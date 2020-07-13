CLOSE

Iowa coach Tom Brands reacts to the Hawkeyes' first Big Ten tournament title since 2015. Hawk Central

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Iowa wrestling program has enlisted a group of alumni to help assist with fundraising for its new standalone facility.

The Carver Circle Alumni Advisory group, a 12-member team made up of former Hawkeye wrestlers, was announced Monday.

Its main objective is to help "engage Iowa wrestling alumni and strengthen the connection between Iowa's past, present and future as the program moves forward with the new wrestling facility," according to an announcement from the program.

The members of the group are:

  • Lou Banach
  • current Iowa head coach Tom Brands
  • Paul Glynn jr.
  • Paul Glynn sr.
  • Mark Ironside
  • Aaron Janssen
  • Tom Lepic
  • Bill Mitchell
  • Blake Rasing
  • Herm Reininga
  • Mark Trizzino
  • Chuck Yagla
Photos: Iowa defeats Oklahoma State on senior night
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa's Pat Lugo celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Boo Lewallen at 149 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Pat Lugo celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Boo Lewallen at 149 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo wrestles Oklahoma State's Boo Lewallen at 149 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Pat Lugo wrestles Oklahoma State's Boo Lewallen at 149 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Boo Lewallen at 149 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Pat Lugo celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Boo Lewallen at 149 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Terry and Tom Brands watch as Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Terry and Tom Brands watch as Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto wrestles Oklahoma State's Reece Witcraft at 133 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto wrestles Oklahoma State's Reece Witcraft at 133 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Austin DeSanto wrestles Oklahoma State's Reece Witcraft at 133 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto wrestles Oklahoma State's Reece Witcraft at 133 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin wrestles Oklahoma State's Dusty Hone at 141 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Max Murin wrestles Oklahoma State's Dusty Hone at 141 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin wrestles Oklahoma State's Dusty Hone at 141 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Max Murin wrestles Oklahoma State's Dusty Hone at 141 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Max Murin celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Dusty Hone at 141 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Max Murin celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Dusty Hone at 141 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kaleb Young wrestles Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets at 157 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Kaleb Young wrestles Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets at 157 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Kaleb Young wrestles Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets at 157 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Kaleb Young wrestles Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets at 157 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli wrestles Oklahoma State's Travis Wittlake at 165 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli wrestles Oklahoma State's Travis Wittlake at 165 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Travis Wittlake at 165 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Travis Wittlake at 165 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Travis Wittlake at 165 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Travis Wittlake at 165 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer wrestles Oklahoma State's Joe Smith at 174 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer wrestles Oklahoma State's Joe Smith at 174 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer wrestles Oklahoma State's Joe Smith at 174 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer wrestles Oklahoma State's Joe Smith at 174 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Joe Smith at 174 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Joe Smith at 174 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Michael Kemerer celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Joe Smith at 174 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Michael Kemerer celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Joe Smith at 174 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nelson Brands wrestles Oklahoma State's Anthony Montalvo at 184 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Nelson Brands wrestles Oklahoma State's Anthony Montalvo at 184 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Terry Brands, Iowa associate head coach, watches the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Terry Brands, Iowa associate head coach, watches the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Nelson Brands wrestles Oklahoma State's Anthony Montalvo at 184 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Nelson Brands wrestles Oklahoma State's Anthony Montalvo at 184 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner wrestles Oklahoma State's Dakota Greer at 197 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Jacob Warner wrestles Oklahoma State's Dakota Greer at 197 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jacob Warner wrestles Oklahoma State's Dakota Greer at 197 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Jacob Warner wrestles Oklahoma State's Dakota Greer at 197 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi wrestles Oklahoma State's Austin Harris at 285 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi wrestles Oklahoma State's Austin Harris at 285 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Austin Harris at 285 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi celebrates his win against Oklahoma State's Austin Harris at 285 pounds during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo runs onto the mat for the senior night ceremony during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Pat Lugo runs onto the mat for the senior night ceremony during the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo hugs Terry Brands, associate head coach, during the senior night ceremony at the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Pat Lugo hugs Terry Brands, associate head coach, during the senior night ceremony at the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen
Iowa's Pat Lugo hugs Tom Brands, head coach, during the senior night ceremony at the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa's Pat Lugo hugs Tom Brands, head coach, during the senior night ceremony at the Hawkeye's last home dual of the season, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Carver Hawkeye Arena. Kelsey Kremer/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    "Iowa wrestling is a brand recognized throughout the world, and it includes a number of great people who attribute their success personally and professionally to this program," Yagla said in a statement.

    "We take tremendous pride in our leadership role when it comes to college wrestling, and this larger network of individuals will amplify what is already an incredibly strong and motivating voice.

    "You can count on us among the many people out there who want to continue to see Iowa wrestling at the top of the sport."

    In February, the Iowa Board of Regents approved the program's plans to build a $20 million standalone facility on the south side of Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. To date, the project has received more than $10.5 million in gift commitments.

    Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

    Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE