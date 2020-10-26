Wrestling: Undercard added to Hawkeye Wrestling Club's Showdown Open

An undercard was added to the Hawkeye Wrestling Club's Showdown Open, and it looks just as entertaining as the main card.

On Monday, Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands announced an 8-match preliminary dual ahead Sunday's highly-anticipated exhibition contest. It is set to begin at 4 p.m., two hours before the main card is scheduled to begin at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

The undercard features a mix of all-Hawkeye matchups, current Iowa wrestlers squaring off against old teammates, and even one bout pitting two former Big Ten foes against one another.

"You're going to see Hawkeyes with eligibility on the mat, and that's exciting," Brands said last month. "We're demonstrating that there's a lot of value in the Hawkeyes. We'll have some women's flavor as well. Women's wrestling is important to our program. We'll have a good blend."

Here are the eight undercard matches:

Jesse Ybarra, one of Iowa's many true freshmen, against Nodir Safarov, a Hawkeye Wrestling Club member;

Justin Stickley against Carter Happel, in a battle of senior 141-pounders;

Bretli Reyna, another true freshman, against Cobie Siebrecht, a redshirt freshman;

Max Murin, a two-time NCAA qualifier at 141 pounds, against Mitch McKee, a 2019 All-American for Minnesota;

Kaleb Young, a 2019 All-American, against Jeremiah Moody, an HWC wrestler;

Patrick Kennedy, yet another true freshman, against Myles Wilson, an Iowa junior

Nelson Brands against Abe Assad, in a battle of sophomores;

and Jacob Warner, a 2019 All-American, against redshirt freshman Zach Glazier.

A lot will be learned from these matchups, which will be streamed for free on Trackwrestling. Track's stream of the main card requires a pay-per-view subscription. Those who bought in-person tickets will be able to watch both.

In-person tickets are limited and information can be found here. For pay-per-view information, click here.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.