to 3-0 on the young season, and is the Hawkeyes’ second straight over a team ranked in Trackwrestling’s top 10 (the other: a 29-6 trouncing over No. 9 Iowa State last week).

Against the sixth-ranked Badgers, now 6-1, the Hawkeyes showed the rest of the country why they are considered national title contenders. They dominated Wisconsin, taking nine of 10 bouts. They held distinct advantages in total takedowns, 22-3, and total match points, 76-32. The Badgers scored just eight offensive points all night.

“The most important time of the year is March,” said Iowa coach Tom Brands, who notched his 100th career conference dual victory. “But you can make statement wins anytime — Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas. Just have to keep getting better as you go forward.”

Iowa wrestling photos: Hawkeyes host Wisconsin for Big Ten opener at Car...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Austin DeSanto waves to the crowd after defeating Wisconsin's Seth Gross during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto waves to the crowd after defeating Wisconsin's Seth Gross during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets ready before his match at 125 pounds against Wisconsin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets ready before his match at 125 pounds against Wisconsin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Snow falls on a statue of Dan Gable as fans arrive before the Hawkeyes host Wisconsin for a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Snow falls on a statue of Dan Gable as fans arrive before the Hawkeyes host Wisconsin for a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Seth Gross during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Seth Gross during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Seth Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Seth Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans arrive as snow falls before the Hawkeyes host Wisconsin for a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans arrive as snow falls before the Hawkeyes host Wisconsin for a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans arrive as snow falls before the Hawkeyes host Wisconsin for a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans arrive as snow falls before the Hawkeyes host Wisconsin for a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wrestlers are introduced prior to taking on Wisconsin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wrestlers are introduced prior to taking on Wisconsin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans scan their tickets at the door during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans scan their tickets at the door during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Big Ten Network announcers Tim Johnson, left, and Jim Gibbons speak during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Big Ten Network announcers Tim Johnson, left, and Jim Gibbons speak during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin runs out to the mat for introductions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Max Murin runs out to the mat for introductions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee and Aaron Cashman get ready before introductions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee and Aaron Cashman get ready before introductions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, left, and Michael Kemerer wait to be introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, left, and Michael Kemerer wait to be introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Michael Cullen during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Michael Cullen during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, checks on Wisconsin's Michael Cullen after scoring a tech fall over him during their match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Lee won, 16-0.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, checks on Wisconsin's Michael Cullen after scoring a tech fall over him during their match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Lee won, 16-0. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Austin Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Austin Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Seth Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Seth Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, right, reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, right, reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Seth Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Seth Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Seth Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Seth Gross at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin gets set during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Max Murin gets set during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin, right, wrestles Wisconsin's Tristan Moran at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Max Murin, right, wrestles Wisconsin's Tristan Moran at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Tristan Moran (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Murin won, 3-2.
Iowa's Max Murin has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Tristan Moran (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Murin won, 3-2. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Big Ten Network announcer Shane Nebl Sparks gives a report during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Big Ten Network announcer Shane Nebl Sparks gives a report during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo is greeted by assistant Ryan Morningstar and head coach Tom Brands before his match at 149 pounds against Wisconsin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Pat Lugo is greeted by assistant Ryan Morningstar and head coach Tom Brands before his match at 149 pounds against Wisconsin during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo, right, wrestles Wisconsin's Cole Martin at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Pat Lugo, right, wrestles Wisconsin's Cole Martin at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Cole Martin (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Lugo won, 5-3.
Iowa's Pat Lugo has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Cole Martin (not pictured) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Lugo won, 5-3. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kaleb Young, top, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Garrett Model at 157 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Kaleb Young, top, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Garrett Model at 157 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kaleb Young, right, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Garrett Model at 157 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Kaleb Young, right, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Garrett Model at 157 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands gestures as Kaleb Young wrestles Garrett Model at 157 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands gestures as Kaleb Young wrestles Garrett Model at 157 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands gestures during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands gestures during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Dan Gable talks with some young wrestlers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Dan Gable talks with some young wrestlers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli reacts after defeating Wisconsin's Evan Wick at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Marinelli won, 4-2.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli reacts after defeating Wisconsin's Evan Wick at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Marinelli won, 4-2. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli reacts after defeating Wisconsin's Evan Wick at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Marinelli won, 4-2.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli reacts after defeating Wisconsin's Evan Wick at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Marinelli won, 4-2. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates after defeating Wisconsin's Evan Wick at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Marinelli won, 4-2.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates after defeating Wisconsin's Evan Wick at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Marinelli won, 4-2. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer is introduced before his match at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer is introduced before his match at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Officials confer after initially calling a pin at the end of the second period as Iowa's Michael Kemerer, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Kemerer would go on to pin Krattinger in the third, 5:47.
Officials confer after initially calling a pin at the end of the second period as Iowa's Michael Kemerer, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Kemerer would go on to pin Krattinger in the third, 5:47. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer wrestles Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer wrestles Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer pins Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Kemerer scored the fall in 5:47.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer pins Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Kemerer scored the fall in 5:47. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer reacts after pinning Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Kemerer scored the fall in 5:47.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer reacts after pinning Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Kemerer scored the fall in 5:47. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer has his hand raised after pinning Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger (not pictured) at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Kemerer scored the fall in 5:47.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer has his hand raised after pinning Wisconsin's Jared Krattinger (not pictured) at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Kemerer scored the fall in 5:47. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, right, greets Michael Kemerer after his pin against Wisconsin at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, right, greets Michael Kemerer after his pin against Wisconsin at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Johnny Sebastian at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Johnny Sebastian at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Johnny Sebastian scores a takedown on Iowa's Cash Wilcke in the second sudden victory period at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Wisconsin's Johnny Sebastian scores a takedown on Iowa's Cash Wilcke in the second sudden victory period at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Johnny Sebastian celebrates after scoring a takedown on Iowa's Cash Wilcke in the second sudden victory period at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Wisconsin's Johnny Sebastian celebrates after scoring a takedown on Iowa's Cash Wilcke in the second sudden victory period at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Wisconsin's Johnny Sebastian celebrates after scoring a takedown on Iowa's Cash Wilcke in the second sudden victory period at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Wisconsin's Johnny Sebastian celebrates after scoring a takedown on Iowa's Cash Wilcke in the second sudden victory period at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner is introduced before his match at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner is introduced before his match at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Taylor Watkins at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Taylor Watkins at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, right, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Taylor Watkins at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, right, scores a takedown on Wisconsin's Taylor Watkins at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Taylor Watkins (not pictured) at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Taylor Watkins (not pictured) at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Wisconsin head coach Chris Bono reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Wisconsin head coach Chris Bono reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands claps as the final seconds tick down while IIowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands claps as the final seconds tick down while IIowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, right, has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, right, has his hand raised after defeating Wisconsin's Trent Hillger at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands greets Iowa's Tony Cassioppi after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands greets Iowa's Tony Cassioppi after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa Hawkeyes teammates celebrate with Tony Cassioppi after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes teammates celebrate with Tony Cassioppi after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The bonus points came from the usual suspects. Spencer Lee opened the dual with a 16-0 technical fall over Michael Cullen at 125 pounds, using three tilts to build a 14-0 lead after the first period before scoring a walk-off reversal in the second. At 174, Michael Kemerer scored five takedowns, the last of which led to a third-period pin over Jared Krattinger.

    Iowa also won the dual’s biggest matchups. At 165, in a battle of two-time All-Americans, Alex Marinelli scored two takedowns in a 4-2 win over Evan Wick. Marinelli, who entered the match ranked fifth nationally by Track, has now won four straight over Wick, who was No. 2, dating back to last season. He punctuated his victory with an emphatic mat return in the third period.

    “Score first, score fast and keep scoring,” Marinelli said. “That’s what (associate head coach Terry Brands) always says.”

    At heavyweight, Tony Cassioppi further cemented his case as a big-time point-scorer with a 3-2 win over second-ranked Trent Hillger. The redshirt freshman scored a takedown in the first period and piled up one minute and 16 seconds of riding-time, then fended off a multitude of Hillger shots in the third period to bring the crowd to its feet once more.

    “This Cassioppi guy gets up for big matches,” Brands said. “I was on the radio, and (former Iowa wrestler Mark Ironside) said, ‘What kind of kid is he? Is it just no big deal to him?’ It’s a big deal.

    “He gets ready to wrestle these matches. He goes out there and he performs, then it’s not a big deal anymore. He knows, just like you, Ironside, that there’s more fish to fry.”

    CLOSE

    Iowa's Alex Marinelli reflects on his victory over Wisconsin's Evan Wick on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

    Elsewhere, Kaleb Young was a takedown away from a major, but ended up with a 12-6 win over Garrett Model at 157. Max Murin (141), Pat Lugo (149) and Jacob Warner (197) all recorded decision victories. Cash Wilcke got the nod at 184, but after scoring a first-period takedown, he gave up two and ultimately fell to Johnny Sebastian, 7-5, in double overtime.

    There will be a buzz that follows this Iowa wrestling team all season long. It is perhaps Brands’ best collection of talent since the 2009-10 season, when the Hawkeyes last won an NCAA team title. Sunday’s performance only bolstered that claim.

    But much of Sunday's attention was centered on the star 133-pounder. DeSanto, who entered ranked second nationally by Track, has piled up plenty of big victories during his time in an Iowa singlet, but the striking thing about his latest masterpiece was both how dominant he looked and how nonchalant he was about it.

    Gross, a one-time Iowa wrestler, is plenty credentialed, a two-time NCAA finalist and 2018 NCAA Champion. Last month, he ran through three past national champs on his way to a first-place finish at the Bill Farrell International, which qualified him for the 2020 Olympic Trials in April. He is a hammer on top, and his long-and-lanky frame allows his funky style to flourish.

    None of that mattered Sunday. DeSanto struck early with a first-period takedown, which was sandwiched between some excellent defensive sequences wherein he defended many Gross shots — some by scrambling to a stalemate, others by simply stepping out of the attacks.

    In the second, DeSanto opted for neutral, a nod to Gross’s exceptional top wrestling. The decision paid off, as DeSanto rolled up two more takedowns for a 6-2 lead. Gross was noticeably gassed, but rode out DeSanto in the third period. By then, the damage was done, and the crowd showered DeSanto with the kind of praise reserved only for big, meaningful wins.

    “Not perfect, of course, but this is a sport where perfect doesn’t happen,” Brands said. “We have to move our feet. That guy gets free shots at your ankles, and that’s where he likes to make a living. But we did a good job making adjustments after he got in on us.

    “After that, he didn’t really sniff us.”

    CLOSE

    Iowa coach Tom Brands reacts to the Hawkeyes' 32-3 win over Wisconsin Cody Goodwin, cgoodwin2@dmreg.com

    Afterward, DeSanto was very straightforward about what he had accomplished. It’s only Dec. 1, of course. He will likely see Gross again — at the Midlands Championships later this month, then at both the Big Ten and NCAA Championships in March. He will cross paths with many of the nation’s top 133-pounders along the way.

    But a year ago, DeSanto knocked off Rutgers’ Nick Suriano, the eventual national champ, and erupted with emotion. On Sunday, he just smiled, raised his hands to the crowd, then ran off, as if it were scripted. That’s growth, both in the form of maturity and expectations.

    “I work on it every day,” DeSanto said. “You work on it, and you get better at it, and you keep getting better at it. You expect things, then do it right in the room, prepare for it, and the outcome is what it is.”

    Added Brands: “You have to admit, fan or not, that there’s progress there — testament to him.”

    During his short time in Iowa City, DeSanto has provided the rabid Iowa fanbase with many memorable moments. He came here craving these kinds of opportunities, and he knows the biggest ones are still ahead of him, too.

    With every big victory, DeSanto shows that he is capable of reaching his biggest, brightest goals. He proved it once more on Sunday. Come March, it will be up to him to do it again.

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

    Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal

    No. 2 Iowa 32, No. 6 Wisconsin 3

    • 125: No. 1 Spencer Lee (IA) tech. fall Michael Cullen (WI), 16-0
    • 133: No. 2 Austin DeSanto (IA) dec. No. 1 Seth Gross (WI), 6-2
    • 141: No. 10 Max Murin (IA) dec. No. 11 Tristan Moran (WI), 3-2
    • 149: No. 3 Pat Lugo (IA) dec. No. 22 Cole Martin (WI), 5-3
    • 157: No. 3 Kaleb Young (IA) dec. Garrett Model (WI), 12-6
    • 165: No. 5 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. Evan Wick (WI), 4-2
    • 174: No. 2 Michael Kemerer (IA) pinned Jared Krattinger (WI) in 5:47
    • 184: Johnny Sebastian (WI) dec. Cash Wilcke (IA), 7-5 (SV2)
    • 197: No. 4 Jacob Warner (IA) dec. Taylor Watkins (WI), 5-2
    • 285: No. 12 Tony Cassioppi (IA) dec. No. 3 Trent Hillger (WI), 3-2

    *Rankings from Trackwrestling

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE