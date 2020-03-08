CLOSE
Photos: Day One of the Big Ten wrestling championships
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Abe Assad wrestles Ohio State's Rocky Jordan at the Big Ten championships March 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Abe Assad wrestles Ohio State's Rocky Jordan at the Big Ten championships March 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling championships at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J. Kemerer is the 1-seed at 174 pounds.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling championships at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J. Kemerer is the 1-seed at 174 pounds. John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Marinelli the 2-seed at 165 pounds.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Marinelli the 2-seed at 165 pounds. John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Abe Assad gets his hand raised after defeating Ohio State's Rocky Jordan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Assad, a true freshman, advanced to the semifinals at 184 pounds.
Iowa's Abe Assad gets his hand raised after defeating Ohio State's Rocky Jordan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Assad, a true freshman, advanced to the semifinals at 184 pounds. John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports John Jones, John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Make that two Hawkeye wrestlers as Big Ten champs. And maybe more to come.

    Pat Lugo avenged his lone loss of the season, beating Ohio State's Sammy Sasso 2-1 on Sunday in the Big Ten wrestling championships.

    Lugo got a first-period takedown and survived a late attack from Sasso to score the Big Ten title win.

    Spencer Lee won earlier Sunday, at 125 pounds. Michael Kemmerer and Alex Marinelli both have championship bouts Sunday afternoon.

    ► More Sunday: Iowa wrestling captures Big Ten wrestling team title

    ► More Sunday: Iowa's Spencer Lee captures his first Big Ten wrestling championship