Two-time NCAA champion.

Now ... Big Ten wrestling champion at 125 pounds.

That's now the case for Iowa wrestling superstar Spencer Lee.

Lee, the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 125 pounds and the Big Ten's top seed at the weight, controlled second-seeded Devin Schroder of Purdue in a 16-2 major decision on Sunday in the Big Ten wrestling championships in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The victory moves Iowa closer to a team title. Three other Hawkeyes will wrestle for titles on Sunday.

► More Sunday: Iowa wrestling captures Big Ten wrestling team title

► More Sunday: Iowa wrestling's Pat Lugo beats Ohio State's Sammy Sasso for Big Ten championship

Iowa's Abe Assad wrestles Ohio State's Rocky Jordan at the Big Ten championships March 7, 2020; Piscataway, NJ, USA; during the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa's Michael Kemerer gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling championships at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, N.J. Kemerer is the 1-seed at 174 pounds.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli gets his hand raised after a quarterfinal victory at the 2020 Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Marinelli the 2-seed at 165 pounds.
Iowa's Abe Assad gets his hand raised after defeating Ohio State's Rocky Jordan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. Assad, a true freshman, advanced to the semifinals at 184 pounds.
