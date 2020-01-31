CLOSE

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands recaps the Hawkeyes' 19-17 win over Penn State.

IOWA CITY, Ia. — Second-ranked Austin DeSanto is unlikely to travel to Iowa's Sunday dual at Michigan State, head coach Tom Brands said Friday after the 133-pounder suffered what appeared to be a painful knee injury during the Hawkeyes' 19-17 win against Penn State.

Beyond that, Brands didn't have specific updates about the seriousness of DeSanto's injury that occurred in  his bout against No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young.

“I don’t get too worked up about this stuff until we know a lot more," Brands said. "That’s where I’m at now.”

DeSanto was lying flat on his back in anguish in the first period after an early scramble. The high-octane junior tried to continue but ultimately looked over at his coaches and said, “I can’t go.” The match was a medical forfeit, worth six team points for Penn State.

Brands later said Paul Glynn would replace him at 133 on the trip to Michigan State. It could be seen as good news that DeSanto rejoined his teammates mat side late in the dual. He was not wearing any protective wrap or brace around his knee, but he was limping.

“I don’t know how much he’s been injured like this," Brands said. "I think he maybe could have handled that a little bit differently, being calmer on the mat.

“I think if we could have gotten him calmed down a little bit, we could have gotten back in that match."

Iowa's Michael Kemerer celebrates after defeating Penn State's Mark Hall at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans cheer at the end of the national anthem before a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, right, celebrates after beating Penn State's Shakur Rasheed at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands greets Iowa's Tony Cassioppi after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans come to their feet while waving yellow rally towels during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Dan Gable statue outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Before the fans file into a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, where the No. 1-ranked Iowa wrestling team hosts No. 2 Penn State on Friday, January 31, 2020.
An official separates Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young from Iowa's Austin DeSanto while they wrestle at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa 133-pounder Austin DeSanto, center, cheers with teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, reacts while wrestling Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, talks with associate head coach Terry Brands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Pat Lugo, right, wrestles Penn State's Jarod Verkleeren at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Kaleb Young, top, wrestles Penn State's Bo Pipher at 157 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli reacts as blood begins to flow while he wrestles Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistants Bobby Telford and Ryan Morningstar react with wrestlers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Abe Assad, left, attempts a shot on Penn State's Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Penn State's Shakur Rasheed at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Penn State's Seth Nevills at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, top, wrestles Penn State's Seth Nevills at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wrestlers, led by Alex Marinelli, far right, walk out to the arena before a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after winning a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, bottom, wrestles Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands calls out to an official while trainers check on Austin DeSanto during his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Ryan Morningstar, left, and head coach Tom Brands call out to Austin DeSanto during his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young reacts after winning by injury default against Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young is greeted by coaches after his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Carter Happel is introduced before his match at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Carter Happel wrestles Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Carter Happel avoids a pin from Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, and associate head coach Terry Brands call out instructions to Carter Happel while he wrestles Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Carter Happel, right, wrestles Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Nick Lee runs off the mat after winning a match at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson calls out instructions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Pat Lugo has his hand raised after a match at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is acknowledged by the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is covered in blood while wrestling at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, center, shakes hands with Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph after losing the match at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, right, scores a takedown on Penn State's Mark Hall at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, center, has his hand raised after beating Penn State's Mark Hall at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Abe Assad, left, looks up at the scoreboard while wrestling Penn State's Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Aaron Brooks reacts after winning a match at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Aaron Brooks reacts after winning a match at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi is introduced before his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Penn State's Seth Nevills at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands calls out instructions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi has his hand raised after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
