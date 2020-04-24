CLOSE

Iowa coach Tom Brands reacts to the Hawkeyes' first Big Ten tournament title since 2015. Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The National Wrestling Media Association released the top attendance figures for the 2019-20 season, and — surprise, surprise — people in Iowa love to watch wrestling.

All three of Iowa's Division I wrestling programs ranked in the top-13 nationally in attendance in 2019-20. Iowa ranked first, again, while the Cyclones ranked third and Northern Iowa ranked 13th. 

The Hawkeyes led the nation for the 14th-straight season, all during head coach Tom Brands' tenure. Iowa brought in 87,979 total fans to seven home meets, good for an average of 12,568.4 — almost 5,000 ahead of second-place Penn State.

Iowa managed at least 10,000 fans at every home meet this year, something no wrestling program has ever done. The Hawkeyes' largest attendance was 14,905, when they defeated the Nittany Lions, 19-17, at a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa wrestling photos: Hawkeyes win regular season Big Ten title with wi...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Max Murin reacts after beating Minnesota's Mitch McKee in sudden victory during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Max Murin reacts after beating Minnesota's Mitch McKee in sudden victory during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer waves to fans after scoring a fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer waves to fans after scoring a fall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
A large American flag is stretched out over the mat while the national anthem is played during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
A large American flag is stretched out over the mat while the national anthem is played during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee is backlit with a spotlight while wrestlers are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee is backlit with a spotlight while wrestlers are introduced during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar, left, and head coach Tom Brands call out instructions to a wrestler during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar, left, and head coach Tom Brands call out instructions to a wrestler during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Minnesota's Boo Dryden at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, right, wrestles Minnesota's Boo Dryden at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Minnesota's Boo Dryden at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, wrestles Minnesota's Boo Dryden at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, is greeted by head coach Tom Brands after his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto, left, is greeted by head coach Tom Brands after his match at 133 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual against Minnesota, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, left, wrestles Minnesota's Owen Webster at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, left, wrestles Minnesota's Owen Webster at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, left, wrestles Minnesota's Owen Webster at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Cash Wilcke, left, wrestles Minnesota's Owen Webster at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota's Owen Webster has his hand after winning a match at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota's Owen Webster has his hand after winning a match at 184 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, top, wrestles Minnesota's Hunter Ritter at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, top, wrestles Minnesota's Hunter Ritter at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Minnesota's Hunter Ritter at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Jacob Warner, left, wrestles Minnesota's Hunter Ritter at 197 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Minnesota's Gable Steveson at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi, left, wrestles Minnesota's Gable Steveson at 285 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota head coach Brandon Eggum calls out to a wrestler during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota head coach Brandon Eggum calls out to a wrestler during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee walks out to the mat for a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Spencer Lee walks out to the mat for a match at 125 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Minnesota head coach Brandon Eggum, far right, calls out instructions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Minnesota head coach Brandon Eggum, far right, calls out instructions during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto takes a hand to the side of the head after his match at 133 pounds against Minnesota's Boo Dryden during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto takes a hand to the side of the head after his match at 133 pounds against Minnesota's Boo Dryden during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin scores a takedown on Minnesota's Mitch McKee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Max Murin scores a takedown on Minnesota's Mitch McKee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin scores a takedown on Minnesota's Mitch McKee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Max Murin scores a takedown on Minnesota's Mitch McKee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin has his hand raised after beating Minnesota's Mitch McKee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Max Murin has his hand raised after beating Minnesota's Mitch McKee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin reacts after beating Minnesota's Mitch McKee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Max Murin reacts after beating Minnesota's Mitch McKee at 141 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Minnesota's Brayton Lee at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Pat Lugo, left, wrestles Minnesota's Brayton Lee at 149 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Minnesota's Kasper McIntosh at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, right, wrestles Minnesota's Kasper McIntosh at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, left, wrestles Minnesota's Kasper McIntosh at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli, left, wrestles Minnesota's Kasper McIntosh at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall agasinst Minnesota's Kasper McIntosh at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli has his hand raised after scoring a technical fall agasinst Minnesota's Kasper McIntosh at 165 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, right, wrestles Minnesota's Devin Skatzka at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, right, wrestles Minnesota's Devin Skatzka at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, left, wrestles Minnesota's Devin Skatzka at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, left, wrestles Minnesota's Devin Skatzka at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, right, pins Minnesota's Devin Skatzka at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, right, pins Minnesota's Devin Skatzka at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, center, gets a high-five from assistant coach Ryan Morningstar while celebrating with head coach Tom Brands, right, after pinning Minnesota's Devin Skatzka at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, center, gets a high-five from assistant coach Ryan Morningstar while celebrating with head coach Tom Brands, right, after pinning Minnesota's Devin Skatzka at 174 pounds during a NCAA Big Ten Conference wrestling dual, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Penn State had the largest single wrestling crowd of the season, hosting 15,995 at the Bryce Jordan Center in February when they beat Ohio State.

    The Cyclones came in third with an average of 4,794.6 fans per home dual. Iowa State had 33,562 total fans for seven home duals, and peaked at 11,238 against the Hawkeyes in November.

    Northern Iowa averaged 2,167 fans for six home duals, bolstered mostly by the 4,006 that watched the Panthers defeat Oklahoma State at the McLeod Center in January. West Gym, the Panthers' usual home venue, only holds 2,100.

    Behind Iowa State, Rutgers and Ohio State rounded out the top five, while Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Arizona State, Fresno State and Lehigh went 6-10. Virginia Tech and Nebraska finished 11th and 12th, respectively, ahead of Northern Iowa.

    NCAA Division I wrestling attendance figures have been tracked since 2002, first by Denny Diehl of Roby Publishing, then with the help of The Open Mat's Alex Steen and Jason Bryant of Mat Talk Online. 

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

    Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal

    Division I Wrestling Attendance Leaders

    1. Iowa, 12,568.4 average
    2. Penn State, 7,604.1
    3. Iowa State, 4,794.6
    4. Rutgers, 4,155.9
    5. Ohio State, 4,117.5
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE