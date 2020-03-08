CLOSE Iowa’s Spencer Lee is the 2020 Big Ten Champion at 125 pounds. Hawk Central

Two-time NCAA champion.

Now ... Big Ten wrestling champion at 125 pounds.

That's now the case for Iowa wrestling superstar Spencer Lee.

Lee, the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds and the Big Ten's top seed at the weight, controlled second-seeded Devin Schroder of Purdue in a 16-2 major decision on Sunday in the Big Ten wrestling championships in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The victory moves Iowa closer to a team title. Three other Hawkeyes will wrestle for titles on Sunday.

