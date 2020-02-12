CLOSE Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands talks new facility, lineup depth and Pat Lugo. Hawk Central

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands, as well as associate head coach Terry Brands and top assistant Ryan Morningstar, will all stay in Iowa City for a little while longer.

Gary Barta, Iowa's athletic director, announced that all three wrestling coaches agreed to contract extensions as of Wednesday morning, helping keep them all in Iowa City through the 2026 wrestling season.

"We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan," Barta said in a statement. "They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our 'Win. Graduate. Do It Right.' philosophy."

Buy Photo Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, talks with associate head coach Terry Brands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen)

Tom Brands is currently in his 14th season as the Hawkeyes head coach and has Iowa ranked No. 1 this season nationally. He took over ahead of the 2006-07 season after a nine-year run by Jim Zalesky, who followed the legendary Dan Gable. Iowa last announced an extension for Brands in 2017, extending his contract through the 2022-23 season.

A records request to the University of Iowa showed Brands’ last contract extension increased his base salary incrementally from 2017-18 through 2020-21: $180,000 in 2017-18, $185,000 in 2018-19, $190,000 in 2019-20, then $200,000 for each of the next three seasons.

Starting in 2020-21, Brands' base salary will jump to $350,000 for two seasons, then to $375,000 for both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, then to $400,000 for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Brands' rate of "guaranteed other annual outside income" from I-Club appearances, TV and radio commitments will jump to $100,000 starting in 2020-21. That rate will stay the same through the duration of the contract extension.

During his time in charge, Brands has coached the Hawkeyes to three NCAA team titles and four Big Ten titles. He's posted a 229-23-1 dual record and has coached 12 individual national champions and 72 total All-Americans. Iowa has also led the nation in average attendance each of the previous 13 seasons under Brands.

At the time of his last extension, Iowa also announced a "facility feasibility study," which has since morphed into plans for a new wrestling facility. The $20 million project, which is being privately funded, was approved by the Iowa Board of Regents last week.

Terry Brands is in his 22nd season as an Iowa coach. He served as an assistant from 1992-2000, then returned to the staff in 2009. His new contract includes an annual base salary of $205,000, per a records request to the University of Iowa, beginning on July 1, 2020.

Morningstar joined the Iowa coaching staff ahead of the 2012-13 season, and has been integral in the Hawkeyes' recruiting success over the last few seasons. His new contract includes an annual base salary of $110,000, per a records request to the University of Iowa, beginning on July 1, 2020.

This year's Hawkeye wrestling team is currently 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten duals. Iowa fields 10 wrestlers currently ranked in the top 10 at their respective weights, according to Trackwrestling's latest Division I poll, including eight in the top five and two No. 1-ranked wrestlers in junior Spencer Lee (125 pounds) and senior Michael Kemerer (174).

The future beyond this year appears bright too. The Hawkeyes' 2020 recruiting class features a slew of top-tier recruits, including three of the top 35 prospects, four of the top 55 and five of the top 105, according to MatScout.

The Hawkeyes host No. 5 Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal