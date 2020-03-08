CLOSE

Make that two Hawkeye wrestlers as Big Ten champs. And maybe more to come.

Pat Lugo avenged his lone loss of the season, beating Ohio State's Sammy Sasso 2-1 on Sunday in the Big Ten wrestling championships.

Lugo got a first-period takedown and survived a late attack from Sasso to score the Big Ten title win.

Spencer Lee won earlier Sunday, at 125 pounds. Michael Kemmerer and Alex Marinelli both have championship bouts Sunday afternoon.

