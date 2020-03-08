CLOSE
Photos: Day One of the Big Ten wrestling championships
Iowa's Abe Assad wrestles Ohio State's Rocky Jordan at the Big Ten championships March 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Michael Kemerer gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling championships at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J. Kemerer is the 1-seed at 174 pounds.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Marinelli the 2-seed at 165 pounds.
Iowa's Abe Assad gets his hand raised after defeating Ohio State's Rocky Jordan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Assad, a true freshman, advanced to the semifinals at 184 pounds.
    The rematch lived up to the expectations.

    Iowa's Alex Marinelli scored a late takedown on Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph to score a physical 3-2 win and become the Hawkeyes' third individual champion on Sunday at the Big Ten wrestling championships.

    Marinelli, who lost to Joseph in a bloody dual in late January at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, scored the takedown in the waning seconds of the third period.

    Teammate Michael Kemerer is the final Hawkeye to wrestle for a title Sunday. The Hawkeyes, buoyed by individual titles by Spencer Lee, Pat Lugo and now Marinelli, have already captured the team title.

