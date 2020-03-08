CLOSE

The rematch lived up to the expectations.

Iowa's Alex Marinelli scored a late takedown on Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph to score a physical 3-2 win and become the Hawkeyes' third individual champion on Sunday at the Big Ten wrestling championships.

Marinelli, who lost to Joseph in a bloody dual in late January at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, scored the takedown in the waning seconds of the third period.

Teammate Michael Kemerer is the final Hawkeye to wrestle for a title Sunday. The Hawkeyes, buoyed by individual titles by Spencer Lee, Pat Lugo and now Marinelli, have already captured the team title.

