Photos: Day One of the Big Ten wrestling championships
Iowa's Abe Assad wrestles Ohio State's Rocky Jordan at the Big Ten championships March 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Michael Kemerer gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling championships at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J. Kemerer is the 1-seed at 174 pounds.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Marinelli the 2-seed at 165 pounds.
Iowa's Abe Assad gets his hand raised after defeating Ohio State's Rocky Jordan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Assad, a true freshman, advanced to the semifinals at 184 pounds.
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    Make that 36 Big Ten team titles.

    And there won't be a tie this time.

    Iowa captured its first conference wrestling championship since 2015, and this one, unlike then, comes without a share of the crown. The Hawkeyes, buoyed by four wrestlers in the championships, took the outright title mid-way into the Sunday's action in Piscataway, New Jersey.

    Pat Lugo's 2-1 victory at 149 pounds for the Hawkeyes clinched, giving Iowa 149.5 points.

    Spencer Lee also took a Big Ten championship at 125 pounds. Alex Marinelli also captured a Big Ten title, while Michael Kemerer fell to Penn State's Mark Hall in his final..

    Nebraska, which has been one of the surprises in the tournament, trailed the Hawkeyes going into Sunday. The most Nebraska could have scored was 149 points.