CLOSE

Iowa’s Spencer Lee is the 2020 Big Ten Champion at 125 pounds. Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Spencer Lee did not get the opportunity to win a third straight national title this year, but Iowa’s talented junior wrestler did earn a historic distinction for his tremendous 2019-20 season.

Lee was named the winner of the Hodge Trophy on Monday, an award given annually by Wrestling Insider Newsmagazine to college wrestling’s most dominant competitor. He is the third Hawkeye to win the award in its 25-year history.

"I was excited. It was the next best thing for me," Lee said on a teleconference Monday afternoon. "I couldn’t win my third national title, but this was a silver lining throughout all these crazy times."

The Pennsylvania native earned 52 first-place votes out of 57 from the Hodge Trophy Voting Committee, beating out Ohio State senior Kollin Moore, who finished second with 3, and Northwestern's Ryan Deakin, who finished third with 1. Those three emerged from a field of eight total finalists.

Criteria for the award included a wrestler’s record, number of pins, overall domination and quality of competition. A fan vote has been included as part of the Hodge Trophy formula in recent years. In much the same way that Lee dominated his opponents on the mat, he ran away with the fan distinction, too, garnering 15,567 of 26,709 total votes — or about 58.3%.

Lee’s junior 125-pound season was a masterclass in dominance. He went 18-0 with 17 bonus-point wins: four pins, nine technical falls, three major decisions, plus a win by forfeit. His bonus rate this year of 94.4% was the best by a Hodge Trophy winner since Iowa State’s Cael Sanderson had a 95% mark in 2002, when he went 40-0 with 38 wins by bonus.

In 17 contested matches this season, Lee outscored his foes by a staggering 234-18. He recorded 12 wins over wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Championships. Four of his nine technical falls came in the first period, and the other five came less than a minute into the second. He gave up just two takedowns and a reversal all year.

“This is a unique Hodge Trophy because of the lopsided point differential. When you talk about 234 points to 18, that has got to be unprecedented,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said in a release.

“When you look at a guy who can dominate by taking you down and letting you up and taking you down; that is one thing. But to get on top of a guy and score 17 straight points in 2-and-a-half minutes, that is a whole different animal and tell-tale of dominance.

“Give Spencer Lee full credit.”

CLOSE

Ahead of Iowa's dual against Oklahoma State, Tom Brands explained how Spencer Lee's unassuming nature garners him so much respect. Hawk Central

His performance yielded many accolades. Lee won his first individual Big Ten title in March and was named the 2020 Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, Intermat's 2020 Wrestler of the Year and the NCAA's Most Dominant Wrestler at the Division I level. He is also a finalist for the James E. Sullivan Award, an accolade given annually to “the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.”

Even more, Lee won the U.S. men’s freestyle senior national title at 57 kilograms (125 pounds), blazing through a field that included six total NCAA champions, dozens of past All-Americans, a Junior world silver medalist and a U-23 world-teamer, among others. He went 5-0 and outscored his opponents by a combined 52-6.

Winning the U.S. men’s freestyle senior national crown ensured Lee a spot at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, but was not a factor when it came to the Hodge Trophy. Still, Lee’s 2019-20 resume is not complete without its mention.

"I showed some people that I can wrestle from everywhere," Lee said. "Freestyle is my main game, the one I enjoy the most. I love folkstyle, too, but people have preferences, and (freestyle) is my preference.

"This was supposed to be a big year for me, in my mind. I was hoping to become a three-time national champ, make the Olympic team and win a gold medal, win the Hodge. I got one of them, so I have something to be positive about."

► RELATEDInside Spencer Lee's endless chase for Olympic greatness

Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler Spencer Lee, two-time national champion
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after winning a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after winning a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee walks out to the mat for a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee walks out to the mat for a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Penn State, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after a match against Ohio State at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after a match against Ohio State at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, wrestles Ohio State's Hunter Lucas at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, wrestles Ohio State's Hunter Lucas at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Nebraska, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Nebraska, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Nebraska's Alex Thomsen at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles Nebraska's Alex Thomsen at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Michael Cullen during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Wisconsin's Michael Cullen during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles University of Tennessee-Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez at 125 pounds during a NCAA non-conference wrestling dual, Sunday, Nov., 17, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, warms up with Gavin Teasdale during the first day of preseason Hawkeye wrestling matches, Thursday, Nov., 7, 2019, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, warms up with Gavin Teasdale during the first day of preseason Hawkeye wrestling matches, Thursday, Nov., 7, 2019, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Spencer Lee stands for a photo during Iowa Wrestling media day at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeyes wrestling media day, Wednesday, Oct., 30, 2019, at Kroul Farms in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is backlit with a spotlight while wrestlers are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is backlit with a spotlight while wrestlers are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates defeating Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni in their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee faces Virginia's Jack Mueller for the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, grapples with Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccinni during their 125-pound match in the semifinals of the NCAA wrestling championships, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Lee won and advances to face Virginia's Jack Mueller in the championship Saturday. Keith Srakocic/AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Iowa's Spencer Lee competes at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena on Saturday, March 9, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds.
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Indiana's Elijah Oliver at the 2019 Big Ten Championships at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lee pinned Oliver in the first period to advance at 125 pounds. Special to the Register/Richard Immel
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, and senior Perez Perez talk after a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, reacts after taking a hand to the face while wrestling Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, wrestles Indiana's Elijah Oliver at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before a match against Indiana at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee and 133-pound Austin DeSanto sit for a photo on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4.
Iowa's Spencer Lee works for a takedown against Nebraska's Zeke Moisey during Sunday's dual at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Lee won, 18-4. Cam Kramer/Special to the Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after pinning Rutgers' Nick Denora at 125 during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds.
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets his hand raised after winning a match at the 2018 Midlands Championships. Lee reached the finals at 125 pounds. Cam Kramer / Special to the Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced during a NCAA wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, bottom, wrestles Iowa State's Alex Mackall at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is introduced before his match at 125 during a NCAA Cy-Hawk series wrestling dual on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa head coach Tom Brands stands behind Spencer Lee before Lee's match at 125 during an NCAA wrestling dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee has his hand raised after scoring a tech fall Princeton's Patrick Glory at 125 during an NCAA wrestle dual on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Spencer Lee stands for a portrait during Iowa wrestling media day Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Head coach Tom Brands steps into a photo with Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee and Sam Stoll during Iowa wrestling media dayMonday, Nov. 5, 2018. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee poses for a photo during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Iowa's Spencer Lee talks with reporters during Hawkeye wrestling media day on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, inside the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee heading to the mat to face Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships final at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee heading to the mat to face Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships final at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee reacts after defeating Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena.
Mar 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wrester Spencer Lee reacts after defeating Rutgers Scarlet Knights wrestler Nick Suriano during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, controls Rutgers' Nick Suriano during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match. David Dermer, AP
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125 pound national championship over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after winning the 125 pound national championship over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right, Alex Marinelli and other teammates after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is greeted by Michael Kemerer, right, Alex Marinelli and other teammates after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee gets a hug from Alex Marinelli after his 5-1 national championship win over Rutgers' Nick Suriano at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling Purdue's Luke Welch at 125 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lee won by tech fall, 18-0.
Iowa's Spencer Lee heads off the mat after wrestling Purdue's Luke Welch at 125 pounds at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Lee won by tech fall, 18-0. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Lee won by decision, 10-5.
Iowa's Spencer Lee loosens up before wrestling Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Lee won by decision, 10-5. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's Rayvon Foley after his pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee shakes hands with Michigan State's Rayvon Foley after his pin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the rest of the wrestling season before practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.
Iowa's Spencer Lee discusses his preparation for the rest of the wrestling season before practice at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Lee was the catalyst for Iowa’s dominant 2019-20 campaign. The Hawkeyes went 13-0 in duals and shattered attendance records along the way, won the Big Ten regular-season title, set a new scoring record at the Midlands Championships (without the full usage of both Lee and Michael Kemerer) and won the Big Ten Championships.

    As such, Iowa was the favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, with the Hawkeyes vying for the program’s first national team title since 2010. All 10 wrestlers qualified, and nine were seeded eighth or better, including three who were seeded first: Pat Lugo (149), Alex Marinelli (165) and, of course, Lee at 125.

    The spread of the novel coronavirus forced the cancellation the national tournament. It also pushed the Olympics back a year, as the International Olympic Committee announced Monday that the Olympics' new start date is July 23, 2021.

    In doing so, it also halted Lee’s shot at potentially becoming a four-time NCAA champion. Only four other wrestlers have done so: Logan Stieber (2012-15), Sanderson (1999-02), Oklahoma State’s Pat Smith (1990-94) and Cornell’s Kyle Dake (2010-13).

    "It's disappointing, you know?" Lee said. "But what can you do about it? If I'm a three-timer, I'm a three-timer. At least I know I did everything I could, and I can live my life with no regrets. There's something to be said about that."

    Stieber and Dake (2013) both won the Hodge. Sanderson is the only college wrestler to win it three times (2000-02) and one of just four to win it more than once. Smith won his fourth NCAA title in 1994, the year before the Hodge Trophy was introduced.

    Lee may not get to join that legendary list, but he is now forever alongside past Iowa Hodge winners Brent Metcalf (2008) and Mark Ironside (1998). He is also the first 125-pounder to win the award, and the first lightweight to take it since Stieber (who won titles at both 133 and 141 pounds).

    "It's pretty special to be named the Hodge Trophy winner," Lee said. "It's an honor. I'm glad I get to represent my university in a good light and represent my team and my friends. It's fun."

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

    Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE