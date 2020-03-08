CLOSE
Photos: Day One of the Big Ten wrestling championships
Make that two Hawkeye wrestlers as Big Ten champs. And maybe more to come.
Pat Lugo avenged his lone loss of the season, beating Ohio State's Sammy Sasso 2-1 on Sunday in the Big Ten wrestling championships.
Lugo got a first-period takedown and survived a late attack from Sasso to score the Big Ten title win.
Spencer Lee won earlier Sunday, at 125 pounds. Michael Kemmerer and Alex Marinelli both have championship bouts Sunday afternoon.
► More Sunday: Iowa wrestling captures Big Ten wrestling team title
► More Sunday: Iowa's Spencer Lee captures his first Big Ten wrestling championship
