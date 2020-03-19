CLOSE

Iowa’s Spencer Lee is the 2020 Big Ten Champion at 125 pounds. Hawk Central

The 2019-20 college wrestling season did not get the ending it deserved.

There were supposed to be record-shattering crowds inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for the NCAA Championships. It was supposed to be Iowa truly contending for its first team title in a decade. It was supposed to be followed by the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, which was shaping up to be the greatest American wrestling tournament ever, two weeks later at Penn State.

There was a real chance that the Hawkeyes, Iowa State and Northern Iowa could have all finished in the top 10 at this year’s national tournament, which hadn't happened since 1992 — Tom Brands was a sophomore at Iowa then, Kevin Dresser was coaching Grundy High School to Virginia state titles and Doug Schwab was in middle school.

Instead, this season will be remembered as the year the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Iowa from a shot at its 24th national team title. The Hawkeyes’ season ends with a 13-0 dual record and team crowns at both the Midlands and Big Ten Championships.

“We will process this and move forward, as we always do,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said last week. “Our guys have a lot to be proud of and much more still to accomplish.”

But there’s still one more award that Iowa could win.

Since 1995, Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine has annually awarded the Hodge Trophy. A wrestler’s record, number of pins, overall domination, quality of competition and more are factored in each season. The award is essentially college wrestling's Heisman Trophy.

Despite the lack of a national tournament, W.I.N. announced it will still be awarding a Hodge Trophy for the 2019-20 season — and Iowa’s Spencer Lee might have the strongest case.

The junior 125-pounder produced one of the more dominant seasons in recent memory. He went 18-0 with 17 bonus-point wins: four pins, nine technical falls, three major decisions and a seven-point victory over Michigan’s Jack Medley (plus a win by forfeit).

That’s a bonus-point rate of 94.4%. The only Hodge Trophy winner with a better bonus-point rate was Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson, who went 40-0 with 38 bonus-point wins in 2001-02 for a rate of 95%.

Of Sanderson's other two decision victories, one was against Lee Fullhart, who went to the Midlands Championships as a post-graduate (the other was Lehigh’s Jon Trenge).

In 17 contested matches this year, Lee outscored his opponents his opponents 234-18. He recorded 12 wins over wrestlers who qualified for NCAAs. Four of his nine technical falls came in the first period, and the other five came less than a minute into the second. He gave up just two takedowns and a reversal all year. The rest were escapes, many of them gifted.

“Keep scoring points,” said Lee, who was also named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year. “Don’t stop, no matter what. Even if the other guy doesn’t want to score points, keep scoring points.

“I don’t really gameplan for anybody. I just go out and wrestle.”

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Spencer Lee, two-time national champion
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after winning a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after winning a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee walks out to the mat for a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee walks out to the mat for a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after a match against Ohio State at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after a match against Ohio State at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, wrestles Ohio State's Hunter Lucas at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, wrestles Ohio State's Hunter Lucas at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Nebraska, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Nebraska, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Nebraska's Alex Thomsen at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Nebraska's Alex Thomsen at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Michael Cullen during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Michael Cullen during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, warms up with Gavin Teasdale during the first day of preseason Hawkeye wrestling matches, Thursday, Nov., 7, 2019, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, warms up with Gavin Teasdale during the first day of preseason Hawkeye wrestling matches, Thursday, Nov., 7, 2019, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is backlit with a spotlight while wrestlers are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is backlit with a spotlight while wrestlers are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds.
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4.
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4. Cam Kramer/Special to the Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds.
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds. Cam Kramer / Special to the Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee heading to the mat to face Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships final at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee heading to the mat to face Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships final at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee reacts after defeating Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee reacts after defeating Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125 pound national championship over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125 pound national championship over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right, Alex Marinelli and other teammates after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right, Alex Marinelli and other teammates after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling Purdue's Luke Welch at 125 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lee won by tech fall, 18-0.
Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling Purdue's Luke Welch at 125 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lee won by tech fall, 18-0. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Lee won by decision, 10-5.
Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Lee won by decision, 10-5. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's Rayvon Foley after his pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's Rayvon Foley after his pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the rest of the wrestling season before practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the rest of the wrestling season before practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

    ► RELATED: Inside Spencer Lee's endless chase for Olympic greatness

    The Pennsylvania native also won the U.S. men’s freestyle senior national title at 57 kilograms (125 pounds), blazing through a field that included six total NCAA champs, dozens of past All-Americans, a Junior world silver medalist and a U-23 world-teamer, in addition to several other credentialed wrestlers. Lee went 5-0 and outscored his opponents a combined 52-6.

    That may not get factored into the Hodge decision, but it helps with perception about the kind of year he had.

    Lee was one of nine wrestlers who ended the season undefeated, but none scored bonus points at near the same clip he did. The closest was Ohio State’s Kollin Moore, who went 27-0 with 20 bonus-point wins (four pins, six tech-falls, 10 majors for a 74.1% bonus rate), plus 17 wins over NCAA qualifiers. Minnesota’s Gable Steveson (73%) and Princeton’s Pat Glory (70.8%) weren’t far behind.

    W.I.N. also lists past credentials, sportsmanship/citizenship and heart as other criteria. It is hard to quantify some of those, but there is no doubting Lee’s ticker.

    It would’ve been easy for the three-time age-level world champion to take an Olympic redshirt this season. It would’ve preserved his NCAA eligibility while he focused exclusively on wrestling freestyle (his favorite style) and chased his Olympic dream. Many of his peers did that, such as Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis and Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, both NCAA champions a year ago.

    Instead, Lee opted to wrestle a mixed schedule this season, and he was instrumental in the Hawkeyes’ dominant campaign. He balanced folkstyle and freestyle and didn’t lose a match. The two-time NCAA champ was the heavy favorite to win a third this week, and a strong contender to make the U.S. Olympic team two weeks after.

    “He’s a competitive guy,” Brands said after Iowa won the Big Ten Championships. “Make no mistake about that.”

    Hindsight is 20/20, of course, but the cancellation of the NCAA Championships means Lee is now in danger of losing his shot at winning four Division I national titles, something only four other wrestlers have ever done and no Iowa wrestler has ever accomplished. He is only in this situation because he decided to put his team first (and, also, because of a virus).

    But it should not diminish what he accomplished this season. Only two Iowa wrestlers have won the Hodge Trophy: Mark Ironside in 1998, and Brent Metcalf a decade later.

    Spencer Lee should be the third.

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

    Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal

