CLOSE

Bill Zadick, an NCAA Champion under Dan Gable, is back in Iowa City as Team USA’s head coach.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

One of the nation's premiere wrestling competitions will be contested here in Iowa this fall.

USA Wrestling and Think Iowa City announced Thursday that the 2020 Senior national championships will be held Oct. 9-11 at Coralville's Xtream Arena & GreenState Family Fieldhouse.

The tournament will feature the country's best wrestlers in men's and women's freestyle and Greco-Roman, the Olympic disciplines. It will also be the first major event hosted by the national governing body since the novel coronavirus pandemic virtually wiped out the entire spring and summer schedule.

"USA Wrestling is very excited to again partner with Think Iowa City on another one of our country’s significant wrestling competitions," USA Wrestling Executive Director Rich Bender said in a statement. "With their long history of staging some of our sport’s best wrestling events, we are confident that the Senior Nationals will be another one of those awesome experiences for our sport.

"Obviously, we will work closely with the local organizing committee, the local public health officials and others to insure athlete safety is paramount. We are hopeful that this will be a milestone for our sport as we battle back from this worldwide pandemic."

Photos: USA continues dominance at World Cup wrestling
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Jordan Burroughs helped Team USA to a 6-4 gold medal win over Azerbaijan with a pin over Gasjimurad Omarov during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Jordan Burroughs helped Team USA to a 6-4 gold medal win over Azerbaijan with a pin over Gasjimurad Omarov during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of Team USA celebrate after winning the 2018 freestyle wrestling World Cup, 6-4, over Azerbaijan in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Members of Team USA celebrate after winning the 2018 freestyle wrestling World Cup, 6-4, over Azerbaijan in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Thomas Gilman, right, beat Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili, 6-4, at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Thomas Gilman, right, beat Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili, 6-4, at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Georgia's Tarzan Maisuradze covers his face late in the match as Team USA's Jordan Burroughs waits back at the center of the mat in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Georgia's Tarzan Maisuradze covers his face late in the match as Team USA's Jordan Burroughs waits back at the center of the mat in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Azerbaijan's Joshgun Azimov takes a breath after battling Team USA's James Green at 70 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Azerbaijan's Joshgun Azimov takes a breath after battling Team USA's James Green at 70 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's David Taylor celebrates after a tech fall win over Georgia's David Khutsushvili in their match at 86 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's David Taylor celebrates after a tech fall win over Georgia's David Khutsushvili in their match at 86 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Wrestling fans cheer as Team USA's Thomas Gilman won his match against Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Wrestling fans cheer as Team USA's Thomas Gilman won his match against Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Japan's Daichi Takatani fell early 8-0 to Cuba's Alejandro Tobier but held on to come back and win, 10-8, helping Japan to a third place medal during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Japan's Daichi Takatani fell early 8-0 to Cuba's Alejandro Tobier but held on to come back and win, 10-8, helping Japan to a third place medal during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs heads off the mat after a tech fall win over Georgia's Tarzan Maisuradze in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs heads off the mat after a tech fall win over Georgia's Tarzan Maisuradze in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Georgia's Zviadi Metreveli pushes Team USA's Nick Gwiazdowski in their match at 125 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Georgia's Zviadi Metreveli pushes Team USA's Nick Gwiazdowski in their match at 125 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Wrestlers from Team Cuba hold flags before the bronze medal match against Japan during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Wrestlers from Team Cuba hold flags before the bronze medal match against Japan during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of Team Cuba object a call as members of Team Japan celebrate behind them during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Members of Team Cuba object a call as members of Team Japan celebrate behind them during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Dake pumps his fist after a tech fall win over Georgia's Tariel Gaphrindashvili in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Dake pumps his fist after a tech fall win over Georgia's Tariel Gaphrindashvili in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Thomas Gilman makes his way to the mat for his match against Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Thomas Gilman makes his way to the mat for his match against Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Logan Stieber, bottom, scores a gut wrench on Georgia's Magomed Saidovi in their match at 65 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Logan Stieber, bottom, scores a gut wrench on Georgia's Magomed Saidovi in their match at 65 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Members of Team USA celebrate after winning the 2018 freestyle wrestling World Cup, 6-4, over Azerbaijan in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Members of Team USA celebrate after winning the 2018 freestyle wrestling World Cup, 6-4, over Azerbaijan in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Thomas Gilman, right, battles Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Thomas Gilman, right, battles Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team Japan celebrates after winning third place during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team Japan celebrates after winning third place during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Snyder celebrates after a tech fall win over Georgia's Givi Matcharashvili at 97 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Snyder celebrates after a tech fall win over Georgia's Givi Matcharashvili at 97 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili scores on Team USA's Thomas Gilman at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Georgia's Teimuraz Vanishvili scores on Team USA's Thomas Gilman at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Logan Stieber, right, scores on Georgia's Magomed Saidovi in their match at 65 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Logan Stieber, right, scores on Georgia's Magomed Saidovi in their match at 65 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kendric Maple pulls up the leg of Georgia's Lasha Lomtadze in their match at 61 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kendric Maple pulls up the leg of Georgia's Lasha Lomtadze in their match at 61 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Kyle Dake and Team USA celebrate their gold medal win over Azerbaijan during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Kyle Dake and Team USA celebrate their gold medal win over Azerbaijan during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's J'den Cox is attended to after suffering an injury against Georgia's Dato Marsagishvili in their match at 92 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's J'den Cox is attended to after suffering an injury against Georgia's Dato Marsagishvili in their match at 92 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Yuki Takahashi of Japan celebrates a 7-5 win over Cuba's Andreu Ortega at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Yuki Takahashi of Japan celebrates a 7-5 win over Cuba's Andreu Ortega at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kendric Maple takes Georgia's Lasha Lomtadze to the mat in their match at 61 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kendric Maple takes Georgia's Lasha Lomtadze to the mat in their match at 61 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Logan Stieber, right, scores on Georgia's Magomed Saidovi in their match at 65 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Logan Stieber, right, scores on Georgia's Magomed Saidovi in their match at 65 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Azerbaijan celebrates a runner-up finish during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Azerbaijan celebrates a runner-up finish during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's James Green, right, scores on Georgia's Levan Kelekhsashvili in their match at 70 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's James Green, right, scores on Georgia's Levan Kelekhsashvili in their match at 70 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Mongolia's Mandakhnaran Ganzorig gets away from Azerbaijan's Gasjimurad Omarov in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Mongolia's Mandakhnaran Ganzorig gets away from Azerbaijan's Gasjimurad Omarov in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs rolls Georgia's Tarzan Maisuradze in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs rolls Georgia's Tarzan Maisuradze in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs celebrates a win over Georgia's Tarzan Maisuradze in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs celebrates a win over Georgia's Tarzan Maisuradze in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Dake takes Georgia's Tariel Gaphrindashvili to the mat in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Dake takes Georgia's Tariel Gaphrindashvili to the mat in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Dake rolls Georgia's Tariel Gaphrindashvili in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Dake rolls Georgia's Tariel Gaphrindashvili in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Dake looks over to the applauding fans after a tech fall win over Georgia's Tariel Gaphrindashvili in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Dake looks over to the applauding fans after a tech fall win over Georgia's Tariel Gaphrindashvili in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's David Taylor celebrates a win over Azerbaijan's Aleksander Gostiev in their match at 86 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's David Taylor celebrates a win over Azerbaijan's Aleksander Gostiev in their match at 86 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's David Taylor scores on Georgia's David Khutsushvili in their match at 86 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's David Taylor scores on Georgia's David Khutsushvili in their match at 86 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Snyder scores on Georgia's Givi Matcharashvili en route to a tech fall win at 97 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Snyder scores on Georgia's Givi Matcharashvili en route to a tech fall win at 97 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Azerbaijan's Giorgi Edisherashvili, left, ties up with Thomas Gilman of Team USA in their match at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Azerbaijan's Giorgi Edisherashvili, left, ties up with Thomas Gilman of Team USA in their match at 57 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Dake, right, battles Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Hasanov in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Dake, right, battles Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Hasanov in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Logan Stieber looks on as medical attention is given to Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in their match at 65 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Logan Stieber looks on as medical attention is given to Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in their match at 65 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's James Green, right, circles Azerbaijan's Joshgun Azimov in their match at 70 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's James Green, right, circles Azerbaijan's Joshgun Azimov in their match at 70 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs pins Azerbaijan's Gasjimurad Omarov in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs pins Azerbaijan's Gasjimurad Omarov in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs pins Azerbaijan's Gasjimurad Omarov in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Jordan Burroughs pins Azerbaijan's Gasjimurad Omarov in their match at 74 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Dake shoots for a takedown against Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Hasanov in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Dake shoots for a takedown against Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Hasanov in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Dake celebrates a 5-3 win over Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Hasanov in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Dake celebrates a 5-3 win over Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Hasanov in their match at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's David Taylor scores on Azerbaijan's Aleksander Gostiev in their match at 86 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's David Taylor scores on Azerbaijan's Aleksander Gostiev in their match at 86 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's J'Den Cox dropped a close match against Azerbaijan's Aslanbek Alborov in their match at 92 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's J'Den Cox dropped a close match against Azerbaijan's Aslanbek Alborov in their match at 92 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Snyder takes Azerbaijan's Roman Bakirov to the mat in their match at 97 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Snyder takes Azerbaijan's Roman Bakirov to the mat in their match at 97 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kyle Snyder locks in a tight gut wrench on Azerbaijan's Roman Bakirov in their match at 97 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kyle Snyder locks in a tight gut wrench on Azerbaijan's Roman Bakirov in their match at 97 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team Japan celebrates after winning third place during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team Japan celebrates after winning third place during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Team USA's Kendric Maple scores on Azerbaijan's Afghan Khashalov in their match at 61 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Team USA's Kendric Maple scores on Azerbaijan's Afghan Khashalov in their match at 61 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen
Japan's Sohsuke Takatani, right, celebrates a win over Yoan Zulueta Morales at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Japan's Sohsuke Takatani, right, celebrates a win over Yoan Zulueta Morales at 79 kg during the freestyle wrestling World Cup in Iowa City on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Bryon Houlgrave/The Register
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The Iowa City/Coralville area has long been a spot for major USA Wrestling events. Recently, the 2018 UWW Men's Freestyle World Cup was held at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, as well as the Olympic Trials in both 2012 and 2016.

    The area has hosted U.S. Senior national championships previously, in 1975 and 1977, as well as the 1978 U.S. Senior Greco-Roman national championships and 1983 freestyle world team trials. Carver has also previously hosted the NWCA National Duals, the Big Ten and NCAA Championships.

    "Senior Nationals will be one of the very first major events we are looking forward to hosting in Xtream Arena," Coralville Mayor John Lundell said in a release. "Our athletes and coaches will know this location well as it is within 100 yards of the hotel they have used during the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Team Trials and 2018 UWW Freestyle World Cup.

    "I look forward to welcoming them all to Coralville this October."

    Xtream Arena will host other notable wrestling events in the future, including the Dan Gable Donnybrook, a new high school wrestling tournament that organizers hope will become one of the nation's elite prep competitions, and the 2021 Iowa girls' wrestling state tournament, hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.

    Photos: Construction updates at Coralville Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, GreenState Family Fieldhouse and Staybridge Suites, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, GreenState Family Fieldhouse and Staybridge Suites, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    A view of the arena facing south as construction continues during a tour of the site, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
    A view of the arena facing south as construction continues during a tour of the site, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, GreenState Family Fieldhouse and Staybridge Suites, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, GreenState Family Fieldhouse and Staybridge Suites, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, GreenState Family Fieldhouse and Staybridge Suites, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, GreenState Family Fieldhouse and Staybridge Suites, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Staybridge Suites Hotel attached to the Xtream Arena, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Staybridge Suites Hotel attached to the Xtream Arena, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Staybridge Suites Hotel attached to the Xtream Arena, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Staybridge Suites Hotel attached to the Xtream Arena, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    A view into the GreenState Family Fieldhouse is seen from the entrance to the Xtream Arena as construction continues during a tour of the site, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa.
    A view into the GreenState Family Fieldhouse is seen from the entrance to the Xtream Arena as construction continues during a tour of the site, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Workers prepare the area in the loading dock as construction continues during a tour of the site, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
    Workers prepare the area in the loading dock as construction continues during a tour of the site, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Members of a tour walk down a staircase that leads into the new home for the Antique Car Museum of Iowa as construction continues, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
    Members of a tour walk down a staircase that leads into the new home for the Antique Car Museum of Iowa as construction continues, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    A January 2020 rendering shows a view of the Xtream Arena looking south east on the corner of East 9th Street and East 2nd Avenue.
    A January 2020 rendering shows a view of the Xtream Arena looking south east on the corner of East 9th Street and East 2nd Avenue. JLG Architects
    Fullscreen
    A January 2020 rendering shows an interior view of the Xtream Arena from the concourse looking into the bowl during a volleyball game.
    A January 2020 rendering shows an interior view of the Xtream Arena from the concourse looking into the bowl during a volleyball game. JLG Architects
    Fullscreen
    Rendering of the 100-room Staybridge Suites hotel being built by the Kinseth Hotel Group which will be attached to the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
    Rendering of the 100-room Staybridge Suites hotel being built by the Kinseth Hotel Group which will be attached to the Xtream Arena in Coralville. JLG Architects
    Fullscreen
    A rendering of the interior of the GreenState Family Fieldhouse during a wrestling match.
    A rendering of the interior of the GreenState Family Fieldhouse during a wrestling match. JLG Architects
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    John Lundell, mayor of Coralville, records as KGAN Eva Andersen signs a beam on a Facebook Live stream after the final steel beam is raised into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa.
    John Lundell, mayor of Coralville, records as KGAN Eva Andersen signs a beam on a Facebook Live stream after the final steel beam is raised into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    GreenState Credit Union has signed a $1.4 million naming rights deal with ArenaCo. The Xtream Arena's fieldhouse will bear the name GreenState Family Fieldhouse.
    GreenState Credit Union has signed a $1.4 million naming rights deal with ArenaCo. The Xtream Arena's fieldhouse will bear the name GreenState Family Fieldhouse. Special to the Press-Citizen from ArenaCo
    Fullscreen
    A January 2020 rendering shows an interior view of the Xtream Arena.
    A January 2020 rendering shows an interior view of the Xtream Arena. JLG Architects
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues, Thursday, Oct., 10, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues, Thursday, Oct., 10, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    A crane lifts the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa.
    A crane lifts the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Workers help guide the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa.
    Workers help guide the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Workers help guide the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa.
    Workers help guide the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    An American flag waves as the final steel beam is raised into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa.
    An American flag waves as the final steel beam is raised into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Workers help guide the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa.
    Workers help guide the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Workers help guide the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa.
    Workers help guide the final steel beam into the structure during a ceremony as construction continues, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Monday, May 13, 2019, on the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Monday, May 13, 2019, on the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Monday, May 13, 2019, on the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Monday, May 13, 2019, on the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Monday, May 13, 2019, on the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Monday, May 13, 2019, on the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Monday, May 13, 2019, on the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue in Coralville, Iowa.
    Construction continues at the Xtream Arena, Monday, May 13, 2019, on the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Surveyors work on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue while initial pilings sit in place for the Iowa Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
    Surveyors work on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the corner of E 9th Street and E 2nd Avenue while initial pilings sit in place for the Iowa Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Construction continues while pilings get set for the Coralville arena on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at the Iowa River Landing in Coralville.
    Construction continues while pilings get set for the Coralville arena on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at the Iowa River Landing in Coralville. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Golden shovels are at the ready before the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018.
    Golden shovels are at the ready before the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018. Zach Berg / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Coralville Mayor John Lundell speaks at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018.
    Coralville Mayor John Lundell speaks at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018. Zach Berg / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    UI athletic director Gary Barta speaks at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018.
    UI athletic director Gary Barta speaks at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018. Zach Berg / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Local leaders, and Herky the Hawk, shovel dirt at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018.
    Local leaders, and Herky the Hawk, shovel dirt at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018. Zach Berg / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Herky the Hawk waits to dig at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018.
    Herky the Hawk waits to dig at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018. Zach Berg / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    Herky the Hawk and UI athletic director Gary Barta, right of Herky, shovel dirt at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018.
    Herky the Hawk and UI athletic director Gary Barta, right of Herky, shovel dirt at the groundbreaking of the the Coralville arena on May 16, 2018. Zach Berg / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen
    The Iowa River Landing awaits RAGBRAI cyclists on Friday, July 24, 2015. The City of Coralville hopes to build a new $45-million arena in the district, on the south side of East Ninth Street, or roughly in the bottom left area pictured above. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    The Iowa River Landing awaits RAGBRAI cyclists on Friday, July 24, 2015. The City of Coralville hopes to build a new $45-million arena in the district, on the south side of East Ninth Street, or roughly in the bottom left area pictured above. David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen David Scrivner / Iowa City Press-Citizen
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Much of the wrestling fanfare has come largely thanks to the Iowa wrestling program, which has won 23 NCAA team titles. This past season, the Hawkeyes went 13-0 in duals, won the Big Ten Championships and were the heavy favorites to win another NCAA title while also leading the nation in attendance for the 14th straight year.

      Even more, Iowa's Spencer Lee, a two-time NCAA champion, won the 2019 U.S. senior national championships at 57 kilograms (125 pounds) in December to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Trials, which were then postponed because of the coronavirus.

      "We are excited to once again welcome back our friends at USA Wrestling," said Josh Schamberger, president of Think Iowa City. "Our community has been recognized many times over as Wrestling City USA and we aim to keep it that way by helping USA Wrestling deliver another memorable event."

      Xtream Arena plans to open in September with a seating capacity of 5,100. The floor will fit six mats. The competition schedule will be finalized by next week. The event will be streamed on Flowrestling. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Aug. 3 at www.xtreamarena.com.

      Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

      Your subscription makes work like this possible. Subscribe today at DesMoinesRegister.com/Deal

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE