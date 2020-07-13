CLOSE Iowa coach Tom Brands reacts to the Hawkeyes' first Big Ten tournament title since 2015. Hawk Central

The Iowa wrestling program has enlisted a group of alumni to help assist with fundraising for its new standalone facility.

The Carver Circle Alumni Advisory group, a 12-member team made up of former Hawkeye wrestlers, was announced Monday.

Its main objective is to help "engage Iowa wrestling alumni and strengthen the connection between Iowa's past, present and future as the program moves forward with the new wrestling facility," according to an announcement from the program.

The members of the group are:

Lou Banach

current Iowa head coach Tom Brands

Paul Glynn jr.

Paul Glynn sr.

Mark Ironside

Aaron Janssen

Tom Lepic

Bill Mitchell

Blake Rasing

Herm Reininga

Mark Trizzino

Chuck Yagla

"Iowa wrestling is a brand recognized throughout the world, and it includes a number of great people who attribute their success personally and professionally to this program," Yagla said in a statement.

"We take tremendous pride in our leadership role when it comes to college wrestling, and this larger network of individuals will amplify what is already an incredibly strong and motivating voice.

"You can count on us among the many people out there who want to continue to see Iowa wrestling at the top of the sport."

In February, the Iowa Board of Regents approved the program's plans to build a $20 million standalone facility on the south side of Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. To date, the project has received more than $10.5 million in gift commitments.

