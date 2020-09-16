Wrestling: Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar feels 'great and thankful' after suffering stroke

Ryan Morningstar, an assistant coach for the Iowa wrestling program, is feeling "great" after suffering a stroke last month.

A two-time All-American for the Hawkeyes in 2009-10, Morningstar was admitted the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics on Aug. 17 and was treated after suffering a stroke, the program said in a statement Wednesday. He was released four days later.

"I feel great and am thankful for the exceptional care provided by the doctors, nurses and health care professionals at UIHC," Morningstar said in a statement. "I am humbled by the prayer and support I received from my family and friends, and appreciative of the privacy I was afforded throughout my recovery.

"It is good to be back in the wrestling room doing what I love with the best people in the world."

Morningstar won 110 matches for the Hawkeyes from 2005-10 and helped Iowa win three consecutive national team titles from 2008-10. In 2009, he placed third at the NCAA Championships at 165 pounds. The next year, he took seventh at the same weight.

After his competitive career, Morningstar became an assistant coach at Wisconsin for 2011-12, then returned to Iowa City, where he's been a Hawkeye assistant ever since. He's primarily been in charge of recruiting and has played a huge role in Iowa's pursuit of its first national team title since that 2010 season.

With Morningstar on staff, the Hawkeyes have won five Big Ten regular season dual titles, two conference tournament titles and have crowned 48 All-Americans, which includes five NCAA champions.

This past season, Iowa went 13-0 in duals, won the Big Ten tournament and was ranked No. 1 heading into the 2020 NCAA Championships before the novel coronavirus pandemic shuttered the national tournament.

The Hawkeyes return nine of 10 postseason starters and will be among the national-title favorites again for the 2020-21 season.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

