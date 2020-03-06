CLOSE

Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands is ready to watch his guys compete at the Big Ten tournament. Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Tom Brands strolled into the media room inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday with a determined look and a matching matter-of-fact tone.

He was all focus and business, mind and eyes ready to move forward.

It is that time of the year, after all.

A week earlier, his top-ranked Iowa wrestlers put the final touch on a perfect 13-0 regular season by crushing longtime rival Oklahoma State. The Hawkeyes have dominated the past four months: a Big Ten regular-season title, another Midlands crown, 108 victories out of 130 dual bouts and record attendance.

In short: Iowa spent the entire 2019-20 campaign proving it is the nation’s No. 1-ranked wrestling team. But as Brands settled into a chair to talk with reporters, the message was clear.

None of that matters if his team doesn’t produce similar results this month.

“It’s about being ready, staying ready and do what you’ve done all year,” Brands said. “Except now, it’s at another level.”

The Big Ten Championships are next, set for this weekend here at the Rutgers Athletic Center, a quirky little arena that will rock and sway over the next two days. The Big Ten has long been the home of college wrestling’s elite — nine schools are among the top 20 in Trackwrestling’s latest Division I poll — and this year’s league tournament carries added team-race intrigue.

Iowa vs. Penn State, Round 2

Enter No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State, the two schools expected to battle for the top spot not only this weekend, but at the NCAA Championships two weeks from now in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions met on the last day of January in a fantastic dual. Iowa won a 19-17 fistfight that night before a sold-out Carver crowd.

“We had some guys really step up and compete well,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson told Trackwrestling that night. “Moving forward, we can definitely build on this and figure out how to climb another notch or two.”

This weekend, then, is Round 2 in an expected three-part tussle for the national team title, a crown held by Penn State eight of the past nine years and an accolade Iowa has failed to take home in a decade.

Could this be the year the Hawkeyes finally bring the big trophy back?

This weekend will reveal a lot in the way of expectations.

Wrestling photos: No. 1 Iowa beats No. 2 Penn State at sold-out Carver-H...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Michael Kemerer celebrates after defeating Penn State's Mark Hall at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer celebrates after defeating Penn State's Mark Hall at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans cheer at the end of the national anthem before a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans cheer at the end of the national anthem before a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, right, celebrates after beating Penn State's Shakur Rasheed at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, right, celebrates after beating Penn State's Shakur Rasheed at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands greets Iowa's Tony Cassioppi after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands greets Iowa's Tony Cassioppi after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Fans come to their feet while waving yellow rally towels during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Fans come to their feet while waving yellow rally towels during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
The Dan Gable statue outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Dan Gable statue outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Cody Goodwin/Des Moines Register
Fullscreen
Before the fans file into a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, where the No. 1-ranked Iowa wrestling team hosts No. 2 Penn State on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Before the fans file into a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, where the No. 1-ranked Iowa wrestling team hosts No. 2 Penn State on Friday, January 31, 2020. Cody Goodwin/Des Moines Register
Fullscreen
An official separates Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young from Iowa's Austin DeSanto while they wrestle at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
An official separates Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young from Iowa's Austin DeSanto while they wrestle at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa 133-pounder Austin DeSanto, center, cheers with teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa 133-pounder Austin DeSanto, center, cheers with teammates during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, reacts while wrestling Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, reacts while wrestling Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, talks with associate head coach Terry Brands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, talks with associate head coach Terry Brands during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo, right, wrestles Penn State's Jarod Verkleeren at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Pat Lugo, right, wrestles Penn State's Jarod Verkleeren at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kaleb Young, top, wrestles Penn State's Bo Pipher at 157 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Kaleb Young, top, wrestles Penn State's Bo Pipher at 157 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli reacts as blood begins to flow while he wrestles Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli reacts as blood begins to flow while he wrestles Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa assistants Bobby Telford and Ryan Morningstar react with wrestlers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistants Bobby Telford and Ryan Morningstar react with wrestlers during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Abe Assad, left, attempts a shot on Penn State's Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Abe Assad, left, attempts a shot on Penn State's Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Penn State's Shakur Rasheed at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Penn State's Shakur Rasheed at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Penn State's Seth Nevills at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Penn State's Seth Nevills at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, top, wrestles Penn State's Seth Nevills at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, top, wrestles Penn State's Seth Nevills at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa wrestlers, led by Alex Marinelli, far right, walk out to the arena before a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wrestlers, led by Alex Marinelli, far right, walk out to the arena before a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after winning a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after winning a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, bottom, wrestles Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, bottom, wrestles Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands calls out to an official while trainers check on Austin DeSanto during his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands calls out to an official while trainers check on Austin DeSanto during his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant Ryan Morningstar, left, and head coach Tom Brands call out to Austin DeSanto during his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant Ryan Morningstar, left, and head coach Tom Brands call out to Austin DeSanto during his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young reacts after winning by injury default against Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young reacts after winning by injury default against Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young is greeted by coaches after his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young is greeted by coaches after his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Carter Happel is introduced before his match at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Carter Happel is introduced before his match at 141 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Carter Happel wrestles Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Carter Happel wrestles Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Carter Happel avoids a pin from Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Carter Happel avoids a pin from Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, and associate head coach Terry Brands call out instructions to Carter Happel while he wrestles Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands, left, and associate head coach Terry Brands call out instructions to Carter Happel while he wrestles Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Carter Happel, right, wrestles Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Carter Happel, right, wrestles Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State's Nick Lee runs off the mat after winning a match at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Nick Lee runs off the mat after winning a match at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson calls out instructions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson calls out instructions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo has his hand raised after a match at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Pat Lugo has his hand raised after a match at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is acknowledged by the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is acknowledged by the crowd during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is covered in blood while wrestling at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli is covered in blood while wrestling at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, center, shakes hands with Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph after losing the match at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, center, shakes hands with Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph after losing the match at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa fans cheer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, right, scores a takedown on Penn State's Mark Hall at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, right, scores a takedown on Penn State's Mark Hall at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, center, has his hand raised after beating Penn State's Mark Hall at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, center, has his hand raised after beating Penn State's Mark Hall at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Abe Assad, left, looks up at the scoreboard while wrestling Penn State's Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Abe Assad, left, looks up at the scoreboard while wrestling Penn State's Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State's Aaron Brooks reacts after winning a match at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Aaron Brooks reacts after winning a match at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Penn State's Aaron Brooks reacts after winning a match at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Penn State's Aaron Brooks reacts after winning a match at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi is introduced before his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi is introduced before his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Penn State's Seth Nevills at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Penn State's Seth Nevills at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands calls out instructions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands calls out instructions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi has his hand raised after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi has his hand raised after his match at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    What the pre-seeds say

    Iowa led the league when it came to pre-seeds for this weekend, with all 10 starters pre-seeded third or better. Both Spencer Lee (125) and Michael Kemerer (174) earned No. 1 seeds. Pat Lugo (149), Kaleb Young (157) and Alex Marinelli (165) all earned No. 2 seeds. Everybody else was seeded third.

    Penn State led all schools with three wrestlers — Nick Lee (141), Vincenzo Joseph (165) and Aaron Brooks (184) — earning No. 1 pre-seeds. Two more earned No. 2 seeds, in Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Mark Hall (174). Three others were seeded sixth, seventh and eighth.

    Based solely on the Big Ten pre-seeds, Iowa is projected to score 118 team points. That’s before additional points for bonus and advancement. Penn State is projected to score 85. Ohio State (69), Nebraska (67) and Minnesota (60) round out the top five. 

    The Hawkeyes' depth and overall talent have guided them to a dominant regular season, and will be crucial for them to win their first NCAA team title since 2010. It’s a bonus, in other words, but not a promise.

    “They still have to earn it,” Brands said.

    CLOSE

    Iowa's Spencer Lee talks about the importance of scoring points in the postseason. Hawk Central

    Where Iowa-Penn State could hit head-to-head

    It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Penn State could finish this weekend — and the national tournament, for that matter — with five champions. That amounts to 80 points before bonus and advancement. It would be 100 points in Minneapolis.

    It’s also possible that Iowa pushes eight into the finals this weekend, and each would have a fair shot at winning, too. That’d be 128 points this weekend and 160 at the national tournament.

    But those are the extremes. What’ll actually happen will probably be a mix somewhere closer to the middle.

    Plenty of potential matchups, based on the pre-seeds, throughout this weekend will help decide the team race — including some head-to-head bouts.

    At 133 pounds, DeSanto could see Bravo-Young in the semifinals. DeSanto is 2-1 against Bravo-Young, but DeSanto injury-defaulted out of their meeting in January. He’d have to beat Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett to get there, too, a matchup he won 7-4 earlier this year.

    At 165, Marinelli could see Joseph in the finals, but he’d first have to beat Wisconsin’s Evan Wick, a two-time All-American. He’s 4-1 all-time against Wick, but those four wins are by a combined six points.

    At 174, Kemerer could see Hall in the finals, but he could also see Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola, a returning All-American, in the semifinals. Kemerer won that match in the regular season 3-1, thanks to a late third-period takedown.

    At 184, Abe Assad could meet Brooks in the finals, but he’ll first have to get through Michigan State’s Cam Caffey, who beat Assad 3-2 earlier this season. And at 197, Jacob Warner could potentially see Penn State’s Shakur Rasheed in the quarters. Warner won in the dual, 4-2.

    “For us, every match is super important,” Kemerer said. “If you go out and do what you’re supposed to do — the same stuff still wins. You have to go out and score points and wrestle hard in every position.”

    CLOSE

    Iowa's Michael Kemerer discusses the preparation for the Big Ten Championships. Hawk Central

    Other potential matchups to watch

    Other factors outside of the Iowa-Penn State head-to-head dynamic will help decide this weekend's team race.

    The Nittany Lions can conceivably pick up points at 125 and 157 pounds, where they're projected to score none. Even more, they could gain ground at both 149 and 285, where they aren't projected to score as much (seven combined at those two weights).

    In Iowa's case, various other matchups are worth watching, too.

    At 141, Iowa’s Max Murin could hit Minnesota’s Mitch McKee in the quarterfinals. Murin needed sudden victory to defeat McKee, who is a returning All-American.

    At 149, Lugo’s path to the finals could be Nebraska’s Collin Purinton and then Minnesota’s Brayton Lee. Lugo beat both by a combined four points. If he reaches the finals, he could see Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso — the only wrestler to beat Lugo this year.

    At 157, Young could see Purdue’s Kendall Coleman in the semifinals. That’s a matchup Young has won twice this year, but both bouts were close — 4-3 in the dual and an overtime pin at the Midlands.

    “Game time,” Marinelli said. “This is what we live for. This is what we thrive off of and what the fans love. Anything can happen. People show up for big matches, and you have to be ready for that.”

    This weekend is not the be-all, of course. Penn State has won the past four NCAA team titles, but has only won two Big Ten tournament titles in that same span.

    But the Hawkeyes aren’t looking to tap the brakes on what’s been a memorable season. They’d rather go full gas, finish wire-to-wire, and win everything.

    “Our best wrestling is in front of us,” Brands said. “I think that’s always how you operate. There’s a lot of reasons to perform now. I think you’re going to see your opponents’ best foot forward. I think our guys do a real good job of putting importance on each event.

    “We have fans that follow us, fanatically, and it’s important to put on a show for those fans.”

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

    Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal

    2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

    • WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
    • WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, N.J.
    • WATCH: BTN Plus/Flowrestling and Big Ten Network
    • SCHEDULE (All Times CST)
      • Saturday: Session I, 9 a.m.; Session II, 5:30 p.m.
      • Sunday: Session III, 11 a.m.; Session IV, 2:30 p.m.
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE