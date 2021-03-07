Live updates: Iowa wrestling secures second-straight Big Ten tournament team title

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ia. — The Iowa wrestlers went back-to-back at the Big Ten Championships, for those who didn't get the message.

The Hawkeye wrestlers mathematically clinched their second-straight Big Ten tournament team title during Sunday afternoon's final round. It is the 37th league tournament team title in program history, far and away the most in the conference.

Iowa was the heavy favorite to win this weekend, with seven wrestlers seeded either first or second at their respective weights. The Hawkeyes met those expectations, with six finalists and three more wrestling for third for 139 team points before Sunday's finals.

Collectively, Iowa wrestlers posted a 22-5 overall record during the tournament's first three sessions. That work was enough to lead by as many as 49 points during Saturday night's semifinal session, and to hold off hard-charging Penn State, who entered Day Two trailing by just 15 points. Nebraska was within reach at a distant third place, too.

But the Hawkeyes clamped down with a strong performance on Sunday morning, as Nelson Brands (184), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) all won to advance to their respective third-place matches. Penn State, meanwhile, went 1-3, and managed just 116 team points before the finals.

At that point, it was a matter of when Iowa would clinch.

In the finals, Spencer Lee pushed the Hawkeyes closer with a 21-3 technical fall over Purdue's Devin Schroder in the finals at 125 pounds. Austin DeSanto's 5-2 loss to Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young delayed the inevitable for another round, then Jaydin Eierman formally clinched it with a 6-5 win over Penn State's Nick Lee at 141.

Currently, Iowa has 148.5 team points after the 141-pound placement matches. Check back for more updates as the finals unfold, and be sure to catch the finals live on Big Ten Network.

125 pounds

FIRST PLACE: Iowa's Spencer Lee tech. fall Purdue's Devin Schroder, 21-3

So Schroder connected on a sweep-single takedown for a 2-0 lead — yes, really — then Lee proceeded to outscore him 21-1. Lee escaped, scored a takedown and two back points. Schroder escaped, then Lee took him down again and scored four back points to lead 11-3 after the first period.

Lee added a takedown and two tilts that netted four back points each to polish off the technical fall in 4 minutes, 30 seconds. He is now a two-time Big Ten champion.

133 pounds

FIRST PLACE: Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young dec. Iowa's Austin DeSanto, 5-2

RBY got the better of ADS in this one, flashing his speed on takedowns in the first and second period. DeSanto got in on one good shot, midway through the third period, but Bravo-Young defended his way to the edge and evaded surrendering a takedown.

It was a good match, and there is a definite gap between RBY and ADS. DeSanto can close it with a little more offensive diversification. We'll see what kind of adjustments he makes before St. Louis.

141 pounds

FIRST PLACE: Iowa's Jaydin Eierman dec. Penn State's Nick Lee, 6-5

Eierman had to gut this one out. Lee scored the first takedown, then Eierman escaped and scored his own takedown and piled up nearly two minutes of riding time by the end of the first period.

Eierman added an escape in the second period, then Lee scored another takedown in the third period. Eierman escaped, then gave up a stall point that tied it, 5-5, but that riding-time gave Eierman the winning point — and his victory mathematically clinched the team title for the Hawkeyes.

(Max Murin went 0-2 at 149 pounds. He's the only Iowa wrestler that did not make the podium this weekend.)

157 pounds

FIRST PLACE: Northwestern's Ryan Deakin vs. Iowa's Kaleb Young

165 pounds

FIRST PLACE: Iowa's Alex Marinelli vs. Ohio State's Ethan Smith

174 pounds

FIRST PLACE: Iowa's Michael Kemerer vs. Penn State's Carter Starocci

184 pounds

THIRD PLACE: Iowa's Nelson Brands vs. Rutgers' John Poznanski

FIRST PLACE: Penn State's Aaron Brooks vs. Nebraska's Taylor Venz

197 pounds

THIRD PLACE: Iowa's Jacob Warner vs. Michigan State's Cam Caffey

FIRST PLACE: Nebraska's Eric Shultz vs. Michigan's Myles Amine

285 pounds

THIRD PLACE: Iowa's Tony Cassioppi vs. Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet

FIRST PLACE: Minnesota's Gable Steveson vs. Michigan's Mason Parris

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.