Make that 36 Big Ten team titles.

And there won't be a tie this time.

Iowa captured its first conference wrestling championship since 2015, and this one, unlike then, comes without a share of the crown. The Hawkeyes, buoyed by four wrestlers in the championships, took the outright title mid-way into the Sunday's action in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Pat Lugo's 2-1 victory at 149 pounds for the Hawkeyes clinched, giving Iowa 149.5 points.

Spencer Lee also took a Big Ten championship at 125 pounds. Alex Marinelli also captured a Big Ten title, while Michael Kemerer fell to Penn State's Mark Hall in his final..

Nebraska, which has been one of the surprises in the tournament, trailed the Hawkeyes going into Sunday. The most Nebraska could have scored was 149 points.